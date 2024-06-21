TWMP Column: Republican House Seat Preview

The Republicans

As usual, the Republicans will have several heavyweight primaries this summer. They are headlined by HD145 where Dave Soto and former Bryant Wolfin are in a tight matchup. There is a hot one in Boone County in HD44 with Bryce Beal vs. John Martin. HD104 pits Terry Violet vs. Jeremy Lloyd, HD 144 is a toss-up to replace Rep. Dinkins, in HD153 Vinnie Clubb will be a very successful Rep. once when he fights off his primary opponent. HD54 has gotten personal between Brandon Phelps and Matthew Sergent.

There are also some potential stars coming out of these open-seat races starting in HD163 with Cathy Jo Loy. Zach Williams in HD141, John Best in HD128, John Hewkin in HD120, and George Hruza in HD89.

In a new trend, there are several Republican incumbents facing legitimate primary challengers this summer. Leading the list is HD56 where Rep. Micheal Davis is being challenged by Cass County Commissioner Ryan Johnson. HD109 in a rematch where Rep. Kyle Marquart is being challenged by former Rep. John Simmons. In HD61, Rep. Bruce Sassmann is fighting off a well-funded challenger in Paul Stratman. In HD33 Rep. Chris Sander has a legitimate challenger in Carolyn Caton. There are two other primaries where the incumbents are highly favored, but will have to run full races in HD64 for Rep. Tony Lovasco and HD119 with Rep. Brad Banderman.

The Republicans started the cycle with 111 seats. I suspect the Republicans retain all of these 102 seats. The Democrats start with 43 safe seats leaving 18 competitive races. If the abortion IP is on the ballot I could see 2-4 of these 102 sliding into the competitive list.

If I had to wager a guess in June assuming the abortion issue is on the ballot and Biden remains the Democratic nominee that the Republicans will have a tough time in those 18 competitive races relying on candidate quality and massive fundraising advantages to keep a lid on the losses, but as of today I could see the Republicans losing 5 seats. That would put the House at a 106 to 57 advantage for the Republicans. No supermajority, but with the Republicans heavily favored in the Governor’s race that number is much more symbolic than meaningful.

Open republican seats

HD39 Doug Richey is running for State Senate.

Mark Meirath

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD44 Cheri Toalson Reisch is running for Boone County Commissioner.

Bryce Beal

Total Raised this Cycle: $21,063

Cash on Hand: $12,739

Mid-Missouri Conservative PAC

Cash on Hand: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $12,739

John Martin

Total Raised this Cycle: $40,055

Cash on Hand: $32,252

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $32,252

HD51 Kurtis Gregory is running for State Senate.

Mark W Nolte

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,700

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,624

Kerrick Alumbaugh

Total Raised this Cycle: $8,428

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $8,770

HD54 Dan Houx is running for State Senate.

Brandon Phelps

Total Raised this Cycle: $24,522

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $8,288

Matthew Sergent

Total Raised this Cycle: $11,421

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $8,432

HD55 Mike Haffner is running for State Senate.

William (Bill) Irwin

Total Raised this Cycle: $51,107

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $40,561

HD89 Dean Plocher is running for Secretary of State.

George Hruza

Total Raised this Cycle: $254,555

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $229,007

HD104 Phil Christofanelli is running for State Senate.

Terri Violet

Total Raised this Cycle: $16,875

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10,620

Jeremy J. Lloyd

Total Raised this Cycle: $4,322

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $4,078

HD108 Justin Hicks is running for Congress.

Max Calfo

Total Raised this Cycle: $22,818

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $19,689

Mike Costlow

Total Raised this Cycle: $ N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $ N/A

HD115 Cyndi Buchheit-Courtway is running for State Senate.

Bill Lucas

Total Raised this Cycle: $5,000

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $4,562

Dominic (Dom) Lawson

Total Raised this Cycle: $200

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $140

HD117 Mike Henderson is running for State Senate.

Becky Laubinger

Total Raised this Cycle: $4,279

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $626

Mike Miller

Total Raised this Cycle: $24,917

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $15,498

Chad Brown Sr.

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,555

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6.00

HD120 Ron Copeland is not seeking re-election.

John W. Hewkin

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,000

Cash on Hand: $14,770

RX for MO PAC

Cash on Hand: Limited Activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $14,770

Lancer Blair

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD128 Mike Stephens is term-limited.

Derral Reynolds

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,841

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,370

Christopher D Warwick

Total Raised this Cycle: $5,974

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $3,171

John Best

Total Raised this Cycle: $56,575

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $51,667

Bill Yarberry

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD138 Brad Hudson is running for State Senate.

Tom Franiak

Total Raised this Cycle: $16,585

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $15,824

Burt Whaley

Total Raised this Cycle: $6,171

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $4,325

HD141 Hannah Kelly is term limited.

John S Perperian

Total Raised this Cycle: $575

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10

Melissa Schmidt

Total Raised this Cycle: $14,614

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10,728

Zach Williams

Total Raised this Cycle: $4,530

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10,917

HD144 Chris Dinkins is running for State Senate.

Joe Loyd

Total Raised this Cycle: $3,150

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,318

Tony R Harbison

Total Raised this Cycle: $160

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $160

Paul (Buck) Usher

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD145 Rick Francis is term limited.

Bryant Wolfin

Total Raised this Cycle: $18,578

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $14,257

Dave Soto

Total Raised this Cycle: $48,291

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $40,154

HD148 Jamie Burger is running for State Senate.

David A Dolan

Total Raised this Cycle: $37,008

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $154

Gary Senciboy

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD151 Herman Morse is term-limited.

Steve W Jordan

Total Raised this Cycle: $200

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $326

HD153 Darrell Atchison is term-limited.

Vinnie Clubb

Total Raised this Cycle: $21,021

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $16,036

Keith W. Elliott

Total Raised this Cycle: $12,499

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,075

HD154 David Evans is not seeking re-election.

Lisa Durnell

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,100

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $782

Larry R. Lindeman

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

Mark B. Collins

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD155 Travis Smith is running for State Senate.

Matthew Overcast

Total Raised this Cycle: $800

TOTAL CASH ON HAND:$645

Julie AuBuchon

Total Raised this Cycle: $ Limited activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $Limited Activity

HD163 Cody Smith is running for State Treasurer

Zach Hatcher

Total Raised this Cycle: Limited Activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: Limited Activity

Cathy Jo Loy

Total Raised this Cycle: $30,711

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $17,965

Safe Republican incumbent seats

HD1 Jeff Farnen is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $9,430

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10,649

HD2 Mazzie Boyd is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $30,495

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $15,803

HD3 Danny Busick is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $17,425

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,633

HD4 Greg Sharpe is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $26,000

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $4,385

HD5 Louis Riggs is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $39,287

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10,429

HD6 Ed Lewis is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $13,194

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $19,553

HD7 Peggy McGaugh is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $8,400

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $17,814

HD8 Josh Hurlbert is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $11,420

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $18,572

HD9 Dean Van Schoiack is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $26,806

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $26,729

HD10 Bill Falkner is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $ limited activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $

HD11 Brenda Shields is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $37,299

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $98,352

HD13 Sean Pouche is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $15,118

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $14,425.

HD16 Chris Brown is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $134,261

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $33,849

HD30 Jonathan Patterson is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $488,400

Cash on Hand: $217,297

Missouri Alliance PAC

Cash on Hand: $501,715

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $719,012

HD32 Jeff Coleman is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $167,521

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $7,898

HD33 Chris Sander is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $215,178

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $28,358

HD40 Chad Perkins is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $107,281

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $45,242

HD41 Doyle Justus is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $30,668

Cash on Hand: $21,144

Justus for ALL PAC

Cash on Hand: $0

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $21,144

HD42 Jeff Myers is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $0

Cash on Hand: $33,514

964 PAC

Cash on Hand: $19,077

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $19,077

HD43 Kent Haden is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $20,949

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $20,667

HD48 Tim Taylor is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $19,775

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $4,594

HD49 Jim Schulte is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $50,688

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $14,336

HD52 Brad Pollitt is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $139,541

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $53,838

HD53 Terry Thompson is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $45,002

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $15,687

HD56 Michael Davis is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $12,101

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $11,823

HD57 Rodger Reedy is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $15,510

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $8,273

HD58 Willard Haley is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $9,175

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $13,502

HD59 Rudy Veit is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $7,245

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $46,377

HD60 Dave Griffith is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $173,496

Cash on Hand: $7,784

HD61 Bruce Sassmann is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

Cash on Hand: $N/A

HD62 Sherri Gallick is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $83,224

Cash on Hand: $57,803

A Good Steward PAC

Cash on Hand: $1,169

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $58,972

HD63 Tricia Byrnes is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $61,091

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $4,529

HD64 Tony Lovasco is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $14,525

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $21,975

HD65 Wendy Hausman is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $46,920

Cash on Hand: $9,918

Integrity PAC

Cash on Hand: $711

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10,629

HD88 Holly Jones is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $6,000

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,389

HD94 Jim Murphy is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $43,643

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $23,676

HD95 Michael O’Donnell is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $29,200

Cash on Hand: $33,833

3912 Leadership PAC

Cash on Hand: $8,215

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $42,048

HD97 David Casteel is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $64,952

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $28,116

HD101 Ben Keathley is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $49,470

Cash on Hand: $52,704

South Asian DESI PAC

Cash on Hand: $2,500

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $55,204

HD102 Richard West is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $34,591

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $4,823

HD103 Dave Hinman is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $34,865

Cash on Hand: $34,439

Putting People First PAC

Cash on Hand: $6,547

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $40,986

HD106 Travis Wilson is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $65,119

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $56,772

HD107 Mark Matthiesen is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $8,899

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $8,948

HD109 Kyle Marquart is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $7,895

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $11,389

HD110 Justin Sparks is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $11,420

Cash on Hand: $6,047

Sparks PAC

Cash on Hand: $0

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,047

HD111 Gary Bonacker is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $10,650

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $12,764

HD112 Renee Reuter is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $10,967

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10,225

HD113 Phil Amato is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $30,494

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $35,465

HD114 Ken Waller is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $52,819

Cash on Hand: $19,903

Building Jeffco Together PAC

Cash on Hand: $8,449

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $28,352

HD116 Dale Wright is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $558,543

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $55,658

HD118 Mike McGirl is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $15,250

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $27,570

HD119 Brad Banderman is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $9,765

Cash on Hand: $7,627

Missouri Hometown PAC

Cash on Hand: $0

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $7,627

HD121 Bill Hardwick is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $113,913

Cash on Hand: $109,015

Missouri Enterprise Fund

Cash on Hand: Limited Activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: Limited Activity

HD122 Tara Peters is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $29,757

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $11,072

HD123 Lisa Thomas is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $27,200

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $48,927

HD124 Don Mayhew is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $n/a

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $n/a

HD125 Dane Diehl is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $65,435

Cash on Hand: $16,370

Rural Roots PAC

Cash on Hand: $10,516

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $26,886

HD126 Jim Kalberloh is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $27,852

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $27,903

HD127 Ann Kelley is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $82,627

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $15,679

HD129 John Black is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $16,662

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $47,706

HD130 Bishop Davidson is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $41,537

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $33,534

HD131 Bill Owen is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $105,816

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $57,046

HD134 Alex Riley is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $139,294

Cash on Hand: $65,988

Missouri Leadership PAC

Cash on Hand: $22,389

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $88,377

HD137 Darrin Chappell is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $12,832

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $13,382

HD139 Bob Titus is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $37,949

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $23,346

HD140 Jamie Gragg is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $11,984

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,902

HD142 Jeff Knight is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,750

Cash on Hand: $74,375

JAK PAC

Cash on Hand: $5,413

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $79,788

HD143 Bennie Cook is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $69,027

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10,851

HD146 Barry Hovis is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $46,347

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $3,584

HD147 John Voss is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $38,368

Cash on Hand: $30,409

Capaha PAC

Cash on Hand: $1,200

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $31,609

HD149 Donnie Brown is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $78,628

Cash on Hand: $31,03

Faultline Leadership PAC

Cash on Hand: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $31,03

HD150 Cameron Parker is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $84,263

Cash on Hand: $50,502

CP4 Missouri PAC

Cash on Hand: $3,797

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $54,299

HD152 Hardy Billington is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $72,013

Cash on Hand: $103,433

152 Freedom PAC

Cash on Hand: Limited Activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $103,433

HD156 Brian Seitz is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $32,096

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $4,446

HD157 Mitch Boggs is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $82,227

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $7,955

HD158 Scott Cupps is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: Limited Activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $n/a

HD159 Dirk Deaton is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $76,915

Cash on Hand: $89,495

Old McDonald PAC

Cash on Hand: $54,350

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $143,845

HD160 Ben Baker is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $52,700

Cash on Hand: $42,977

MoValuesPAC

Cash on Hand: $24,012

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $66,989

HD161 Lane Roberts is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $14,900

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $35,297

HD162 Bob Bromley is seeking re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $15,500

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $14,248