TWMP Column: Democrat House Seat Preview

The Democrats
There are several safe Democrat seats open in ‘24 such as HD67 with Neil Smith and Tonya Rush. Or HD 68 with Kem Smith vs Janae Mosley as well as a wide-open race in HD75. But the two most competitive open-seat races will be in HD78 with Jamie Cox Antwin vs Marty Joe Murry and in HD80 where Ben Murray is facing off with Elizabeth Fuchs to replace Peter Meredith.
As far as the Democrat incumbents go I could see the Republicans possibly attempting to make a run at Rep. Aaron Crossley in HD29 and perhaps Rep. Betsy Fogle in HD25 but you surely would think the Republicans would have learned their lesson about taking on Betsy Fogle in Greene County.
There are several incumbent Democrats facing credible primary challenges. In HD66 Rep. Marlene Terry is facing a challenge from Tommy Pierson Sr., and in HD73 Mike Person and Raychel Proudie is an interesting race. In HD81 Rep. Steve Butz will be favored, but he does have a credible primary challenger in Alderman Bill Stephens.
The Democrats started the cycle with 52 seats. If I had to make a prediction right now would say that the Democrats return their incumbents and hold these open seats to give them 43 they can count on. Then the competitive seats kick in. With abortion on the ballot I’d put their over-under right now at 57 seats this cycle.
Open Democratic seats
HD19 Ingrid Burnett is running for Secretary of State
Patricia Hernandez
Total Raised this Cycle: $1,720
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,385
Wick Thomas
Total Raised this Cycle: $6,506
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $5,983
HD25 Patty Lewis is running for State Senate.
Pattie Mansur
Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A
Cash on Hand: $N/A
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A
HD26 Ashley Bland Manlove is not seeking re-election.
Tiffany Price
Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A
HD27 Richard Brown is running for Lieutenant Governor
Melissa A. Douglas
Total Raised this Cycle: $5,486
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,843
HD28 Jerome Barnes is term limited.
Mike Sager
Total Raised this Cycle: $25,875
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $20,383
Donna Barnes
Total Raised this Cycle: $2,175
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $876
HD 67 Chantelle Nickson-Clark is running for State Senate.
Neil Smith
Total Raised this Cycle: $0
Cash on Hand: $0
CREW PAC
Cash on Hand: Limited Activity
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $0
Tonya Rush
Total Raised this Cycle: $6,830
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,830
HD 68 Jay Mosley is term limited.
Kem Smith
Total Raised this Cycle: $2,490
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $480
Janae Mosley
Total Raised this Cycle: $820
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $528
Pamela Paul
Total Raised this Cycle: $ N/A
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A
HD70 Gretchen Bangert is running for St. Louis County Council.
Rickey Joiner
Total Raised this Cycle: Limited Activity
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: Limited Activity
Stephanie Boykin
Total Raised this Cycle: $13,672
Cash on Hand: $8,256
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $8,256
Durell Reeves
Total Raised this Cycle: $ N/A
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A
HD75 Alan Gray is term-limited
Catina Howard
Total Raised this Cycle: $10,349
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $3,896
Chanel Mosley
Total Raised this Cycle: $200
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $50
A.J. White
Total Raised this Cycle: $800
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,361
HD78 Rasheen Adlridge resigned.
Jami Cox Antwi
Total Raised this Cycle: $12,743
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10,968
Marty (Joe) Murray
Total Raised this Cycle: $8,620
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $3,130
Jessica Pachak
Total Raised this Cycle: $ N/A
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A
HD80 Peter Merideth is term limited.
Ben Murray
Total Raised this Cycle: $29,829
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $27,313
Elizabeth (Lilly) Fuchs
Total Raised this Cycle: $13,789
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,163
HD82 Donna Baringer is term-limited.
Nick Kimble
Total Raised this Cycle: $29,390
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $15,213
HD83 Sarah Unsicker is term limited.
Ray Reed
Total Raised this Cycle: $ N/A
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A
HD86 Joe Adams is term-limited.
Donovan Meeks
Total Raised this Cycle: $ N/A
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A
Jeff Hales
Total Raised this Cycle: $37,970
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $33,697
Trina Nelson
Total Raised this Cycle: $7,153
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,530
HD87 Paula Brown is term-limited.
Connie Steinmetz
Total Raised this Cycle: $6,838
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $5,374
HD90 Barbara Phifer is running for Secretary of State.
Mark Boyko
Total Raised this Cycle: $32,136
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $13,882
HD132 Crystal Quade is running for Governor.
Jeremy Dean
Total Raised this Cycle: $4,181
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,886
Democratic incumbent seats
HD18 Eric Woods is running for re-election.
Total Raised this Cycle: $16,800
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $26,021
HD22 Yolanda Young
Total Raised this Cycle: $34,872
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $11,995
HD23 Michael Johnson
Total Raised this Cycle: $30,330
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $4,660
HD24 Emily Weber
Total Raised this Cycle: $26,471
Cash on Hand: $34,495
EMPAC
Cash on Hand: $400
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $34,895
HD29 Aaron Crossley
Total Raised this Cycle: $39,282
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $25,436
HD35 Keri Ingle
Total Raised this Cycle: $42,576
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $63,226
HD36 Anthony Ealy
Total Raised this Cycle: $21,748
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,093
HD37 Mark Sharp
Total Raised this Cycle: $7,475
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $17,508
HD45 Kathy Steinhoff
Total Raised this Cycle: $32,074
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $42,773
HD46 David Tyson Smith
Total Raised this Cycle: $67,879
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $60,393
HD66 Marlene Terry
Total Raised this Cycle: $21,138
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,444
HD71 LaDonna Appelbaum
Total Raised this Cycle: $48,717
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $30,932
HD72 Doug Clemens
Total Raised this Cycle: $86,540
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $38,472
HD73 Raychel Proudie
Total Raised this Cycle: $4,955
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,891
HD74 Kevin Windham Jr.
Total Raised this Cycle: $2,800
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $247
HD76 Marlon Anderson
Total Raised this Cycle: Limited Activity
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: Limited Activity
HD77 Kimberly-Ann Collins
Total Raised this Cycle: $35,346
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $16,143
HD79 LaKeySha Frazier-Bosley
Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A
HD81 Steve Butz
Total Raised this Cycle: $177,024
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $112,657
HD84 Del Taylor
Total Raised this Cycle: $71,593
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $5,738
HD85 Yolonda Fountain Henderson
Total Raised this Cycle: $2,750
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,400
HD91 Jo Doll
Total Raised this Cycle: $40,074
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $26,664
HD92 Michael Burton
Total Raised this Cycle: $17,160
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $19,111
HD93 Bridget Walsh Moore
Total Raised this Cycle: $46,520
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $24,723
HD99 Ian Mackey
Total Raised this Cycle: $18,370
Cash on Hand: $66,229
Mack PAC
Cash on Hand: $ Limited Activity
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $66,229
HD135 Betsy Fogle is running for re-election.
Total Raised this Cycle: $51,312
TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $58,872
