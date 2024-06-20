TWMP Column: Democrat House Seat Preview

There are several safe Democrat seats open in ‘24 such as HD67 with Neil Smith and Tonya Rush. Or HD 68 with Kem Smith vs Janae Mosley as well as a wide-open race in HD75. But the two most competitive open-seat races will be in HD78 with Jamie Cox Antwin vs Marty Joe Murry and in HD80 where Ben Murray is facing off with Elizabeth Fuchs to replace Peter Meredith.

As far as the Democrat incumbents go I could see the Republicans possibly attempting to make a run at Rep. Aaron Crossley in HD29 and perhaps Rep. Betsy Fogle in HD25 but you surely would think the Republicans would have learned their lesson about taking on Betsy Fogle in Greene County.

There are several incumbent Democrats facing credible primary challenges. In HD66 Rep. Marlene Terry is facing a challenge from Tommy Pierson Sr., and in HD73 Mike Person and Raychel Proudie is an interesting race. In HD81 Rep. Steve Butz will be favored, but he does have a credible primary challenger in Alderman Bill Stephens.

The Democrats started the cycle with 52 seats. If I had to make a prediction right now would say that the Democrats return their incumbents and hold these open seats to give them 43 they can count on. Then the competitive seats kick in. With abortion on the ballot I’d put their over-under right now at 57 seats this cycle.

Open Democratic seats

HD19 Ingrid Burnett is running for Secretary of State

Patricia Hernandez

Total Raised this Cycle: $1,720

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,385

Wick Thomas

Total Raised this Cycle: $6,506

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $5,983

HD25 Patty Lewis is running for State Senate.

Pattie Mansur

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

Cash on Hand: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD26 Ashley Bland Manlove is not seeking re-election.

Tiffany Price

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD27 Richard Brown is running for Lieutenant Governor

Melissa A. Douglas

Total Raised this Cycle: $5,486

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,843

HD28 Jerome Barnes is term limited.

Mike Sager

Total Raised this Cycle: $25,875

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $20,383

Donna Barnes

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,175

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $876

HD 67 Chantelle Nickson-Clark is running for State Senate.

Neil Smith

Total Raised this Cycle: $0

Cash on Hand: $0

CREW PAC

Cash on Hand: Limited Activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $0

Tonya Rush

Total Raised this Cycle: $6,830

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,830

HD 68 Jay Mosley is term limited.

Kem Smith

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,490

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $480

Janae Mosley

Total Raised this Cycle: $820

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $528

Pamela Paul

Total Raised this Cycle: $ N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD70 Gretchen Bangert is running for St. Louis County Council.

Rickey Joiner

Total Raised this Cycle: Limited Activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: Limited Activity

Stephanie Boykin

Total Raised this Cycle: $13,672

Cash on Hand: $8,256

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $8,256

Durell Reeves

Total Raised this Cycle: $ N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD75 Alan Gray is term-limited

Catina Howard

Total Raised this Cycle: $10,349

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $3,896

Chanel Mosley

Total Raised this Cycle: $200

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $50

A.J. White

Total Raised this Cycle: $800

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,361

HD78 Rasheen Adlridge resigned.

Jami Cox Antwi

Total Raised this Cycle: $12,743

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $10,968

Marty (Joe) Murray

Total Raised this Cycle: $8,620

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $3,130

Jessica Pachak

Total Raised this Cycle: $ N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD80 Peter Merideth is term limited.

Ben Murray

Total Raised this Cycle: $29,829

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $27,313

Elizabeth (Lilly) Fuchs

Total Raised this Cycle: $13,789

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,163

HD82 Donna Baringer is term-limited.

Nick Kimble

Total Raised this Cycle: $29,390

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $15,213

HD83 Sarah Unsicker is term limited.

Ray Reed

Total Raised this Cycle: $ N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD86 Joe Adams is term-limited.

Donovan Meeks

Total Raised this Cycle: $ N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

Jeff Hales

Total Raised this Cycle: $37,970

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $33,697

Trina Nelson

Total Raised this Cycle: $7,153

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,530

HD87 Paula Brown is term-limited.

Connie Steinmetz

Total Raised this Cycle: $6,838

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $5,374

HD90 Barbara Phifer is running for Secretary of State.

Mark Boyko

Total Raised this Cycle: $32,136

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $13,882

HD132 Crystal Quade is running for Governor.

Jeremy Dean

Total Raised this Cycle: $4,181

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,886

Democratic incumbent seats

HD18 Eric Woods is running for re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $16,800

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $26,021

HD22 Yolanda Young

Total Raised this Cycle: $34,872

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $11,995

HD23 Michael Johnson

Total Raised this Cycle: $30,330

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $4,660

HD24 Emily Weber

Total Raised this Cycle: $26,471

Cash on Hand: $34,495

EMPAC

Cash on Hand: $400

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $34,895

HD29 Aaron Crossley

Total Raised this Cycle: $39,282

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $25,436

HD35 Keri Ingle

Total Raised this Cycle: $42,576

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $63,226

HD36 Anthony Ealy

Total Raised this Cycle: $21,748

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $6,093

HD37 Mark Sharp

Total Raised this Cycle: $7,475

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $17,508

HD45 Kathy Steinhoff

Total Raised this Cycle: $32,074

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $42,773

HD46 David Tyson Smith

Total Raised this Cycle: $67,879

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $60,393

HD66 Marlene Terry

Total Raised this Cycle: $21,138

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,444

HD71 LaDonna Appelbaum

Total Raised this Cycle: $48,717

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $30,932

HD72 Doug Clemens

Total Raised this Cycle: $86,540

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $38,472



HD73 Raychel Proudie

Total Raised this Cycle: $4,955

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $1,891

HD74 Kevin Windham Jr.

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,800

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $247

HD76 Marlon Anderson

Total Raised this Cycle: Limited Activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: Limited Activity

HD77 Kimberly-Ann Collins

Total Raised this Cycle: $35,346

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $16,143

HD79 LaKeySha Frazier-Bosley

Total Raised this Cycle: $N/A

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $N/A

HD81 Steve Butz

Total Raised this Cycle: $177,024

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $112,657

HD84 Del Taylor

Total Raised this Cycle: $71,593

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $5,738

HD85 Yolonda Fountain Henderson

Total Raised this Cycle: $2,750

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $2,400

HD91 Jo Doll

Total Raised this Cycle: $40,074

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $26,664

HD92 Michael Burton

Total Raised this Cycle: $17,160

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $19,111

HD93 Bridget Walsh Moore

Total Raised this Cycle: $46,520

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $24,723

HD99 Ian Mackey

Total Raised this Cycle: $18,370

Cash on Hand: $66,229

Mack PAC

Cash on Hand: $ Limited Activity

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $66,229

HD135 Betsy Fogle is running for re-election.

Total Raised this Cycle: $51,312

TOTAL CASH ON HAND: $58,872