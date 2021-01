Parson appoints Keaton Ashlock as Hickory County Prosecuting Attorney

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed Keaton Ashlock as the Hickory County Prosecuting Attorney. This appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of J. Michael Brown on January 1, 2021.

Mr. Ashlock is currently an assistant prosecuting attorney in Dallas County. He holds a Bachelor of Science from Missouri State University as well as a Juris Doctor from Washburn University School of Law.