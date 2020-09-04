Parson fills 3 county office vacancies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson announced three county office vacancies that were filled earlier this week.

Karlin Breshears, of Blackburn, was appointed as Saline County Auditor.

Ms. Breshears previously served as probate clerk for the Saline County Probate Court, a position she held since 2000. As probate clerk, she audited incoming and outgoing monies of estates to ensure accuracy and was responsible for monthly bookkeeping and accounting. Ms. Breshears also oversaw court room hearings and procedures, estate planning, case processing, scheduling, and the management of Saline County Law Library finances. Before joining Saline County Probate Court, she was the office manager of the University of Missouri Extension Center in Marshall. Ms. Breshears is active within the local community, currently serving as President of Blackburn Community Builders and previously serving six years as the Mayor of Blackburn. Mrs. Breshears attended Missouri State University in Springfield where she studied business administration and computer science.

Kathryn L. Smith, of Warrenton, was appointed as Warren County Assessor.

Ms. Smith recently won the August 2020 Primary Election for Warren County Assessor and is currently serving as the Interim Assessor. She has been with the Warren County Assessor’s Office since 2013. Before being appointed Interim Assessor, Ms. Smith served as the office manager and real estate clerk. In this position, she handled cash payments, collection of monies, and records of all monies received. Ms. Smith was also a real estate trustee and customer service representative for the Assessor’s Office.

Marsha Wombe, of Middlebrook, was appointed as Iron County Clerk.

Ms. Womble recently served as an accounts payable clerk for The Doe Run Company. Previously, she worked in the Iron County Clerk’s Office since 1996. She started as the Voter Registration/Elections Clerk and advanced to the Payroll and Accounts Payable Clerk and Chief Deputy to the County Clerk. In her role as Chief Deputy to the County Clerk, Ms. Womble processed payroll for all Iron County employees, assisted with configuring and tracking Iron County’s budget and yearly financial statement, and continued to assist with elections. Ms. Womble holds an Associate of Science with an emphasis in accounting from Mineral Area College in Park Hills.