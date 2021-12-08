Capitol Briefs: Moon endorsed by Protect Freedom PAC

Sen. Mike Moon’s bid to represent Missouri’s 7th congressional district gained the support of the conservative Protect Freedom PAC this week.

The PAC, a group promoting conservatve campaigns for statewide and federal offices, was organized by former members of Donald Trump, Rand Paul, and Ron Paul’s presidential campaigns. It has doled out more than $11 million for campaigns across the country since 2018.

“Mike Moon is a strong advocate for liberty, and as a state representative and state senator, Mike has been one of the greatest protectors of freedom in all of Missouri,” spokesman Michael Biundo said. “Mike was voted the No. 1 constitutional conservative in the Missouri General Assembly because he has been a staunch opponent to attacks on our God-given constitutional rights. He has stood up to the Democrats in Jefferson City, and if elected to Congress, we know he will stand up to them in Washington, D.C., too.”

Moon will face fellow Conservative Caucus member Sen. Eric Burlison, former Sen. Jay Wasson, and emergency room physician Dr. Sam Alexander for the Republican nomination next year.

Congressman Billy Long , who holds the CD 7 seat, is vacating his position to vie for U.S. Senate next year.

Moon closed out the third quarter with $96,865 cash on hand, having raised nearly $110,000 in the first months of his campaign.