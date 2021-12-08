Capitol Briefs: Moon endorsed by Protect Freedom PAC

Sen. Mike Moon’s bid to represent Missouri’s 7th congressional district gained the support of the conservative Protect Freedom PAC this week.
The PAC, a group promoting conservatve campaigns for statewide and federal offices, was organized by former members of Donald Trump, Rand Paul, and Ron Paul’s presidential campaigns. It has doled out more than $11 million for campaigns across the country since 2018.
“Mike Moon is a strong advocate for liberty, and as a state representative and state senator, Mike has been one of the greatest protectors of freedom in all of Missouri,” spokesman Michael Biundo said. “Mike was voted the No. 1 constitutional conservative in the Missouri General Assembly because he has been a staunch opponent to attacks on our God-given constitutional rights. He has stood up to the Democrats in Jefferson City, and if elected to Congress, we know he will stand up to them in Washington, D.C., too.”
- Moon will face fellow Conservative Caucus member Sen. Eric Burlison, former Sen. Jay Wasson, and emergency room physician Dr. Sam Alexander for the Republican nomination next year.
- Congressman Billy Long, who holds the CD 7 seat, is vacating his position to vie for U.S. Senate next year.
- Moon closed out the third quarter with $96,865 cash on hand, having raised nearly $110,000 in the first months of his campaign.
Cameron Gerber studied journalism at Lincoln University. Prior to Lincoln, he earned an associate’s degree from State Fair Community College. Cameron is a native of Eldon, Missouri.
Contact Cameron at cameron@themissouritimes.com.