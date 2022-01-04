Capitol Briefs: Justin Hill resigning from General Assembly

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Rep. Justin Hill is resigning from the statehouse this week. The Republican from St. Charles County said he will be moving to Florida to focus on building a consulting business.

“As many may be familiar, I have been deeply involved in state policy development at the national level for quite some time, often bringing the resources and learned policies from other states back to Missouri,” Hill said in his announcement. “Late last year, I realized the best way to continue these efforts over the long term is to step down from public office and continue my efforts within the private sector.”

Hill’s final day in the General Assembly will be Jan. 5 — nearly one year to date after the Capitol insurrection. Hill was in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, when a rally in support of former President Donald Trump turned violent and deadly as thousands stormed the U.S. Capitol. He has said he was in D.C. to object to certifying Electoral College votes in support of President Joe Biden but was not part of the rioters who stormed the Capitol.

Hill faced what is expected to be an expensive and harsh GOP primary for state Senate to replace Sen. Bob Onder who is term-limited. He reported nearly $104,000 cash on hand in his latest filing report.

Hill was first elected to HD 108 in St. Charles County in 2014.

In the House, Hill served as chairman of the Insurance Committee as well as the Joint Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Awareness.

Hill is a former law enforcement officer with the O’Fallon Police Department where he served for 13 years. In the legislature, he often pushed for legislation regarding law enforcement.

Hill’s district will now be one of several in the House that is vacant. Former Rep. Wayne Wallingford left to become the new Department of Revenue director, Rep. Becky Ruth resigned to lead the Office of Child Advocate , Rep. Tom Hannegan passed away last year, and Rep. Rick Roeber was expelled from the House after an Ethics report said he abused his children.