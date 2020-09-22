President Trump weighs in on Missouri campaigns again

President Donald Trump addressed Missouri statewide elections Tuesday afternoon, endorsing Gov. Mike Parson and Attorney General Eric Schmitt via his Twitter account.

“Gov. Mike Parson is doing an incredible job for Missouri,” Trump said. “He is strong on jobs, law and order, life, and the Second Amendment. Mike has my complete and total endorsement.”

Trump shared both Republican incumbents’ campaign sites, encouraging his online following to vote for them.

“Attorney General Eric Schmitt is doing a terrific job in Missouri,” he said. “He supports our law enforcement, fights human trafficking, and will always protect your Second Amendment rights.”

Trump initially backed Parson last year upon the announcement he would be running for a full term as Missouri governor. Parson said: “It’s an honor to have support from President Trump.”

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden endorsed Parson’s opponent, Auditor Nicole Galloway, last week, calling her a “proven champion for Missouri’s working families” and praising her work in the auditor’s office.

Parson has also received endorsements from the Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Sheriffs United, and recently the Missouri Fraternal Order of Police.

Galloway has received endorsements from EMILY’s List, the Brady PAC, and Planned Parenthood, among others.

A recent poll found Parson ahead with Missouri voters by 13 points. The same poll found a much closer presidential contest with 49 percent of those surveyed saying they would vote for Trump while Biden came in at 44 percent.

Parson and Galloway will face off on the ballot on Nov. 3. Schmitt will face Democratic challenger Richard Finneran.

Absentee voting began in Missouri on Tuesday. The deadline for voter registration in Missouri is Oct. 7.