EMILY’s List releases 2020 endorsements

EMILY’s List released its endorsements in statewide races ahead of the August primaries.

Stephanie Schriock, president of EMILY’s List, said the group endorsed Democratic candidates who would expand access to health care and promote working families in Missouri.

“EMILY’s List is proud to endorse these outstanding public servants for legislative and statewide office in Missouri,” Schriock said.

“While Republicans have proven they lack the leadership skills necessary to prioritize the health and safety of all Missourians, these health care professionals, small business owners, teachers, and tireless activists are ready to take on the challenges their communities are facing,” she continued. “In office, these women will enact commonsense solutions to expand access to health care, support vulnerable communities, and protect working families. EMILY’s List looks forward to increasing the representation of pro-choice women in the General Assembly, and to electing more women statewide alongside gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway.”

Founded in 1985, EMILY’s List is an organization promoting women in politics. The group fundraises and advocates for pro-choice candidates on both a state and national level through recruitment, polling, education, and research. The group also encourages women to vote and provides communications and campaign strategies for candidates, as well as opportunities to get involved in elections and outreach efforts.

EMILY’s List endorsed 16 Missouri candidates in statewide and general assembly races this election cycle.

Statewide:

Governor: Nicole Galloway

Lieutenant Governor: Alissia Canady

State Treasurer: Vicki Englund

State Senate:

District 9: Barbara Anne Washington

District 15: Deb Lavender

District 17: Lauren Arthur

District 19: Judy Baker

State House:

District 14: Ashley Aune

District 24: Emily Weber

District 26: Ashley Bland Manlove

District 35: Keri Ingle

District 71: LaDonna Appelbaum

District 99: Trish Gunby

District 106: Cindy Berne

District 132: Crystal Quade

District 135: Betsy Fogle