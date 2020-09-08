Parson expands lead over Galloway, new poll finds

Gov. Mike Parson’s lead over State Auditor Nicole Galloway in Missouri’s gubernatorial race has increased since May, according to a new survey from We Ask America.

The survey found: Of 500 Missourians polled, 54 percent said they would vote for Parson. Galloway came in 13 points below at 41 percent, and only 5 percent of those surveyed remained undecided.

The group’s first survey on Missouri, released in May, found 47 percent of those polled would vote for Parson, while 39 percent picked Galloway, and 15 percent were undecided.

The survey also gauged voters’ opinions of the candidates. Data showed Parson’s image remaining positive among Missourians, with 57 percent of those surveyed reporting a favorable opinion of the incumbent governor, while only 35 percent reported an unfavorable opinion.

Additionally, 39 percent of likely voters said they approved of Galloway, with a close 36 percent reporting disapproval. The survey found a drop in support from women and independents for the Democratic challenger, with support in both categories migrating to Parson.

The poll showed a closer presidential race for Missouri voters, with President Donald Trump sitting at 49 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden at 44. Trump led the vote for men by 11 percent, boasting smaller leads with women and independents.

The survey also evaluated Missourians’ level of concern regarding violent crime tied to protests following this summer’s nationwide civil unrest around police brutality. The poll found 80 percent of Missourians surveyed were concerned about the increase in crime in larger cities, with 64 percent reporting a strong level of concern regardless of their opinion on the protests themselves.

May’s results showed both presidential candidates at numbers similar to where they are now, with Biden maintaining the same number, and Trump’s lead increasing by 1 percent over the last three months.

The first survey also found that 63 percent of Missourians polled approved of Parson’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak, with 30 percent of those surveyed saying they disapproved.

Neither spokespeople for Galloway or Parson immediately responded to a request for comment.

We Ask America conducted the survey from Sept. 1 to Sept. 3. through automated calls to landlines and live-operator to cell phone calls. Founded in 2006, the group is a survey and data research firm that works with political candidates, non-profit groups, political action committees, and other groups, according to its website.