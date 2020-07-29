 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Missouri Farm Bureau’s 2020 endorsements

By The Missouri Times on July 29, 2020
   

The Missouri Farm Bureau (MOFB) made a handful of endorsements ahead of the August primary elections — and more are expected to come this year. 

It’s up to the MOFB trustees — each county appoints a PAC trustee — to make the endorsements. The statewide board is split into seven regional endorsement committees, aligned with congressional districts, and it’s up to them to interview candidates and make the endorsing decisions. 

However, when it comes to state Senate candidates, only trustees from affected counties participate in making the endorsement, said Eric Bohl, the director of public affairs and advocacy for the MOFB. 

Trustees review a candidate’s voting record (if applicable), their interview, and understanding of agriculture and rural issues. Non-incumbents generally complete a questionnaire about where they stand on certain issues important to MOFB members to be considered, as well. After reviewing all the material, the trustees then vote on the candidates to back. 

Here’s a look at who the MOFB has decided to back so far. 

Congressional 

U.S. House District 2: Ann Wagner (R)
U.S. House District 7: Billy Long (R) 

Statewide

Governor: Mike Parson (R)
Lt. Governor: Mike Kehoe (R) 

State Senate

SD 25: Jason Bean (R)
SD 29: David Cole (R)
SD 31: Jack Bondon (R) 

Initiatives

Amendment 2: Opposed 

This story will be updated. 

