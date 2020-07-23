Galloway endorsed by national gun violence prevention group

The Brady PAC, a gun violence prevention advocacy group, has endorsed State Auditor Nicole Galloway in her race for Missouri governor.

Brady announced the endorsement Thursday as well as an investment of $25,000 in the campaign. It also said it’s starting a grassroots movement with 800,000 volunteers with the goal of raising an additional $100,000, according to a spokesperson.

Brady PAC Executive Director Brian Lemek said Galloway’s stance on guns mirrored that of the organization.

“Nicole Galloway knows we can save lives from gun violence without disrupting Missouri’s rich gun and sporting culture,” Lemek told The Missouri TImes. “For that reason, she will prioritize gun violence and common sense solutions in Missouri starting day one as governor. While A+ rated NRA member Gov. Parson has deflected any accountability, we know Galloway will take this issue head-on. Nicole Galloway is a gun violence prevention champion and we are proud to support her race for governor.”

“As governor, I’m committed to standing with Missouri families and fighting for common-sense gun safety reforms like background checks and permits,” Galloway, a Democrat, said on social media. “I’m honored to be endorsed by Brady PAC, which was founded on the belief that keeping our communities safe is a bipartisan issue.”

Brady, established in 1974 as the National Council to Control Handguns, became known as the Brady Group in honor of former President Ronald Reagen’s press secretary, Jim Brady, who was wounded during an assassination attempt on the president in 1981. Brady and his wife began urging Congress to pass laws on background checks for gun owners, and in 1993, the Brady Bill was signed by then-President Bill Clinton.

The organization continues to advocate for the expansion of background checks, expanding categories of people prohibited from buying guns, restricting access to certain weapons, and other gun violence related causes.

Galloway has also received endorsements from Missouri Women’s Political Caucus, Planned Parenthood, and EMILY’s List.

Parson has received endorsements from the Associated Industries of Missouri (AIM) PAC, Missouri Right to Life, and the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.