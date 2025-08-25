Press Release: Dale Carter Announces Candidacy for Jackson County Legislative District 5

Blue Springs, MO, August 25th, 2025 – Morning radio host for KFKF, sports announcer, and conservative podcaster Dale Carter has officially announced his candidacy for Jackson County Legislature for the 5th legislative district. The district covers Eastern Independence, Blue Springs, Oak Grove, Grain Valley, Buckner, Sibley, and Levasy.

Dale Carter has been in radio for 46 years and with Kansas City radio for 30 years. He hosts the Morning Show on 94.1 KFKF, is the radio voice of Blue Springs and Blue Springs South High School football, and hosts the conservative podcast Dale Carter’s America. He has served on the Blue Springs City Council from 2010-2019. He was elected to the Country Radio Hall ofFame in 2011.

“I’m not a politician, I’m a pragmatic problem solver.”

Carter focuses his pragmatism on kitchen table issues important to every Jackson County resident, including out of control property tax assessments, rampant unchecked crime, corruption and incompetence in the county government.

“One of the main reasons I’m running is there seems to be no strategy or objective from the County. We are driving businesses out of Jackson County. We are taxing people out of their homes. Crime is getting out of control. There needs to be some common sense in our County and I want to help the other folks on the Legislature bring common sense solutions to the table.”

Crime in Jackson County is a major concern Carter shares with Jackson County residents. He pledges to be a strong voice on the Legislature for police, firefighters, and first responders, and back law enforcement in their efforts to combat the increasing crime rates in the metro area.

“Many people have talked about moving out of Jackson County because of crime, homelessness, and overtaxation. My wife and I have decided to stay and fight.”

Carter has expressed his concern about the outrageous property tax assessments under the Frank White administration, and is open to establishing a Jackson County “DOGE” commission to audit the county government.

“The questions I have are, what is all this money they are collecting being spent on? Do we know? When was the last time we had a comprehensive audit? If the county is going to raise taxes so much they better be able to justify every bit of that spending.”

Carter believes that reigning in taxes, spending, and regulations on the county level will increase economic growth in the county, bringing much needed businesses and jobs back to Jackson County.

“We need to be a place where businesses can thrive and people can find good paying jobs, and that starts with a government that does exactly what it is supposed to do, no more, no less.”

Dale Carter has retained Fountainhead Group to serve as consultants for his campaign.