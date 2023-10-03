Press Release: Navy Veteran Terri Violet to run for Missouri House

U.S. Navy Veteran Terri Violet has announced her campaign for state representative in St. Charles County. The district, currently held by outgoing Rep. Phil Christofanelli, is in the middle of the county and includes the city of St. Peters. Violet is running to keep the seat under Republican control and will appear in the August 2024 primary ballot.

“I am grateful for Rep. Christofanelli’s conservative leadership these past years,” stated Violet, “and I am looking forward to keeping our district on the right path. We need strong conservative voices in the Missouri Capitol to keep our state government anchored to Missouri values. I look forward to meeting with voters and earning their support!”

Violet has been a longtime member of the community and served as an alderman of St. Peters. She has received awards for her exemplary service on the city board. She also has leadership experience through her time with the Central County Fire & Rescue’s REHAB 95 and the American Red Cross of Missouri.

Previously, Violet served in the U.S. Navy, and her American roots reach far back into her family tree—all the way to her ancestor, George Soule, a passenger on the Mayflower. A volunteer for the St. Peters Veterans Memorial Commission, Violet serves as the military advisor and chaplain. She is also a founding member of the St. Charles County Veterans Museum.

“America is the greatest nation on earth. I am so proud of my service to my country and my strong family background in our history. Throughout my time in the military, I’ve seen how truly blessed we are here. I believe God has blessed our nation and we must continue to seek Him if we hope to retain His support in these increasingly turbulent times.”

An advocate for veterans, Violet is working to ensure every veteran has access to the resources they need after their honorable discharge. Her other priorities include defending unborn life, upholding the rights of free speech and gun ownership, improving local infrastructure, economic development, and job training.

“Missouri is leading the nation in the pro-life movement. We must continue to spread this message of life for all and safeguard our First and Second Amendment rights. These are the cornerstones that America was founded upon. By empowering local businesses we can see our economy weather the storm of bad economic policies and bring more opportunities for our students who are preparing to enter the workforce. My goal is to bring proven conservative policies to our state government.”

Terri and her husband, Jeff, are the proud parents of two adult children. They attend the First Baptist Church St. Charles and spend their free time investing in their community and spoiling their seven grandchildren.

Terri Violet has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on her campaign.