Press Release: Realtor Vinnie Clubb announces bid for state house

Local Realtor Vinnie Clubb has launched his campaign to replace Rep. Darrell Atchison, who has announced he will not be seeking reelection. The 153rd district includes territory in the counties of Carter, Howell, Oregon, Ripley, Shannon, and Wayne. A conservative, Clubb will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2024.

“I am grateful to Rep. Atchison for his work in the state house,” stated Clubb. “Now, it is more vital than ever before to keep this seat firmly under the guidance of an unapologetically Christian conservative representative. I vow to be a voice for our region’s rural values and never back down to the radical left.”

Vinnie resides in Piedmont with his wife, Rebekah, and their two children. He is heavily involved with the Missouri Farm Bureau, currently serving as the Wayne County MOFB President and has previously served as a member for both the MOFB State Resolutions Committee and the State Promotion & Education Committee. He is a member of the Missouri Cattlemen’s Association and serves on the regional Ozark Foothills Cattlemen’s Associate Board of Directors as their state liaison. He also serves on the Wayne County MU Extension Board of Directors and is the treasurer of the Wayne County Republican Central Committee.

“I am proud to call this piece of Missouri home. In an ever-changing world, our community is a solid foundation on which to raise a family and remain aware of what matters most in life: faith, family, and friendship. I am running for office to preserve and protect these things we hold dear.”

Clubb has highlighted several priorities for his campaign, each resonating with the core platform of the Republican Party. He is proudly in favor of school reform to ensure students receive a quality classical education that is rooted in the liberal arts and sciences rather than focusing on extreme ideologies in the classroom. Additionally, as the former president of the Piedmont Area Chamber of Commerce, rural economic development serves as a cornerstone of his platform.

“We must cut taxes and hold politicians accountable for wasteful spending in the capitol. Our family farms and businesses are struggling while the state spends billions of dollars on pet projects and special interests,” Clubb noted. “Defending the sanctity of life is also crucial; without a respect for life, all other rights lose their merit. Life begins at conception. I will uphold our rights to freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and the right to bear arms. I will never waver in my conservative principles.”

Vinnie and Rebekah attend Victory Baptist Temple with their children and enjoy spending their free time volunteering in the community and exploring the wonders of rural Missouri.

Clubb has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.