Press Release: Speaker of the House Dean Plocher announces bid for Lieutenant Governor

ST. LOUIS, MO – Today, Republican Speaker of the House Dean Plocher, announced his candidacy for Missouri Lieutenant Governor.

In addition to serving as the State Representative from the 89th district, Dean Plocher is a practicing attorney in Clayton, Missouri. Prior to becoming a member of the House, Dean served as a prosecuting attorney and municipal judge in St. Louis County.

“Once I returned home after college, I saw the crime infecting my community, so I became a prosecutor. I witnessed the inconsistencies in punishing criminals, so I became a judge. I realized the ineffectiveness of our laws, so I became a State Representative. And as Speaker of the House, I experienced the frustration of accomplishing conservative policies against the efforts of selfish politicians.”

Too many politicians today care more about getting social media likes rather than passing conservative policies. Dean Plocher has spent his career, leading by action. As a State Representative, Dean helped make Missouri the most pro-life state in the country. He ended taxes on social security income and cut taxes for every Missourian by millions of dollars. As a father, he made sure boys couldn’t play girls’ sports and protected our children from permanent gender mutilation.

“Missouri is my home. It’s where my wife Rebecca and I chose to raise our children, but we still have work to do to secure their future. We must protect our farmland from China, our classrooms from liberal indoctrination, our families from Biden’s failed economy, and our communities from the progressive crime wave.”

“I believe leadership takes action, so today I am officially announcing my candidacy for Lieutenant Governor. Together we can lead our state to the next season of conservative accomplishments.”

Dean is a graduate of Ladue Horton Watkins High School. He received his B.A. in Political Science and minor in Classical Civilizations from Middlebury College. He earned his J.D. from Saint Louis University School of Law where he also was awarded a Certificate in International and Comparative Law.

Dean was born in St. Louis to a hardworking middle-class family, where he grew up spending his summers on his family’s Christmas tree farm. He currently resides in St. Louis with his wife Rebecca and their two children.