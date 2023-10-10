Press Release: William “Bill” Irwin Announces His Candidacy for State Representative in Missouri’s 55th District with $30,000 Raised

LEE’S SUMMIT, MO—Bill Irwin is excited to announce his candidacy for the Missouri House of Representatives 55th District.

A retired Navy SEAL and firm conservative Republican, Bill upholds and believes in the family values that have built this great nation. Launching his campaign with a strong start, he has already raised $30,000 upon announcing his candidacy. Bill stands ready to defend and protect against those who seek to take apart the sacrifices our past leaders and forefathers fought so hard to make America one Nation under God.

As a retired Navy SEAL Captain, retired police officer, former State Department Employee, and Eagle Scout, Bill has a proven passion for serving his community and country. Recognizing shortfalls in leadership and the need to continue moving forward, Bill has again decided to enter the arena and stand for protecting our Missouri values and way of life.

“I’m running for State Legislator because I’m worried about the broken system we see in Jefferson City and because I still have the fight in me and would like to continue to serve,” Bill said in his announcement, “I have lost Brothers and Sisters while standing for our values as a Navy SEAL Combat veteran, with boots on the ground during multiple deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq, and Pakistan, It’s personal! I’m asking for your vote.”

Bill is committed to limiting Federal Government control and reducing government intrusion into individual liberties. Bill believes Americans can and will do what is best for themselves and their families without mandates or directives. His support of our nation’s military and first responders’ protectors will ensure a stronger and safer Missouri for generations to come. Bill supports local control of schools, protecting Missouri agriculture, and stopping attacks on our 1 st and 2nd Amendments. As a father, Bill has always worked to protect the innocent, and his strong Pro-Life stance is anchored in his Christian faith and beliefs.

A retired SEAL Team member and leader, Bill recognizes the importance of a strong team mentality, knowing we can achieve great things together. Join the team and… TOGETHER, let’s STAND FOR MISSOURI!