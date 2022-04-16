 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quarter 1 2022 Report: State Representative

By The Missouri Times on April 15, 2022
  

Here are the first-quarter filing reports for state representative in 2022. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each candidate. Data provided by the MEC. 

