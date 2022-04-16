Quarter 1 2022 Report: State Representative

Here are the first-quarter filing reports for state representative in 2022. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each candidate. Data provided by the MEC.
|Candidate First Name
|Candidate Last Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Dave
|Griffith
|14793.27
|200
|164396.79
|6440.71
|14154045.71
|0
|0
|Jamie
|Burger
|53657.98
|2275
|110862.49
|4040.16
|54465.02
|0
|50
|Barbara
|Marco
|1100
|1100
|1100
|3.95
|3.95
|1003.95
|1003.95
|Gary
|Ewing
|715.07
|1408.48
|1408.48
|693.41
|693.41
|0
|0
|Kyle
|Haubrich
|142310.66
|11695
|162983.48
|3871.48
|16960.34
|0
|102500
|Jim
|Schulte
|18396.08
|1975
|21550
|302.11
|3153.92
|0
|0
|David
|Raithel
|850
|1000
|1000
|150
|150
|0
|0
|Chris
|Dinkins
|57747.8
|7825
|49239.09
|1125.61
|3874.31
|0
|30000
|Bill
|Owen
|33571.94
|640.78
|66414.08
|575
|29573.33
|0
|0
|David
|Norman
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martha
|Stevens
|28848.81
|0
|700
|158.37
|922.69
|0
|0
|Annette
|Turnbaugh
|11046.41
|1575
|2975
|750
|1144.44
|0
|0
|Brian
|Seitz
|5261.65
|963.4
|8981.8
|1404.51
|5566.88
|0
|0
|Susan
|Shumway
|223.75
|1595
|5948.97
|2452
|5394.55
|0
|0
|Ken
|Waller
|20914.29
|2100
|36572.01
|3691.48
|22622.61
|0
|0
|Dean
|VanSchoiack
|14026.69
|1000
|13085.37
|652.64
|1908.9
|0
|0
|Rickey
|Perry
|0.95
|0
|19846
|0
|11513.05
|0
|7196
|Phillip
|Newbold
|200
|200
|200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stephanie
|Boykin
|907.95
|2017.31
|2017.31
|1109.36
|1109.36
|2017.31
|2017.31
|William
|Wayne
|987.83
|1083.88
|1083.88
|12.17
|12.17
|0
|0
|Ann
|Zimpfer
|9434.22
|10646.42
|10646.42
|1212.2
|1212.2
|0
|0
|Boris
|Abadzhyan
|1548.03
|930
|930
|693.72
|693.72
|0
|0
|Wally
|Long
|372.92
|554.15
|554.15
|181.23
|181.23
|0
|0
|Amy
|Freeland
|2075
|2790.99
|2790.99
|1308.95
|1308.95
|1308.95
|1308.95
|Karen
|Vennard
|30154
|30722.22
|30722.22
|568.22
|568.22
|30000
|30000
|David
|Evans
|13215.65
|0
|14821.07
|1586.34
|9631.06
|0
|0
|Ann
|Kelley
|7441.97
|1000
|44051.74
|1886.57
|35431.88
|0
|3573.77
|Casey
|Pemberton
|887.51
|1800
|1800
|812.49
|812.49
|250
|250
|Samantha
|Deaton
|222.12
|240.12
|768.39
|18
|18
|0
|0
|Jessica
|DeVoto
|128.02
|525
|964.3
|615.12
|836.28
|0
|0
|Luke
|Barber
|2286.4
|0
|2497.27
|150
|210.87
|0
|0
|Aaron
|McMullen
|7538.11
|6035
|8909
|826.99
|1220.89
|5005
|5005
|Chris
|Sander
|1370.93
|330
|74620.4
|1935.66
|6147.56
|-36999.99
|14000
|Sara
|Walsh
|12064.51
|18
|6079.35
|0
|17776.53
|0
|1000
|Peggy
|McGaugh
|20631.58
|0
|0
|411
|411
|0
|0
|Mike
|Henderson
|59369.45
|700
|246754.07
|1336.7
|64187.18
|0
|0
|Mike
|Swaringim
|2604.97
|4580
|11422
|8108.06
|8147.03
|0
|250
|Darrell
|Atchison
|24747.09
|0
|83439.92
|660.67
|39956.31
|0
|20620
|John
|Voss
|5050
|5515.58
|5515.58
|465.58
|465.58
|5000
|5000
|Mitchell
|Boggs
|10433.87
|5597.7
|61277.77
|1800.19
|46268.52
|0
|9000
|Robert
|Bromley
|33797.61
|250
|32700
|0
|3544.99
|0
|48000
|Alan
|Bennett
|4250.98
|6255
|6255
|1504.02
|1504.02
|0
|0
|William
|Falkner
|17369.93
|1000
|30273.06
|500
|14699.24
|0
|0
|John
|Black
|34819.59
|0
|16692.7
|0
|1129.44
|0
|0
|Hardy
|Billington
|117782.35
|1575
|101919
|329.03
|2780.76
|0
|95700
|Ashley
|Aune
|23559.84
|7840.05
|19991.31
|2786.35
|10023.04
|0
|0
|Terry
|Thompson
|11133.35
|0
|21154.49
|714.42
|23758.46
|0
|0
|Shannon
|Graziano
|412.31
|937.09
|937.09
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tim
|Taylor
|1654.85
|1100
|47065.2
|1004.64
|37734.65
|0
|5000
|Randy
|Pietzman
|1666.84
|0
|81991.89
|416
|60454.49
|0
|0
|Dan
|Houx
|47915.31
|6000
|288480.27
|5757.59
|157601.69
|0
|0
|Bradley
|Pollitt
|26227.67
|250
|71039.8
|524.74
|30002.03
|0
|0
|Adam
|Schnelting
|27902.01
|5573
|66170.38
|966.5
|58407.71
|0
|0
|Bradley
|Hudson
|19076.21
|250
|8600
|380
|1713
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Farnan
|2453.07
|2500
|2500
|46.93
|46.93
|2500
|2500
|James
|Kalberloh
|8915.66
|100
|8485.97
|0
|17224.34
|0
|1250
|Barry
|Hovis
|1034.82
|2500
|8918.32
|1503
|6149.81
|-4100
|14000
|Alex
|Riley
|44477.27
|4256.71
|52471.85
|2691.85
|4081.85
|0
|0
|Tony
|Lovasco
|16718.69
|2515.25
|4540.25
|2005.02
|2455.11
|0
|0
|Deb
|Lavender
|63845.62
|54844.88
|54844.88
|2258.38
|2258.38
|0
|0
|Chris
|Brown
|19058.11
|500
|70710.88
|0
|46166.22
|0
|0
|Randall
|Railsback
|20100.23
|6784.56
|21464.56
|8370.94
|9790.48
|0
|10000
|Michael
|McGirl
|48023.8
|957.63
|21212.64
|1294.25
|5092.79
|100
|12914.57
|David
|Kelsay
|1677.58
|4180
|4180
|2472.42
|2472.42
|1000
|1000
|Ed
|Lewis
|11098.97
|50
|26698.44
|521.93
|12566.42
|0
|0
|Chimene
|Schwach
|3039.19
|2095
|2095
|3335.22
|3335.22
|0
|1800
|A
|Wallingford
|62347.11
|9.5
|14910.43
|3100
|13054.48
|0
|0
|David
|Smith
|59083.91
|50720
|50720
|1130.49
|1130.49
|50000
|51000
|Deanna
|Self
|5053.84
|6397.99
|6397.99
|896.16
|896.16
|0
|0
|Bill
|Hardwick
|27726.32
|2400
|29068.07
|0
|635.04
|0
|5700
|Donald
|Brown
|1340.26
|1340.26
|1340.26
|540.26
|540.26
|540.26
|540.26
|Eben
|Hall
|4096.65
|6050
|6050
|953.35
|953.35
|100
|100
|Jeffery
|Myers
|7250
|7250
|7250
|0
|0
|5000
|5000
|Alex
|Dubinsky
|36452.9
|1072
|46299.55
|3001.11
|9569.1
|0
|0
|Thomas
|Yeager
|11484.45
|1650
|16780
|4973.35
|5295.55
|0
|12000
|Danny
|Busick
|1419.77
|100
|1900
|297.6
|2101
|0
|0
|Mark
|Matthiesen
|1443.51
|1600
|2100
|253.99
|376.49
|750
|1000
|Mazzie
|Boyd
|30066.62
|7328.51
|42299.45
|6364.03
|8790.98
|0
|0
|Mike
|Haffner
|63555.6
|3220.51
|41466.33
|5280.84
|38732.33
|0
|0
|Jermond
|Mosley
|11216
|2240
|38758.56
|2900.23
|24027.21
|0
|0
|Cameron
|Parker
|3131
|6945.73
|6945.73
|3814.73
|3814.73
|0
|0
|Angie
|Schaefer
|1141.62
|0.03
|0.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rick
|Francis
|53380.5
|2607.63
|52459.24
|5790.89
|70019.16
|0
|0
|JESSICA
|LEVSEN
|726.36
|726.36
|726.36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Charlotte
|Vance
|420.06
|120.06
|120.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bing
|Schimmelpfenning
|30604.24
|34500
|34500
|2895.76
|2895.76
|33000
|33000
|Jeff
|Justus
|259.39
|0
|11562.99
|9
|1658.22
|0
|2823.17
|Holly
|Cronk
|654.65
|1540
|1540
|885.35
|885.35
|0
|0
|Jamie
|Johnson
|5455.02
|6065.98
|6065.98
|1110.96
|1110.96
|500
|500
|Jessica
|Slisz
|311.25
|648
|648
|258.75
|258.75
|0
|0
|Sylvester
|Taylor II
|1947.08
|792.78
|13621.06
|0
|12184.84
|0
|0
|David
|Casteel
|1515.55
|2050
|2050
|34.45
|34.45
|250
|250
|Sally
|Brooks
|5750.09
|2151.78
|9287.78
|333.34
|2252.71
|0
|300
|Mary
|Steinhoff
|9863.51
|16975
|16975
|6486.49
|6486.49
|0
|0
|Michael
|O'Donnell
|18531.91
|602.52
|17562.52
|135
|1210
|0
|0
|James
|Murphy
|11049.61
|300
|21567.07
|3674.99
|10570.43
|-698.96
|1383.33
|Dan
|Stacy
|1485.67
|445
|9904
|1250.9
|7701.89
|0
|2000
|Ryan
|Ruckel
|3277.72
|0
|5785
|0
|1507.28
|0
|0
|Lane
|Roberts
|29102.04
|350
|11250
|150
|5008.99
|0
|0
|Jamie
|Gragg
|672
|672
|672
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Travis
|Wilson
|3555.51
|5835
|8033.8
|3935.5
|4465.49
|0
|1000
|John
|West
|180.93
|2029.51
|2029.51
|1848.58
|1848.58
|0
|0
|Dan
|Moran
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sean
|Pouche
|12202.5
|400
|400
|83
|83
|0
|0
|Adam
|Schwadron
|6993.13
|575
|10133.03
|169.67
|3572.52
|0
|0
|Mark
|Ellebracht
|22176.46
|3860
|14685
|4027.15
|19526.14
|0
|0
|Elaine
|Edgar
|14944.48
|18126.15
|18126.15
|3181.67
|3181.67
|10000
|10000
|Steve
|Myers
|19434.8
|23156.51
|23156.51
|3721.71
|3721.71
|18000
|18000
|Colin
|Lovett
|7986.6
|11527.47
|11953.91
|1737.2
|1807.2
|0
|0
|Eric
|Holmes
|10851.32
|10956.84
|10956.84
|59.29
|59.29
|0
|0
|Carla
|Klaskin
|1933.08
|3394.59
|3394.59
|1536.51
|1536.51
|1075
|1075
|Rudy
|Veit
|28847.66
|2573.92
|22150
|1760.35
|5081.35
|0
|0
|Jasper
|Logan
|4459.64
|2503.46
|10468.2
|2373.61
|4977.32
|0
|0
|Allen
|Andrews
|7782.01
|500.18
|44157.97
|4051.09
|50953.58
|0
|14.85
|Justin
|Hicks
|919.49
|715
|2379.72
|1046.51
|1610.23
|150
|584.72
|Christopher
|Lonsdale
|23986.05
|24305.29
|35137.2
|1171.67
|3578.59
|10000
|10000
|Bruce
|DeGroot
|17931.76
|1500
|42100
|6682.7
|43762.82
|0
|160.08
|Ron
|Hicks
|2826.27
|0
|2050
|2218.22
|3257.74
|0
|0
|Andrew
|Hurt
|415
|600
|600
|185
|185
|400
|400
|Dorothy
|Bailey
|93.57
|750
|5555.81
|1956.11
|6285.41
|0
|0
|Ronald
|Copeland
|15929.46
|950
|57762.79
|1158.8
|38326.23
|0
|0
|Jessica
|Shepherd
|3253.88
|4335
|4335
|1131.12
|1131.12
|200
|200
|Patricia
|Lewis
|29475.84
|1610
|19648.92
|93.21
|6125.64
|0
|0
|Joseph
|Holiway
|200
|200
|200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|John
|Martin
|28734.41
|33540.9
|33540.9
|4806.49
|4806.49
|0
|0
|Patricia
|Pike
|2862.42
|0
|0
|0
|3555.29
|-110
|0
|James
|Musgraves
|3072.09
|3641.78
|3641.78
|569.69
|569.69
|0
|0
|Cheri
|Reisch
|2707.26
|1500
|10646.33
|2844.95
|6302.24
|0
|0
|Kyle
|Kerns
|869
|1007.19
|1007.19
|138.19
|138.19
|0
|0
|Tara
|Peters
|73.99
|1065.75
|1065.75
|26.01
|26.01
|0
|0
|Brian
|Steele
|18884.25
|20350
|20350
|2703.2
|2703.2
|18746.05
|20746.05
|Eric
|Nowicki
|1
|133.43
|405.13
|133.43
|404.13
|0
|0
|Tracy
|Grundy
|781.28
|2215
|8282.13
|2435.36
|6876.6
|1940
|4940
|Ginger
|Witty
|89.01
|200
|200
|110.99
|110.99
|0
|0
|Eric
|Woods
|12491.22
|1743
|25554.78
|1256.28
|10081.74
|-304
|0
|Mark
|Sharp
|4633.86
|1550
|5200
|15
|752.88
|0
|0
|Ann
|Moloney
|4682.16
|6840.42
|8340.67
|2304.05
|3143.27
|0
|0
|Ben
|Baker
|7989.23
|1250
|33355
|4105.26
|28259.88
|0
|0
|Yolonda
|Henderson
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|100
|100
|James
|Lowman
|429.73
|1450
|1450
|1020.27
|1020.27
|1250
|1250
|Marty
|Marler
|350
|500
|500
|687.42
|687.42
|537.42
|537.42
|Bernadette
|Holzer
|110
|110
|110
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joe
|Adams
|14496.8
|225
|3175
|430.4
|530.4
|0
|0
|Kent
|Haden
|13605.7
|0
|5650
|520
|8387.24
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Coleman
|17179.39
|3170
|97952.79
|4163.37
|79221.65
|0
|0
|Douglas
|Mann
|8388.55
|10389
|10389
|2000.45
|2000.45
|2000
|2000
|Willard
|Haley
|13706.34
|0
|4893.53
|1573.17
|6230.08
|0
|12000
|Matthew
|Griese
|4235.74
|5330.48
|5330.48
|164.26
|164.26
|0
|0
|Adrian
|Plank
|10134.32
|7474
|19827.97
|7834.97
|9178.65
|0
|0
|Herman
|Morse
|9849.63
|0
|34625
|0
|19457.93
|0
|7273.33
|Philip
|Oehlerking
|228.6
|1150
|1150
|1021.4
|1021.4
|0
|0
|Cyndi
|Buchheit-Courtway
|26354.65
|5250
|30194.97
|1028.17
|11159.24
|0
|4000
|Alan
|Gray
|7048.17
|100
|15845
|3513.4
|14936.63
|0
|0
|Jeff
|Knight
|33113.26
|2950
|39516.35
|5206.02
|26704.89
|0
|0
|David
|Martin
|10911.38
|11566.88
|11566.88
|407.15
|407.15
|10000
|10000
|Crystal
|Quade
|82473.47
|11428
|56241
|2193.92
|13463.51
|0
|0
|Nicholas
|Thomas
|375
|375
|375
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sarah
|Unsicker
|15767.6
|1335
|11565.55
|1272
|7073.82
|0
|0
|Duell
|Lauderdale
|13856.16
|14068
|14068
|211.84
|211.84
|2000
|2000
|Ingrid
|Burnett
|8180.45
|2417
|12926.92
|470
|9091.93
|0
|10500
|Sherri
|Gallick
|13979.1
|18044.84
|18044.84
|2585.9
|2585.9
|0
|0
|Michael
|Johnson
|800
|1500
|1500
|700
|700
|0
|0
|Anthony
|Ealy
|1139.51
|3145
|3145
|2005.49
|2005.49
|0
|0
|Mike
|Tsichlis
|12790.49
|36819.7
|77284.7
|28367.16
|88574.49
|0
|0
|Jeffery
|Pogue
|13571.93
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wiley
|Price
|10143.44
|2250
|2950
|817.42
|1172.42
|0
|0
|Steve
|Butz
|69776.96
|500
|75905.28
|0
|5803.57
|0
|32500
|Doug
|Richey
|34823.74
|240.64
|33155.28
|2875
|9593.15
|0
|0
|Craig
|Fishel
|11987.7
|0
|9346.07
|943.05
|2710.45
|0
|8200
|Michael
|Stephens
|19013.69
|2308.29
|2308.29
|2037.43
|2037.43
|0
|0
|Gregory
|Sharpe
|3703.31
|1250
|8000
|4777.5
|15200
|0
|35000
|John
|Simmons
|39238.81
|600
|92260.48
|4733.53
|9221.1
|-60000
|0
|Trish
|Gunby
|5577.65
|0
|8393.06
|344.92
|41129.14
|0
|0
|Paula
|Brown
|15867.52
|7074
|45772.67
|10170.75
|45538.77
|0
|0
|Kurtis
|Gregory
|48168.46
|4600
|62617.98
|8718.08
|26419.55
|0
|0
|Wendy
|Hausman
|9027.81
|3450
|15275.11
|3028.77
|5897.3
|0
|6500
|Rodger
|Reedy
|9939.26
|500
|8050
|1944.91
|9616.16
|0
|0
|Jonathan
|Patterson
|94841.1
|2800
|148284.19
|3139.91
|97185.09
|0
|0
|Neil
|Smith
|4313.66
|250
|15488.65
|4302.28
|11870.99
|0
|0
|Joshua
|Hurlbert
|11870.91
|25
|7835.97
|363
|2438.76
|0
|10000
|Jim
|Hogan
|186.87
|181.23
|813.5
|0
|626.63
|0
|0
|Dave
|Hinman
|10341.91
|14389.54
|14389.54
|3271.29
|3271.29
|10000
|10000
|Travis
|Smith
|279.82
|3000
|3000
|5512
|5512
|279.62
|50979.62
|Donna
|Baringer
|62118.67
|4263.54
|20093.36
|1660
|8917.62
|0
|0
|Delbret
|Taylor
|4695.99
|15033
|25355.3
|11106.05
|19790.34
|13000
|20000
|Brenda
|Shields
|52527.52
|1250
|27000
|1081
|3898.32
|0
|0
|Margaret
|Nurrenbern
|62136.76
|2755
|10327.54
|434.78
|6158.05
|0
|0
|Sonia
|Nizami
|3659.18
|3903.09
|5266.09
|1795.13
|3133.64
|0
|0
|Stephanie
|Hein
|29500.5
|9342.55
|44511.06
|7408.01
|13744.13
|0
|0
|Elizabeth
|Fogle
|50628.99
|14795
|48658
|2943.31
|10197.1
|0
|0
|Bob
|Titus
|21343.8
|23163.92
|23163.92
|1798.9
|1798.9
|21577.7
|21577.7
|Raychel
|Proudie
|10675.05
|420
|4895
|1732.72
|10453.64
|0
|0
|Tricia
|Byrnes
|1479.38
|1554
|1554
|1848.69
|1848.69
|1175.69
|1175.69
|Louis
|Riggs
|9638.2
|1500
|18704.4
|2129.35
|9480.94
|0
|0
|Chad
|Perkins
|9670.54
|500
|31680.7
|1433
|21390.16
|0
|0
|Kevin
|Windham
|937.98
|25
|4696.43
|893.96
|6368.99
|0
|0
|Rebecca
|Martin
|191
|0
|802.08
|150
|150
|0
|0
|Don
|Rone
|6892.92
|1000
|2000
|4254.85
|11221.16
|0
|0
|Lisa
|Thomas
|10718.51
|6050
|17274.37
|14.95
|6372.53
|4800
|14700
|William
|Strickler
|26729.74
|30909.36
|30909.36
|3823.26
|3823.26
|10034
|10034
|Michael
|Davis
|2868.36
|1050
|3569
|194.53
|1564.39
|0
|20100
|Cynthia
|Berne
|16227.39
|6206
|20416.12
|2738.51
|4026.73
|0
|1159.12
|Aaron
|Crossley
|9865.03
|5978.5
|14008.4
|1761.76
|3298.97
|2000
|2000
|Dane
|Diehl
|20869.42
|23127
|26821
|2371.63
|3849.58
|0
|894
|William
|Stephens
|381.9
|0
|19311.96
|1140.97
|13567.2
|0
|0
|Ryan
|Higgins
|5280.01
|7700
|7700
|2419.99
|2419.99
|0
|0
|Emily
|Weber
|20615.44
|1510
|15276.66
|1387.44
|6533.27
|0
|0
|William
|Hardin
|20181.99
|22000
|22000
|1818.01
|1818.01
|20000
|20000
|Brad
|Christ
|84084.22
|5700
|102078.86
|3544.44
|15725.78
|0
|0
|Bennie
|Cook
|6807.44
|1100
|35211.67
|2980.71
|4464.74
|0
|578.51
|David
|Smith
|144773.13
|0
|412052.42
|9296.63
|239120.67
|0
|0
|Thomas
|Barr
|14303.54
|16330
|16330
|2924.59
|2924.59
|0
|0
|Gretchen
|Bangert
|12306.32
|400
|10375
|639.5
|10239.52
|0
|1030.26
|Jerome
|Barnes
|16621.38
|1900
|20081.85
|910
|8658.23
|150
|900
|Yolanda
|Young
|3795.55
|0
|13896.64
|465
|10343.29
|0
|0
|Dale
|Wright
|48990.04
|1250
|535799.42
|659.5
|58185.96
|-106000
|0
|Robert
|Sauls
|24845.7
|2665
|131442.76
|274.33
|101641.84
|0
|1471.14
|Ian
|Mackey
|48384.86
|3944.68
|29928.38
|2121.95
|11713.75
|0
|0
|Alyssa
|Dial
|356.31
|885
|885
|528.69
|528.69
|0
|0
|Dirk
|Deaton
|56480.96
|1770
|106247.32
|5426.37
|37602.67
|0
|5001
|Keri
|Ingle
|38785.92
|2323.32
|19967.91
|2238
|13303.54
|0
|0
|Barbara
|Phifer
|14740.61
|633
|12946.82
|1420.17
|13712.63
|0
|0
|Lakeysha
|Bosley
|3758.62
|3025
|3025
|1450
|1450
|0
|3000
|Jessica
|Piper
|74085.54
|44169.07
|123697.49
|22426.19
|49111.95
|0
|0
|Melanie
|Stinnett
|52779.01
|2052.05
|57917.11
|484.15
|5138.1
|0
|50000
|Bruce
|Sassmann
|8698.97
|250
|63245.02
|777
|51926.56
|0
|35000
|Darin
|Chappell
|51563.89
|7225
|56335
|4111.65
|5336.37
|0
|39365.26
|Hannah
|Kelly
|17134.97
|1542
|53495.98
|9366.59
|32674.94
|0
|3500
|Doug
|Clemens
|38891.35
|1400
|60689.57
|687.97
|14587.01
|0
|0
|Richard
|Brown
|1050
|600
|34503.92
|1094.51
|7554.08
|1094.51
|26843.59
|Bridget
|Moore
|2447.34
|2440
|5730.82
|678.06
|4756.29
|0
|0