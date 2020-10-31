Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Parson on the campaign trail

Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined Gov. Mike Parson for a rally in Springfield Friday evening.

“It is an honor to be here with your governor and first lady,” Sanders said. “They are phenomenal people and are doing such a great job for your state. One of the things that I love about them is that they recognize what they’re here to do, and that’s to help the people they govern; they’re not here to control you, they’re here to empower you so that you can live your best life and make decisions for your own family.”

Sanders praised Parson’s economic record and his focus on local control, calling Democratic challenger Nicole Galloway an advocate for the “liberal mob.”

“A vote for Nicole Galloway is a vote for chaos in your state,” Sanders said. “We cannot let that happen. Gov. Parson understands that you raise your kids better than the government does. He understands the value of hard work, he understands what it means to sign the front of a paycheck. He understands how to create jobs and grow an economy — he’s done it in the face of a pandemic. The reason Missouri continues to do well is because you have somebody who knows how to lead.”

Parson applauded Sanders after taking the stage.

“How about Sarah Huckabee Sanders?” Parson said. “Me and Teresa are so honored to have her here to help us with this campaign. I think she’s a rising star and I think you’re gonna see more of her someday, and I know one governor who’s gonna support her all the way on that.”

Parson covered the second amendment, abortion, and the military in his speech, contrasting his positions with those of the Democratic challenger.

Sanders served as President Donald Trump’s press secretary from 2017 to 2019. She’s been touring the country speaking in favor of Republican candidates ahead of Election Day.

As of the latest MEC reports, Parson has $694,000 cash on hand. Galloway reported nearly $380,000 in her war chest.