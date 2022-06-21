Schatz kicks off “Return to Reaganism Tour”

Jefferson County, Mo. — State Sen. Dave Schatz, R-Franklin County, began his “Return to Reaganism Tour” on the steps of the state Capitol building Tuesday. Schatz is starting the tour in hopes of winning the Republican primary for U.S. Senate in 2022.

Sen. Mike Bernskoetter, R-Cole County, was also in attendance — standing behind Schatz during his kickoff.

Schatz spoke about the recent Eric Greitens campaign ad, which has garnered controversy for its message of “RINO hunting.”

Schatz criticized the ad and said that it called for the “physical harming of fellow Republicans.”

“I have said it then and I will say it now, Eric Greitens was unfit for governor and he is unfit to be a U.S Senator” Schatz said.

Schatz also called for a “return to Reaganism,” which includes peace among Republicans, judging ideas by merit and judging politicians by their record.

Schatz noted the lack of response from fellow Republicans towards Greitens’ ad. Besides those he was directly targeting, like Sen. Caleb Rowden, R-Boone County, many in the party did little to step up.

“I am disappointed, this is the real reason I am in this race, I believe its time that we have somebody here with common sense that really addresses these issues and calls things as they are,” Schatz said.

“We need to reject this nonsense, and any good conservative or any politician should reject inciting violence against fellow Republicans or any politicians,” he added.

Schatz is currently running for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat, left open by the retirement of Sen. Roy Blunt this fall.

Schatz faces Greitens in the Republican primary. Other participants in the race include Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, Mo-04 and U.S. Rep. Billy Long, Mo-07.

Whoever wins the Republican primary will face off against the winner of the Democrat primary between Trudy Busch Valentine, daughter of the famous beer magnate August Anheuser Busch Jr., and veteran Lucas Kunce.

The next stop on the tour is St. Louis.

Featured Image: Sen. Dave Schatz on the Capitol steps in Jefferson City, Mo. on June 21. Schatz kicked off his “Return to Reaganism tour” on Tuesday. (Kelton Turner, The Missouri Times)