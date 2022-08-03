Schroer defeats Speaker Pro Tempore Wiemann in SD 2 Republican primary

St. Charles County, Mo. — Rep. Nick Schroer, R-O’Fallon, has won the Republican primary in Missouri’s Second Senate District.

Schroer won in a well-contested two-man race against fellow state representative and Speaker Pro Tempore John Wiemann, R-O’Fallon.

Schroer got direct endorsement and support from term-limited Sen. Bob Onder, who currently represents SD 2. Onder contributed both manpower, consultation and money to the Schroer campaign.

Schroer has ties to the Senate’s conservative caucus, he was the caucus’ main ally in the House during the congressional redistricting process in spring session. Schroer strongly advocated for the 7-1 congressional map despite pressure from his other Republican colleagues.

Schroer distanced himself from the caucus when talking to the Missouri Times in June.

“I’ve always been a one-man wolf pack, so to speak, when it comes to my legislative career,” Schroer said.

Schroer will now face Democrat Michael Sinclair, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, in the general election. Schroer will be the definitive favorite in the suburban Republican stronghold.