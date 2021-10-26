To honor Rep. Tom Hannegan, flags will fly half-staff this week

U.S. and Missouri flags on government buildings will fly at half-staff on Wednesday to honor Rep. Tom Hannegan who passed away last week.

“We honor and thank Representative Hannegan for his contributions to the people of the 65th district and the entire state of Missouri,” Gov. Mike Parson said. “He leaves behind a strong legacy of public service and advocacy.”

“Tom worked tirelessly on behalf of his constituents, and thanks to legislation he sponsored, more military service members will have greater access to job opportunities across the state,” the governor continued. “Teresa and I are praying for Tom’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

Hannegan was first elected to his St. Charles County seat in 2016. He was the publisher and editor of Street Scape Magazine and an associate broker with the family-owned Hannegan Real Estate & Construction LLC.

In the legislature, he served as chairman of the House Local Government Committee and was a member of the Children and Families Committee as well as the Special Committee on Criminal Justice.

Hannegan, 51, was an affable Republican known for his deep conviction and unrivaled integrity. He was one of only a handful of openly gay legislators in the General Assembly who served as a role model to many and an advocate for acceptance.

Born in St. Louis, Hannegan graduated from Duchesne High School and was an alumnus of Lindenwood College where he also received a Master’s in human resources.

The services for Hannegan will be held at Baue Cave Springs at 3950 West Clay on Oct. 27 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at Baue Cave Springs on Oct. 26 from 4-8 p.m. and Oct. 27 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Flags will fly at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all government buildings on Wednesday, Oct. 27, according to the governor’s proclamation.