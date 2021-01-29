Agriculture Department announces Farmers’ Market Promotion grant funding

Up to $1,000 available to Missouri farmers’ markets

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, the Missouri Department of Agriculture announced funding for the Farmers’ Market Promotion Matching Grant Program through Missouri Grown. The grant awards up to $1,000 for reimbursement of expenses associated with promoting Missouri’s farmers’ markets.

This competitive grant program will provide funds to farmers’ markets for promotional pieces that provide awareness to communities about the farmers’ markets in their area. The grant will also fund advertisements that improve understanding of raising food and promote agriculture in those communities.

To be eligible, a farmers’ market must meet the United States Department of Agriculture definition, be located in Missouri and register as a member of the Missouri Grown program. Projects must be matched on at least a dollar-for-dollar basis to meet eligibility. Priority will be given to farmers’ markets using funds to expand their marketing budget and those not awarded funds in 2020.

Examples of qualifying expenses may include permanent signage, billboards, radio spots or print advertisement. Awardees must include the Missouri Grown logo on all reimbursement project pieces and submit receipts for dispersed funds, scripts of radio advertisements and copies of any artwork created.

Ineligible expenses include food, employee payroll, donations, infrastructure, equipment, clothing and reprinting of existing promotional material.

The maximum award amount for each farmers’ market is $1,000. Applications are due Feb. 16, 2021. To apply, visit the Farmers’ Market Promotion Matching Grant Program webpage for a full list of program requirements, a grant timeline and printable application.

For more information on the Department and its programs, visit Agriculture.Mo.Gov.