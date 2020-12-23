Ameren Missouri purchases first wind energy facility

Ameren Missouri closed on the acquisition of its first wind energy center this week, taking another step toward its net-zero carbon goals.

“This is just the beginning, as Ameren Missouri lays the foundation for a transformational advancement toward more renewable wind and solar generation in the coming years, cutting carbon emissions and driving job creation and economic growth,” said Chairman and President Marty Lyons. “Ameren Missouri is committed to clean. Expanding Missouri-based wind energy generation helps us move toward our goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

The 400-megawatt High Prairie Renewable Energy Center, located in southwest Missouri, was the first of several planned investments into Missouri-based renewable power by the company. The facility includes 175 wind turbines and was projected to produce enough power to serve 120,000 homes next year.

“All of our customers, no matter where they live, are benefitting from additional clean energy on the grid as a result of this acquisition,” said Ajay Arora, Ameren Missouri’s chief renewable development officer. “These turbines use some of the latest technology that harnesses more wind at an affordable price. It’s also very gratifying to see this project built in our state, where families will receive a host of economic benefits for years to come.”

The company has plans to purchase a second wind generation facility, adding another 300 megawatts of clean energy to the grid next year. The two purchases were projected to cost a total of $1.2 billion.

Ameren Missouri outlined its plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions over the next three decades earlier this year, committing to $8 billion in investments through 2040 with the goal of an 85 percent decrease by that point. Planned changes include retiring coal facilities and expanding its solar, wind, and hydro energy output. Planned purchases and retirements are subject to approval by the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC).

In addition to creating clean energy for its customers, the company has touted the plan as a job creator and a way to bolster economic growth in local communities.