Capitol Briefs: Women Legislators of Missouri hold college scholarship contest

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Women Legislators of Missouri (WLM) Caucus is holding its annual scholarship program to aid female high school seniors with higher education.

To apply, individuals must fill out an application and write a 500-word essay answering the question: “If you were a state legislator, what would you hope to accomplish and why?”

Financial assistance will be provided to students on the basis of leadership, academics, and community service. The bipartisan WLM will select one student from each congressional district to receive a $500 award.

“We look forward to reading the essay responses and learning what young women would hope to achieve as legislators,” WLM co-chair Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern said.

The submission deadline is March 31. WLM will announce recipients on April 5.

Scholarships will be presented on April 19 in the House Chamber.

Rep. Suzie Pollock, the Republican co-chair of the group, said the scholarship program is “a great opportunity for young women to receive some financial assistance to continue their education.”

Applicants must be female, a Missouri resident, high school senior, and set to graduate from a public or private high school or home school in Missouri this year.