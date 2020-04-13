Chez Monet opening new location in downtown Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Chez Monet, the bustling café in the Capitol basement, will open a second location, owner Joan Fairfax confirmed.

The new restaurant will be in the Governor Office Building on Madison Street, just blocks away from the Statehouse. Fairfax said she signed a lease for the space over the weekend.

While planning is underway, the grand opening for the new restaurant is still to be determined. With the Capitol largely closed amid the ongoing global pandemic, Chez Monet has shuttered its doors until further notice.

Originally from Tipton, Fairfax first opened Chez Monet on High Street in 1991 after working at Gerbes Super Market for some time as the bakery manager in mid-Missouri. Eventually, Fairfax closed the High Street location and began working out of her home where she has a commercial kitchen. She specializes in cakes for all occasions and offers catering services as well.

But when the opportunity arose, a vacant café in the Capitol basement, Fairfax opened up shop in February 2018, in the midst of the legislative session.

Chez Monet has become a family affair — with both relatives and friends working at the restaurant throughout the year. The café is typically open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and is a favorite among lawmakers, staffers, and lobbyists alike.

