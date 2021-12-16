Galloway issues closeout audit for South Manchester Transportation Development District

Audit determines Board of Directors can move forward with abolishment of the taxing district

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway today issued the closeout audit of the South Manchester Transportation Development District (TDD), located in the city of Manchester in St. Louis County. State law requires an audit of a TDD prior to moving forward with dissolution. The audit determined the financial condition of the South Manchester TDD was such that the Board of Directors may proceed with abolishment of the district.

The South Manchester TDD was established in April 2007 by a vote of qualified voters in the district. The TDD was originally formed to finance improvements on Manchester Road between Gaywood Avenue and Enchanted Parkway. Work was completed in 2012.

Financing was provided by the imposition of a three-quarters of one percent sales tax on all taxable transactions within the boundaries of the district for a period not to exceed 25 years. The sales tax became effective in 2007; through its expiration on March 31, 2021, the South Manchester TDD received $2,046,316 in sales tax revenues.

In December 2020, the TDD Board of Directors approved a resolution to repeal the sales tax effective March 31, 2021. Legal counsel for the South Manchester TDD subsequently informed the Auditor’s Office of their intent to dissolve the district.

The complete audit can be found here.