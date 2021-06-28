 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Galloway releases audit of Jefferson County Collector

By Press Release on June 28, 2021
  

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway today released an audit of the Jefferson County Collector. The report received an overall rating of good.

The audit found personal commissions paid to the collector were not properly reported as income and, as a result, not taxed as income. The report recommended that the county collector work with the county executive and county auditor to ensure future commissions are properly reported. The audit also recommended better cybersecurity practices related to passwords and user IDs.

Missouri law requires an audit be performed when a vacancy occurs in a county collector’s office. Former County Collector Beth Mahn resigned on Sept. 9, 2020, and former Deputy Collector Michelle Worth was appointed to fill the vacancy.

The complete audit of the Jefferson County Collector can be found here.

More from Local IssuesMore posts in Local Issues »
More from motimesblog.comMore posts in motimesblog.com »
More from Press ReleaseMore posts in Press Release »
More from Press Release - GovernmentMore posts in Press Release - Government »