Joshua Barrett announces campaign for state Senate

FARMINGTON, Mo. — Republican Joshua Barrett has announced his campaign for State Senate District 3. Barrett is a retired Combat Engineer with the US Marine Corps who served over 8 years in the Marines including three combat tours overseas to Iraq and Afghanistan. His extensive work in cyber security, management, and public policy has given him a unique perspective that he believes, “will help him in the State Senate”.

“After much encouragement from members of the community and prayerful consideration, I’ve decided to run for State Senate to stand up for our shared conservative values,” says Barrett. “I am a lifelong conservative and combat veteran who will support our President and fight like a Marine to protect our rights here in Missouri!”

Barrett said his goal is to reduce government influence, cut back on overreaching regulations on small businesses and working families. He will promote economic development for our community and focus on growing our economy while also making Missouri a haven for law-abiding gun owners.

“Missouri is a great state because we value our freedom,” says Barrett. “I will always protect your right to bear arms in this state and push back against gun-grabbing measures like ‘red flag’ laws. I am 100% pro-life and will always stand up and defend innocent life here in our state.”

During his time in the military, Barrett served in Iraq and Afghanistan and gained a new appreciation for our freedoms here in the United States. In addition to serving with the Marines, he worked as an Offshore Logistics Coordinator and worked with MasterCard in Global Security Operations and later as an Implementation Engineer.

“I have always felt a calling to public service and I am making this my new mission, to protect the rights of Missourians in the state Capitol, it is something I take very seriously,” says Barrett. “I will always put the people of this community first and protect their values, their tax dollars, and their families. I answered my country’s call to service in the wake of 9/11 and led Marines on some of the most notable battlefields in the War on Terror. Now, raising my young children and thinking about how this race will impact their lives, I came to the final analysis that we need a true conservative to fight for the next generation’s future and I am willing to be that conservative voice.”

“I will be a warrior in the Senate for all citizens of this district, just as I will battle for my kids and all of our children’s future in this district,” says Barrett. “I believe my proven leadership experiences will help me push for meaningful reforms that defend our way of life for the next generation.”

Although born in Saint Louis, Barrett moved to Farmington to live in a community that reflected his values and would be a safe place to raise his family. He attends St. Louis Family Church and is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), National Rifle Association (NRA), Heritage Foundation, and the Wounded Warriors Alumni.