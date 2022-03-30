Missouri Farm Bureau Submits Letter on Behalf of 33 Organizations in Opposition of WOTUS proposed rule

A coalition of 33 organizations and associations, led by Missouri Farm Bureau, submitted a letter to Missouri’s Congressional delegation on Tuesday, March 29, highlighting numerous concerns with the “Revised Definition of the Waters of the United States (WOTUS)” proposed rule.

Organizations that signed the letter include:

AGC of Missouri

Associated Industries of Missouri

Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives

Coalition to Protect the Missouri River

Home Builders Association of Central Missouri

Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City

Home Builders Association of Greater Springfield

Home Builders Association of St. Louis and Eastern Missouri

MFA Incorporated

Mississippi Valley Flood Control Association

Missouri Agribusiness Association

Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association

Missouri Association of Counties

Missouri Cattlemen’s Association

Missouri Chamber of Commerce

Missouri Concrete Association

Missouri Corn Growers Association

Missouri Dairy

Missouri Dump Truckers Association

Missouri Farm Bureau

Missouri Forest Products Association

Missouri Land Improvement Contractors Association

Missouri Levee & Drainage District Association

Missouri Limestone Producers Association

Missouri Municipal League

Missouri National Federation of Independent Business

Missouri Pork Association

Missouri Soybean Association

Missouri Trucking Association

MOARC

Neighbors of the Mississippi

REGFORM

Upper Mississippi, Illinois and Missouri Rivers Association

The proposed rule would replace the Navigable Waters Protection Rule (NWPR), which was only in place for 14 months but provided a solid regulatory and legal framework to protect water quality through the Clean Water Act (CWA). Additional shifting of policies will create difficulties for organizations and the members we serve across multiple industries, negatively impacting everything from the building of homes and businesses, farms and ranches, and municipal projects, to construction and maintenance of bridges and thousands of miles of roads across Missouri. Expansion of the definition of “navigable” water to include areas that are only wet when it rains (such as ephemeral streams, ditches and low spots) could create tens of thousands of additional costs for federal permitting for ordinary activities.

“Our members must be able to answer quickly, efficiently and accurately what should be a relatively straightforward question as to what features are and are not a jurisdictional water, without the need to hire engineers, lawyers and federal agency staff,” the letter states.

In addition, the coalition believes that the NWPR should be upheld and the proposed rule halted, especially as the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the CWA case Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency.

With over 143,000 member families across the state of Missouri, Missouri Farm Bureau is the state’s largest agriculture-focused organization. Each of Missouri’s 114 counties has a local Farm Bureau organization and at least one local Farm Bureau office.