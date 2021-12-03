Missouri to receive $147M for water infrastructure

Missouri will receive more than $147 million in funding for its water systems next year from the federal infrastructure package, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The funds will go to the State Revolving Fund, earmarked to create jobs, address drinking water contamination, and upgrade the state’s water infrastructure. EPA Administrator Michael Regan urged Missouri to focus its allocation on environmental struggles faced by underserved communities.

“With President Biden’s leadership and congressional action, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has created a historic opportunity to correct long-standing environmental and economic injustices across America,” Regan said. “As leaders, we must seize this moment. Billions of dollars are about to start flowing to states, and it is critical that EPA partners with states, tribes, and territories to ensure the benefits of these investments are delivered in the most equitable way.”

More than $7 billion is earmarked for states, tribes, and territories for 2022 through the fund.

Representatives from the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) told lawmakers last month they hoped to invest in drinking water infrastructure, while a separate wastewater allotment would be announced at a later time. The state’s investment in water systems has been trending downward since the 1970s, according to DNR Deputy Director Hannah Humphrey.

More specific plans are expected to be released in early 2022 as DNR works with contractors to approve funding projects.

The massive federal investment is set to make a large impact on infrastructure across the board. Missouri is expected to receive $674 million for its public transportation system over the next five years, allowing for providers to maintain and upgrade their fleets while expanding their operations. The state is slated to receive nearly $100 million to expand its electric vehicle (EV) charging network with additional grant funding up for grabs.

Missouri’s roads and bridges are also set to receive a substantial boost with $6.5 billion expected for federal highway programs and $484 million for bridge repairs and replacements. A minimum of $100 million is projected to go toward expanding broadband access throughout the state.