October quarterly filing reports: PACs

By Kaitlyn Schallhorn on October 16, 2020
  

Here are the October 2020 filing reports for political action committees. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

Committee NameMoney on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Receipts This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle
St. Francois County Emergency Service Local 3705 PAC Fund1728.586161104000
Missouri State Assessors Association PAC 3281.2205930.760149.5400
AFSCME MO People Public Employees Organized to Promote Legislative Equality0000000
Building Communities PAC Inc0000000
Forward Lee's Summit868.2500101000
MO Manufactured Housing Institute Inc.36083.45028241.509802.900
MO Land Title PAC2082.86115210582.677021000
MO Rental Dealers Association PAC8734.89110038007016000
Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (MOAIFA)1916.241074.83168.47816800
Voices of the People111037750132502050214700
Missouri Psychological Association15943.73003000000
Teamsters Local 955 Political Action Fund1088.78839.52417.50000
Equal Rights Amendment Political Action Committee432.9900.060000
Missouri Psychiatric Physicians Political Action Committee3617000000
Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund60700010323500000
Citizens for Quality Parks & Healthy Lifestyles3899.28011115.5608025.4900
CLCP PAC7947.951750017600541.4652.05-840
MO Beer Wholesalers Association Wholesalers in Government-PAC65682.2736211199826.45062967.7600
Northwest Missouri Conservatives PAC676.13443944393755.873755.8700
Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)595132.03210867.773685919.26845.32670833.6100
MOTruck PAC113433.8711356.7970612.843561.729947.7100
Teamsters 245 PAF22764.093335.550922.160433.800
Macon County Democrat Club3914.5138784880.272422.912422.9100
STL Democratic Coalition1001001000000
Local 682 Teamsters PAC1213.2300153.25306.500
314 Forward Together76.1010023.923.900
We Bellieve PAC10001000000
Progressive Democrats of Lemay681.89177.523568.88012308.9900
Clayton Township Republican Organization0000000
Lyda Krewson Leadership PAC (aka Lyda PAC)16808.3010000250175000
Committee for Responsible Community Growth2019.43000000
High Street PAC9457.35021000269.3342.6500
Shamrock PAC1131.67032310050018568.3300
Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA35879.55000000
True North PAC94609.783000862523947.500
Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee9135.04100.5927059.4602315.330175.15
Eastside Forward PAC38048.031700059108.2558001.19-3701.45190.97
Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund84716.195355.465355.460000
Dent County Democratic Club1099.841802905.7302244.4900
Missouri SMART TD PAC988.7611500264000000
Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas City Continuation Committee34738.262625122000000
Plasterers & Cement Masons Local No. 3 Voluntary Political Action Committee14417.742599.376203.740155.1900
KC Neighbors for Progress5287.760372509541698.2400
TranSystems Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal0000000
Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)14678.371263.774206.573.2129.300
Growth and Opportunity PAC5591.6920009500012908.3100
FirePAC4044.1015000000
Home PAC23.8305000000
Independent Physicians PAC274.920020.8562.5500
St James - Stone Hill Missouri Wines PAC7274.92000000
Missouri Assisted Living PAC3308.95000225000
Missouri Grape & Wine Alliance PAC60.19000000
MO - ACTE PAC2160.84200020000000
North East Building Trades Council PAC Fund5232.080.130.130000
MO Beverage PAC17693.382459.9417854.940000
Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC1500.63000125500000
MO Insurance Coalition PAC137211.4433610.4279881.9313.445698.7500
Democratic Alliance551.880.05775.1930623.1200
XCaliber MOPAC56785.930000300000000
Forward Kearney809071000000
Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal Committee20250650611500000
EM PAC422.05000000
Republicans of Pike County (Club)4229.13886481710052804.500
St Louis Association of Retired Professional Fire Fighters 10316.7000000
Citizens for Responsible Community652.10021.25127.2500
Cedar County Democrat Commitee PAC907.752532.65471.91485.612512.7800
Committee for a Safe Community10979.97400017100205870.0300
Missouri National Org For Women PAC110.3550500000
Association of St Louis Elected Officials3858.990.010.0200029287.5
Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated Fund9892.881884.5710194.3815635.7400
Missouri Solutions2681.28250025003610800
MAPAC66956.1527001837028171.1600
MR PAC21029.3421000220000000
Tri-County PAC6536500106000406400
MO Physician Assistant Political Action Committee3715.571801465020.9800
Mid-Missouri Labor Club3844.69000000
MO Residential Care-PAC (MORES PAC)3246.371310647042.992447.1300
Great Southern Employees Good Government Committee4766.11570148450175000
Jefferson County Charitable Fund6601.683.7381485.281689.5374883.8700
MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee20082.99140004525014.0562.7500
Citizens for a Better Grain Valley363.370493003336.6300
Citizens for a Better Grain Valley363.370493003336.6300
Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC7983.632500250013.9562.6500
Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC700.930355000000
Empire Bank PAC5759.52042040000
United Union of Roofers Waterproofers & Allied Workers Political Education & Legislative Fund of MO8912.99000000
Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)4287.28120012000225000
Teamsters Local 600 Drive PAC4371.1414131.523734574.362018.9600
Roofers Local # 20 PAC2458.194410.7111005.240000
Boone County Federation of Republican Women3412.83290035401150.461843.4600
Rural Telecommunications PAC48819.06042535.950000
Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund1802.26250007514235.68178.500
MO Forest Products Political Action Committee22171.26016760.501954.9900
MADA Dealers Interested In Government14438.890.92106126.2201970010000
Republican Women of Newton County7801.5809392.1101465.0700
St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee31889.181000137660255000
Missouri Mutual Insurance PAC1001001000000
EFM PAC79.50010.510.500
Missouri Civil Justice PAC99700010000
MOWAR PAC2081.94310031001018.061018.0600
Kingdom Leadership PAC3991.13500400040046000
Northland Democratic Club279.230901522.4300
Monroe County Democratic Club533.43664456.750536.1700
417 PAC9786.492495027450400165000
Foundation for Columbia's Future1254.480.330.330000
The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)99076.98810.8730641.830000
Supporters of Community Fire12813.781200037000.56194.412670.1100
Citizens for Safe Neighborhoods1381.750.180.62150608.2502000
Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club838.790025077200
CenturyLink Missouri Federal Employees Political Action Committee49100499100000
theLOUpac13021.535000172594.75030042.6700
Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO35380.4540000705000149.7500
Catalyst PAC18423.52000022400003491.2500
Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation17650.791.9629.966005242.2400
PT-PAC of Missouri1779.41285531820132.04770.21053085
MO Council of School Administrators PAC2567.190.320.950000
Friends of Missouri State University PAC17741.620.621301.38387.51312.500
Aerospace District Lodge 837-IAMAW PAC5815.411443.2924117.68050100
MPGA Propane PAC223.040.3625167.521000100000
Conservatives United for Missouri PAC6068.054500265000000
Hallmark Missouri PAC95000200000000
Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee8935.7521082.560269.82252.05940.57-275079750
MO Academy of Family Physicians Political Action Committee5680.9830036754.96163.9200
Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee6198.711452.491452.490000
UAW Region 5 PAC152254.84663.3813936.690000
Living Well PAC33.9685004300007800
Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC21590.920740000169.500
Great Outdoors PAC14499.92250025100417100
Mednax Inc PAC Missouri - Federal Committee9836.85000000
Missouri First379.0670006455007800
Oakville Democratic Organization3130.366604745.555762864.6700
Building a Better Central Missouri Fund2979.38000000
Southern Glazer's Missouri PAC3953.64000000
Missouri Mortgage Bankers PAC1186.24000000
Bunge North America, Inc. Political Action Committee190634.0513150.0525105.050000
Creve Coeur Township Democratic Club415.4701821.8360572.5300
Advocacy for Special Needs278.55000000
Alliance for Business and Technical Education408.45000000
SEIU HCII Missouri PAC53176.615025010025063.452668.3200
Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association Political Action Committee16105.982470210551332556.5800
Alliance for Elderly Health Care774.3000000
Association of MO Electric Cooperatives (AMEC PAC)187761.9822975.6487677.8901202.9300
Alliance for Higher Education 67.7000000
Citizens for Insurance Reform7.75000000
Union Pacific Corp FFEG MO Federal Committee304.47015000195.53195.5300
BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee233530556900000
GCLA PAC890.96219736.50000
Rockwood Labor Club15065.71054386.848117137.6800
Springfield Building & Construction Trades-PAC3772.26144012569.20000
Committee for Excellence1511.95001182642.5400
Missouri River Township Democratic Club1598.63743.071413.64067500
Gentry County Democratic Central Committee612.973503500000
Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC899772.2360977635092.1302955.4600
Quality Platte County R-III Schools6021.26039141.97033801.6600
Lincoln PAC62476.422600026000945.68945.6800
Citizens for Enhanced Fire and EMS1001001000000
Sprinkler Fitters Political Educ & Legislative Committee71796.51228124466.8545.52496.940299.34
Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri11861.961325179000000
Heavy Construction Laborers Local Union No. 663 PAC84.6640000400000000
Citizens United to Back the Blue14377.631.097589.790125.6200
AFT Local 691 State & Local COPE3495.07346.8232007.16157789.9200
Local 41 Political Action Fund80721.1818223.17120706.1231.751981.4400
Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform PAC1275.3706935.0604280.200
Teamsters Local Union No. 541 PAC50154.585936.5874150.4702728.7400
Warren County Democrats1114.01479.524058.88209.992022.7300
Jackson County Republican Club5817.43161744671230.183710.4200
Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC77266.553996.13112603.4618.95389.100
HDR Inc. Political Action Committee - Missouri3914.0705830.2289.731069.1300
Democracy 2.070449.820148646.2375052726.4100
Warren Co Labor Legislative Club127100173100241000
Cooperative Owners Political Action Committee (COPAC)265550.72501.361711.230899.5500
Better Schools for Missouri9607.853656.4356358.18125.362140.1500
Chesterfield Township Democrats Club573.1374.0199.01701.2716.1900
Coalition For Disability Rights8.55000000
Citizens for New Health Care Concepts573.15000000
Teamsters Local 823 Political Action Fund5290.66571.51844.50000
Coalition for Advanced Learning208.45000000
Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund6673.06013146.050000
Responsible Building PAC6.05000000
MO Independent Accountants-PAC21889.09480048000000
Missouri Veterinary Medical PAC57273.411120.057165.51.49112.2600
Viceroy PAC0500050000000
Florissant Township Open Democratic Club4322.8600151500
Quality Building PAC15782.2915000300000000
Hy-Vee Employees PAC Federal Committee - Missouri1561.56041650038.4400
Major Brands Political Action Committee51508.21019100.570000
Accountability Matters PAC10284.41052000041715.59-5010
No MO Flooding 9025.52100041050024.4800
United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC6542.25711.5232801293.396940.7200
McCownGordon PAC24399.85150054239.0405089.1900
Citizens for Center4066.64000000
MO Dental PAC84283.83610.4344210.795005546.3100
Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund1000110002905.2800
South St Louis County Labor Political Organization3515.29012166412.27806.8100
Heat & Frost Insulators Local 27 Political Education Committee84807.434467.15127696.448.541252.9800
Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund33326.361000002900000228400
Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee77917.0532000177000033.6500
A Better Missouri Political Action Committee6171.79605416324507800
NW MO Republican Candidate Fund1101.74192020460000
Democratic Action - Missouri0000000
Lincoln County Democrat Club12841.156277.859826.8548046869.8600
Consulting Engineers Council of MO-PAC61655.4522998.7824960.380000
Citizens for Ritenour's Future007600013790.500
Wentzville Schools Campaign Committee15346.77023626.48761.112510.3900
Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political Fund21030.72100765123572.6601196.6600
Womens Health PAC of Missouri2697.12697.12697.10000
Kansas City Life Employees Political Action Committee27384.4100505000
Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri153064.54682.6196556.62493.191586.300
Jeffco Vision PAC11063.33100010000000
IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund2600.0435018411.5835.381238.7100
MO Chamber PAC49930.243172.443187.520000
IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund49180.55120003600002074.2800
Mo Coalition for Fair Competition28313.0116677136100.0312015130154.3800
Central Bancompany - PAC9145000000
Missouri Optometric Association PAC118581.5215629.74147229.55036500
Firefighters for Progress24024.584760.7715337.7019193.7200
Political Action Committee of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants26727.781003018895070000
Clay County Women's Democratic Club24.350050025.725.700
Yes To America Committee80.2510251025944.75944.7500
MO Osteopathic PAC53917.357876.5530166.03460.864802.4400
University Township Democratic Organization Inc811.95500500101000
BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund6310.254063660412.182442.5300
Brattin Brigade PAC2110.370165000500258867.3300
Committee for Liberty97027.7030001500450000
United Association Political Education Missouri Committee - Federal Committee1240025000750000000
Freedom's Promise PAC57183.47305.7753055.77740008200000
Jackson County Leadership PAC1527.7015000000
MO Dermatological Society Association Inc PAC4291.2802415001396500
JW Leadership Fund34033.19400050001500450000
MASCA PAC 3310.3704645001500
Mighty Missouri PAC260037.84745002611635748.7720741.1500
Next Gen GOP PAC19179.76001500512000
Pro-Life Pioneer PAC50000000
Table Rock Conservative PAC001345010222672.9300
Laborers Local 660-PAC44029.56116925942.450000
Adair County Republican Club6467.52704490174.95367.8200
Cape County Democrat Women900.8803550.1602166.7700
Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund7392.6270022224.15783543.7500
MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political Committee20504.90084659.500
MBA Pony Express Region PAC13824.851.268317.150879.7500
RSLC-Missouri PAC2474.75010530027238700
Friends of SJSD8805.99000000
MBA Mark Twain Region PAC34302.22.1117575.170879.7500
MBA Truman Region PAC12413.661.0612576.780879.7500
MBA Gateway Region PAC13761.241.1415073.10879.7500
MBA Ozark Region PAC23930.042.1817369.220879.7500
MBA River Heritage Region PAC58281.4910003.137097.610880.1100
Butler County Women's Democrat Club3860.402271.2930066000
MBA Young Bankers PAC2351.40.341.520000
MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action Committee4355.460086661.500
La Raza Political Club Inc226.450200002938.2500
Raytown Democratic Association4956.367004956.360938.2900
Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee23236.2801660011687.500
Eighth Ward Independent Democratic Association4325.393030343.97343.9700
Teamsters Local Union No 688 Political Action Committee25945.429703.2530029.1702242.500
Machinists District No. 9 PAC14374.7110410.1220308.5802542.3300
Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee14049.935283.316304.380300
MO Restaurant Association PAC12698.44673561057.31033090.4400
International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund119510.7238480.0138480.011200120000
Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC99596.988276.2579967.1734.96299.4200
Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC7828.923313.5293122.9501001.1900
ASAPAC MO Federal Committee23710775005912900
Iron Workers Local Union No 10 Political Action Committee500650065000000
The Democratic Club of Queeny and Lafayette Townships1483.521545.391545.391.481.4800
Democratic Womens Club of Pettis County1108.53606559.93123712.0300
8th District Womens Democrat Club3509.453086044.200
Missouri Black Political Forum PAC21408.13001386138600
Western Missouri Leadership Fund56064.350216725.991280.6155435.6400
Franklin County Democrat Club263.92043438.75022213.2400
MWLC PAC72648221151310718700
Heartland Fund INC987.9025601258.581572.100
Forward Kansas City2724.5668011645139.2521647.8800
Local 757 Fire PAC53774.5724106980050000
Oregon County Republican Committee1439.98563.98690.984016700
20th Ward Democratic Organization1293.4218322816731.891316.6700
Citizens For Missouri Courts2020200000
Relax PAC45.64850366001814800
Citizens for Francis Howell22871.647.516507.562.959015.0600
HUB Employees PAC522.432600405000000
United Ralls County Democrat Club368.580614080.600
Johnson County Republican Women9103.66706778334955538200
United Eastern Democrats3720.73998.957848.951291.54858.800
Dr PAC11248.16000000
The Republican Freedom Fund6356.715000575001779.3800
St. Louis Young Democrats9788.645683000561692.5500
Southwest Missouri Patriot PAC311175034169213900
Women Dems13861.154030.639419.638777.4620262.7300
Carpenters Local #978 Political Action Committee1005200020000000
Tony PAC15201.151050029000137397.500
Limited Government PAC2543.78324.1633374.16018230.3800
Brush Fires PAC2916.14089400081483.8600
Missouri Leadership Forum152595.92135000334333.336386.850137.4100
AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee35881.5912430.347800.02015079.900
Local 95 Voluntary Political Fund12272.627955303.19150290000
SE Missouri Building Trades Council11711.44390297004537.56652.5600
St. Louis Progress7489.1650009750024143.0300
Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political Fund300300030000000
Central to Good Government PAC21580.650250000000
Moniteau County Democratic Club3811.071051.0214212.741262.879515.5200
Unite Here Tip Missouri State and Local Fund32267.01000000
Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 Political Action Fund36136.2710650110101360489500
Committee to Abolish Poverty0000000
Freeman Physicians Group Political Action Committee45193.311500475030090000
Benton County Democratic Party Club3723.4820078004.351426.63989.5600
MO FOP PAC203.624800122000000
Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee60343.3130550377368.77040488.1700
Lewis County Democrats and Friends3331.171892444610772628.3100
Citizens for A Better Parkville292274.093084.87099400
Democratic Party of Webster County2114.112038.83158.8528.89923.8900
MO National Education Assoc-PAC555032.074603.84278924.3018180.7600
Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)15674.89019176.50700
Taxpayers in Support of Public Education24471.050313400.6709444500
Unite. Inspire. Lead75107.9211181.91275116.688.768.7600
Jobs with Justice Ballot Fund17010.6555556290046135.400
General Motors Company PAC Missouri - Federal Committee465105004650003500
Deere & Company Political Action Committee MO-Federal Committee446.891550015674.0275.49227.1300
Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association PAC2912.880.73502.430000
MO Podiatry PAC15714.79010200000
American Property Casualty Insurance Association Political Account672311.0462339511003220000
HCA Missouri Good Government Fund13170.070500001090.692363.0600
Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors10520.78077769.2203398.4400
Missouri Chiropractors PAC32770.3713424.480705.492004.8337827.4900
Mo Medical - PAC39697.117680342600000
Keep Government Accountable95406.644060001857923.142346.98588.8500
Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association95242.5519.5944535.9102513600
The Stoddard County Republican Club Inc8820.09737726860.895041.417338.9800
St Louis Association of Realtors-PAC61763.1910131.38125478.940000
Unified Democratic Township Organization LLC920.31674.139377.984721.368576.5600
Airport Township Regular Republican Club510.015011005000
Jefferson Township Democratic Club1543.6550509900
Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee3478.660006831.3101325
Doug For Freedom PAC4047.94350055001452.061452.0600
Greene County Republican Women1844.373864276685.373934.1900
Show Me Our Future4212.010050050500
Sprinkler Fitters Local #314 Political Fund8871.683169.523169.520000
Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund40949.25850.4943386.722104.532104.5300
Mo Concrete Association Political Action Committee1620.71021850000
Mason Contractors Association Political Action Committee14013.320.3514181.703691.5200
Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee10029.67340156500000
HealthPAC134484.7138363.86281931.05165.323607.2400
Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC50590.6921311.3727422.831431400
St. Louis Building Trades PAC11472.811.6371838.17031626.0300
Northwest Missouri Leadership PAC14931.7815127.215127.268.2268.2200
Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education87335.5912263.87112297.590000
Cole County Republican Club4838.37517103427054000
Mo Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee5991.19140105050000
MLPA Legislative Fund51667.8742620210569.866593.5871073.1800
MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PAC37833.9820413.5636025.181196.682825.3300
Liberty PAC2500250025000000
BOLD PAC129561.870143508006085.500
Pipefitters Assoc Local #533250482.5131909.07562443.54076220.6400
Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC79579.763000.01452804.016010424524.9700
MO Orthopaedic PAC24072.70307091512116.4600
SEIU Missouri State Council PAC 2935.7150000110000154500
HBS MO State PAC15225.52750307500000
Together KC126515.551360501360509534.459534.4500
DentaQuest PAC-TN-I6575.2065000000
SEIU Local 1 Missouri Division PAC18260.91200002750004200
Laborers Local Union No 264-PAC29143.767342.6323071.881048.61048.600
Midwest Region Laborers' Political League Education Fund53035.7922382.1561662.043500350000
Committee for Economic Liberty7810.2800018944.4400
Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC2862.496781.6412563.280000
Audrain County Democrat Club8.75455144485.2585.2500
Wild Horse Township Republicans1553.2404400000
Linn County Democrat Club1947.731701.757621.75298.113302.0600
KC BizPAC The Political Action Committee of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City23061.69500060000137.74472.7400
Rural Missouri Healthcare PAC014000140000000
Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee6347.76933020946.854311.2119914.83500500
MO Cable PAC20657.95431.0633899.010000
LeadingAge Missouri Political Action Committee8924.132.34957.80000
FEAPAC of Missouri6941.043290314730000
MO State Troopers Assoc PAC16784000110000000
MO Pork-PAC228513.5551096.33134575.16119.4919358.1400
HR Green Missouri PAC7374.79008274.70000
IBEW Local No. 412 COPE2114.29291.511390247.5400
Dred Scott Advocates for Justice and Equity1348.08311.943083.08096000
314 Forward1405640001410004400
Jefferson Bank PAC828.5000000
The American Statesman SuperPAC0000000
Silver Dollar City Branson Area Communities Political Action Committee Inc9726.1601090015.51666.7500
Humane Society Legislative Fund of Missouri PAC6349.10001000
Freedom of Road Riders, Inc-PAC26917.54860247982354.995835.2900
Missourians Against Unfair Taxes680.290006183.700
Callaway County Democratic Club7667.6548606996.120685.3800
Missourians for Quality Education3688.2010000100000
Firefighters of North County PAC14781.931149769866.25250.9641509.2700
Missourians for Better Health Care2409.5501000006614.7400
Missourians Against Illegal Immigration0000000
Missourians for Life4349.8701050009911.1500
St. Francois County Democrats1213.903180000
Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee4328.04169910185.6505857.6100
Missouri Leadership Fund12176.514297.9550297.951905132645.5500
Saint Charles County Regional Leadership Fund4034.6101280004974.7500
Saint Charles Organization of Republicans13846.861050046000016001.400
MoCannTrade PAC26158.95250034300144.55641.0500
The Good Government Committee8216.91100036000023056.1700
HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee39005000175000000
CRYSTAL PAC7725.15200080500324.8500
National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee6959.245572.517897.530000
United Democratic Club of Northwest Missouri4855.542021138.59879.3116297.7900
True Republicans United4068.9545615586.51143.986544.050100
Leadership For America543265.3583744.92684070.7313655.96119636.3700
Missouri Federation of Young Republicans520.98000000
Truth in Campaigns143517.3342500700001952666.3800
Our Revolution - Saint Joseph, MO4328.9204966.7512581.2300
St Charles County Democratic Club2188.76016510.5254.9500
CL PAC17421.741750014010030004879000
Franklin County Leadership PAC18845.199300723005002950000
Show Me Growth PAC42518.59150076317020261.4100
Public Safety Concern13743.962180164853900
IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee30341.84223420273.92015600
Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political Fund8968.0525392120000
MO Drive Fund169600.78042000059459400
Taxpayers Unlimited, Inc.96420.5915908.88481839.7412872.55326153.9310892.1510892.15
Local Union 45 Political Action Committee29442807.6324443.0101500
Lake of the Ozarks Federation of Democratic Women864.661000.251928.2516.8559.1-42.250
Missouri's Energy Future PAC1659.990210002852049.9800
Plumbers Local Union No. 8193910.483676.08165048.1502255.0503000
Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund3116.891500100003631119.500
H-PAC21893.3112907.1124407.115000945500
Missouri Central Labor Council PAC8516.0401500.80000
Missouri Health Plan Association PAC9879.9735000600000000
5th District Democratic Women's Club2800280028000000
Accountability PAC3241.19250048000334755.8100
AGC of MO PAC129920.3915402.58389459.96674.6849382.290698.29
Conservative Solutions for Missouri PAC4775.793000500074224.2100
Spire Political Action Committee5086.8511225.979855.3802348.8700
IAFF Local 781 Legislative PAC37701.973297165950000
Missourians First15.502220009900
Platte County Federated Democratic Women's Club382.45844.94844.9413.513.500
Moniteau County Republican Club865.731006050687.234264.9500
Missouri Coin Operators Association PAC1250000000
Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC706.91022770020512.05226993.0900
Southern Missouri Conservative Fund 679001775034537.9600
MO Architects-PAC25805.6315300000
Show Me Trump 202022245.3340210.7852096.529741.9911662.6700
Surgery by Surgeons PAC15844.3717001094250000
Missouri Senate Leadership PAC48397.922000165000000
Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes PAC15405.651039463.8406420.7700
Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee20392.651194824370.58609.4211177.452704.654747.85
AX PAC0000000
Free and Fair Election Fund2145.363000500011393617.600
Freedom PAC2404.913000500011393617.600
Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC80504.680150000579.56586.400
Holly PAC481.550180650546243418.4500
Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow899831200860001000000
Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund1169.71037700068057839.7092630
North Missouri Leadership PAC837.750021904.876809196.9500
Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC61107.784000066500928.7710192.2200
Prosperous Missouri PAC4453.485005000000
MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC82447.0715865.66160092.513150103015.2700
IBEW Local 1464 Cope13524.272257.58822.50000
We the People1957.110120.720607.300
United Steelworkers District 11 Missouri Non-Federal Account7014.320000200000000
Stand Up Missouri25.62025501961.0500
MLPAC2220.3509556.271017335.9200
Missouri Priorities PAC280096300
Magellan Midstream Holdings Federal PAC – Missouri1014.8511020110205.155.1500
DougPac94395.525514530324522702522839500
Protect Missouri Workers PAC13072.99300007000010563061.9800
Univ of MO Flagship Council PAC862171062.792125.580000
Health Education and Learning Political Action Committee, Inc (HEALPAC)9831.309000325.752333.2100
John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund5898.96416.186508.09120169.5600
Old Drum Conservative PAC45064.621735026350700023142.0600
Make Liberty Win-Federal Committee981.4958385.07338385.0762428.43337403.5800
Grow Missouri8637.183925.26111925.2601383.4800
Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund1882.325002850029.82635.7200
FHSD Strong205.750146801012.2500
Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political Fund10984.8602848405900
MO State Council of Machinists PAC43821.221255.1872975.120000
St Louis City Labor Legislature Club4417.4402397200664.300
Bank Of America Missouri Political Action Committee620.3563019500000
CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal Committee100502599317044812039000
MONA PAC632.722427155870924.6900
The Madison PAC14318.341.48185320.04562526.700
Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PAC1005035000403500000
St. Charles County Leadership PAC9285.993000665003220.7400
National Health Corporation Missouri Federal Committee13732.681.7215002.680000
Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee83551500015000154500
Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC51199.974500047041670361500
23rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization1440.3415152165406.751099.1300
Jefferson County Republican Club3446.0247013241.22005966.1800
Six County PAC20848.501823650158892.500
Conservative Citizens Coalition133.05000000
Buchanan County Women's Democratic Club794.1317017263.7227.841418.6600
MO Leadership Committee7239.520000.0936511.4399-150000
Sixth District Federated Women's Democratic Club2614.4101810.6701794.0200
Mark Twain Federated Democratic Club3488.18333.448593.444728.414813.2100
AFSCME Special Account31324.259524.259524.20000
Conservatives of Christian County PAC1105000000
MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte30293.3679318.94112927.470901.9300
JeffCo Forward1068.72402946793825.974216.900
Nucor Missouri PAC19252.22321396760000
ShowMeJeffCO PAC1735.551770177034.4534.452020
Missouri United15366.717500750010010000
Progresswomen28290.7912086.568342.943783.8739248.5400
Scott County Democrat Womens Club2125.6100200900180000
SOCO Red PAC27721000530062800
KCHOA Green Party Chapter649.56392.52155.211310.942428.9400
First Capitol PAC1480028800288000000
B L E T Missouri PAC16994.266306.555015.7504900
Tesson Ferry Township Republican Club11054956640.1411.372990.200
Lee's Summit Democrats2345.552108290.532.083446.0900
KCHOA MO Green Party Chapter - Federal2566.682566.682566.680000
Democratic Association of Secretaries of State2085025100251001600160000
Franklin County Labor Political Committee2043.06010419479.986722.1600
Pike County Democratic Club2420.631065424014943221.1600
ABC Political Action Committee20084.39009000000
Progress for Wildwood PAC1011000000
Committee for Quality Healthcare18296.863850245504251960.6-2600
POL PAC23618.740967501002665-5650
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 12872804.296783.3317939.2903500
Pulaski County Democrat club816.812250.922250.92334.11334.1100
Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC 134340.06126797.21104990.152081.51533316.5400
KCFOP PAC94673.0849362.5122547.5172.8172.800
International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC3578.8557500652500000
Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee08959329590000
USW Local 169G PAC2524.4291238510254.7500
American Family Political Action Committee - MO23494.76420720495.50000
Missouri Senate Campaign Committee792642.28353250627750289389.74405573.7749327.949327.9
Missourians for Sporting Pursuits2114.6604102.1501291.5200
Springfield Good Government Committee116449.748138.6163799.2414937.2541135.0785008500
Protect Missouri Freedom395395.09825000861525440430440580.4100
Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC7905.56000000
Missourians Against Socialism5000500050000000
Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee75677.690352150000
Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC82373.48407450233.45959.724177.22-198.70
Serve Missouri PAC1000100010000000
Working Americans Leadership PAC923.5066.75100146.500
Majority Forward233253.1947053.78439719.57186174.25200808.5100
IBEW Local Union #545 PAC Fund8786.33813.378786.330000
Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC87425.410701.7640228.130000
Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC13446.63000000
Access MO8442.733113.225421.59764.162327.4700
American Dream PAC307854.1724000059600080710.42796610.2242028.0948120.42
Citizens for a Better District 13247732250907534141.9529492.952366.953506.95
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 178 PAC Fund4635.852919.1421044.845002.887272.4300
BHA PAC4904.7503800202313.4200
Expand Missouri780.0102370004312.500
Missourians for a Responsible Budget165130.91698020818013.835549.100
JeffCo Mo Engaged Citizens1994.4503731.190149.0400
MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co62330.7615622760.86502015.89-6250
Good Government for Missouri1004.4837502700044.1334.600
Health Care Leadership Committee13144.46032500510000
JNB PAC2775.3170007250174.69174.6900
MO Association of Trial Attorneys Political Action Committee (MATA-PAC)381.270010.5170.500
Missouri Growth Association PAC2541.55075000000
MidMO Leadership Fund2150.540200002187.500
Missouri's Future133.590.03200.05016000
Missouri Gaming PAC22431.6122002245018.418.400
PG PAC2516.167000215000112500
Don't Tread on MO PAC35787.312.75140505.322244.254718.0700
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund85228.75006.945237.1906735.400
MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC15649.55908.6819962.91016000
SWMO Healthcare Committee14113.390211200929.300
The PAC144.16030000000
WPG PAC1728.661950010550001487.500
Republican Governors Association - Missouri 20203628253.4550000328650207.28142.771746.55-909.350
MO Cattlemens Association PAC43976.160294483.54480.83140652.7017104.28
Dem Leg Camp Com Missouri-Out of State Committee5451079610796151500
Nexus PAC10176.551150027125094532103.1500
Civic Progress Action Committee123306.072400012500027603.1874703.1800
MO Dental Hygienists PAC388.05599.162095.9994.16415.400
Safer Families for Missouri6225.7191450.79117674.960387.2500
St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC841.843092.5138214.0103520.4100
Wright County Republican Central Committee3064.09066000000
UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)36272.7560002733000000
MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC104699.830407522.93500140000
Neosho Good Government Committee841.95501353125511.0500
MO Bankers Association State-PAC12952.312502.323015.460879.7500
Spirit of Missouri44464.7801911891378274.2200
Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)204310552250500000
Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC7395.6988.926634.280000
MBA Capitol Region PAC40696.932120.6927024.580879.7500
29th Senate District Leadership PAC75000170000000
Kansas City Regional Association Of Realtors Missouri RPAC37490.87865436355.410000
3rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization3.57715096507146.439653.4300
Voters for Good Government6162.752000536750433.8395166.4307911.35
North County Labor Legislative Club4345.570176768.29160114334.024242
St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 20001696.150029115.55020389.4800
IATSE St. Louis Theatrical Brotherhood Local No 6 PAC1096.03031386.4404785.6300
Fight For Reform-Missouri333401905006983.500
Ready By Five1617.79018370834516752.2100
Missouri Club for Growth Political Action Committee23429.181000011000039862.51358963.8500
MILA PAC35013.42051050.5388800
St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC68811.07708927174327495300
Missouri Alliance PAC2877.173500190000000
Concord Democratic Club2666.793253299.5701345.5500
Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks5820.5811750117507000700000
Evergy Employee PowerPAC - Missouri2093.7115000375000000
Lincoln County Republican Club12861.69832597853608.093777.0300
ASA Midwest PAC103474.3557.3117684.970000
Fiscal Missouri PAC3.032.022.020000
NOVA PAC338250357121900
The JeffCo Dems1451.506882.80668.8700
Teamsters Local 838 Political Action Fund329.4091746.320000
Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)69.58014825.02029.9400
Fifth Ward Democratic Organization2137.8650055802338.3537324.4303760
Missouri Farmers Care6532.280000020527.93
UFCW Local 655 Elect Club346.54475242980.8632.9632.9600
MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)27900.16310084961.25090000
MO Majority PAC LLC126843.1614250.01252907.620114611.9808500
Builders Association PAC13756.610239256.0960.5800
Democratic Club of Phelps County1464.627004356.751982.393457.6800
New Approach PAC689.267000010640005962930976.45-4914514017.35
Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee8356.990300000000
Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc130631.98157698.17605033.9220820.27153027.900
Bryan Cave Missouri PAC21053.11204610642610112.4500
Southwest Missouri Professional Firefighters PAC5819.474766.111554.1295.425990.100
MO Women's Political Caucus PAC1112779777970000
Plumbing Industry Council State PAC 10471.61000000
Missouri Health Care Association PAC871.950.411.220000
IST-MO Nominee PAC Number Two6442.826421.1772217.650164.3800
MO Collectors Association PAC Fund1647.1630459001500
Plumbing Industry Council Local PAC 00000011848.61
Missouri AG PAC10139.591125184388011597.4100
B PAC43934.645434.645434.60000
MO-DSV PAC24891.025450054500142.92152.9200
Stoddard County Democrat Club1750.93415372003483.8500
RQC PAC19576.395185051850142.92152.9200
MOSFA PAC Inc55158.548733.2171637.42230021055.3800
Shared Roots PAC3461.7536003600138.25138.2500
Purple PAC178115.829730025809079950.7479974.1800
Ready by Five STL City 29781.4633725338254043.544043.5400
MO Opportunity PAC2199494.69125350740749.520793.61169769.0900
Missouri C PAC9349.67112508329908892.2300
Page PAC25845.13301001280831.75443501283754.872217034350
Missouri Action PAC85624.778900089000816.23816.2300
Missourians for a Fiscally Responsible Future587.25021003151512.7500
Ameren Federal Political Action Committee (AMEREN FEDPAC)32021.6146006.94138935.9103500
Boone County Muleskinners3266.1995.012263.07420.361213.1300
Supporters of Health Research and Treatments107946.2256042741544579.687006.8400
Your Vote Matters MO26258.262002827728420.791469.7400
Families Against Violence140.92224188961783.328736.900
Missourians for Research and Innovation53245.2805790006600
IST-MO Nominee PAC Number One1634.2812635.6386789.163181.700
Uniting Missouri PAC428719.332606289.897426765.496439445.9512610510.33417760.25606179.84
CLEAN Missouri2060179.892797918.64131016.181414166.091897266.4400
Missouri Justice & Public Safety PAC7793.980116000113.95108241.01034.99
Women For Justice PAC121.230033639.711403360000
House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc1270640.143440331369713.02149036.71513334.8300
BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.339474.85922.64204623.4911.253272.3100
Missouri Senior PAC6970.0311249.99108649.99014026.8500
American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC269769.2513.53500107.12084700
Citizens for a Better Columbia58302.7003000600000
Common Sense Conservative Democrats PAC1000010000100000000
Graves Garrett, LLC PAC12635.9620001.6656317.21031.2500
Freedom Incorporated19915.5865634865873.6785909.2100
Grade A For Change1948.28014509.783516541.02-950.463313.22
Ecumenical Leadership Council of MO Political Action Committee21478970097003340868000
Conservative Leaders of Missouri7528.2711249.9938749.990107800
Heartland Action PAC105.11040107161.751890.6394341.400
Crossing Paths1436.331865.381865.38429.05429.0500
JCDC Truman PAC19322.321166741535.910454.4500
Democratic Governors Association - Missouri418315750001692000011281700
Naral Pro-Choice Missouri PAC 4215.05103523403.931.391166.280268.09
St Louis Area Progressive Political Action Committee0000000
A Stronger Missouri532215.45504000055900005019574.055057784.5500
House Democratic Campaign Committee283300.31174656.31711537.2471734.88329743.0100
KC Hispanic Business Political Action Committee2712.572102100000
Missouri Growth PAC103949.911250.01101250.0101500500
Fauss Campaign Fund35.322508000000
MOVE Ballot Fund12693.26003430.153497.6500
17th FDR Club Democratic Organization974.65763.68763.68299.03299.0300
Jeffco Now32520.947850124944.53206.4572118.5100
28th Ward Democrats Campaign Committee4983.572565709063.098250.1602101.09
It Starts Today Missouri586024230.58224645.587809.5116461.9200
Chouteau PAC40976.94.08131165.641036.513900.1600
Southern Missouri Professional Firefighters PAC31040.51504740952.1141216625.320615.89
IBEW Local Union #124 Voluntary PAC32896.0827397.9559769.360000
JOHNSON & JOHNSON PAC MISSOURI (affiliated with Johnson & Johnson Federal PAC)21466400004000029.95209.6500
Missouri Women Vote0150000015000000000
Emily's List-Missouri1049.91265012650114344.5100
St. Charles County Association of REALTORS Political Action Committee 50478.1811587940417300
IST MO PRO CHOICE NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE244.071399.4611909.06022.500
Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri 2665 PAC Fund 2225.73830047039.510351400
Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Franklin County PAC Fund6840.8500075680000
IST MO GUN REFORM NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE26.12622740.1301000
Professional Firefighters of Tri-County PAC11254.2810003210004062.8500
Pulaski County Republican Club15211.741517124242.017674.2812719.100
Planned Parenthood Votes-St Louis and Southwest Missouri138697.7910125010237589085.590196.1388445.3188445.31
Professional Firefighters of North St Louis County PAC3826.766150186002424.912434.9100
Citizens for Good Government1626.557775200252933.886834.7800
Professional Firefighters of Central St. Louis County PAC6907.171619.5715159.5702113.4800
Missouri Forward PAC426769.99197244.03418994.03296882.53358292.5300
Madam for America528.7100012136.3309.127016.4500
Sheet Metal Workers Union Local No 2 Legislative Action Committee2453.1420181.31125460.6221.2521.2500
Bootheel Conservative Republicans11675.1911345.0930842.335671.7119367.7500
