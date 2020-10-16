October quarterly filing reports: PACs

Here are the October 2020 filing reports for political action committees. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|Committee Name
|Money on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Receipts This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|St. Francois County Emergency Service Local 3705 PAC Fund
|1728.58
|61
|61
|10
|40
|0
|0
|Missouri State Assessors Association PAC
|3281.22
|0
|5930.76
|0
|149.54
|0
|0
|AFSCME MO People Public Employees Organized to Promote Legislative Equality
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Building Communities PAC Inc
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forward Lee's Summit
|868.25
|0
|0
|10
|10
|0
|0
|MO Manufactured Housing Institute Inc.
|36083.45
|0
|28241.5
|0
|9802.9
|0
|0
|MO Land Title PAC
|2082.86
|1152
|10582.67
|70
|210
|0
|0
|MO Rental Dealers Association PAC
|8734.89
|1100
|3800
|70
|160
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (MOAIFA)
|1916.24
|1074.8
|3168.4
|78
|168
|0
|0
|Voices of the People
|11103
|7750
|13250
|2050
|2147
|0
|0
|Missouri Psychological Association
|15943.7
|300
|300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 955 Political Action Fund
|1088.78
|839.5
|2417.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Equal Rights Amendment Political Action Committee
|432.99
|0
|0.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Psychiatric Physicians Political Action Committee
|3617
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund
|60700
|0
|1032350
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Quality Parks & Healthy Lifestyles
|3899.28
|0
|11115.56
|0
|8025.49
|0
|0
|CLCP PAC
|7947.95
|17500
|17600
|541.4
|652.05
|-84
|0
|MO Beer Wholesalers Association Wholesalers in Government-PAC
|65682.27
|36211
|199826.45
|0
|62967.76
|0
|0
|Northwest Missouri Conservatives PAC
|676.13
|4439
|4439
|3755.87
|3755.87
|0
|0
|Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)
|595132.03
|210867.77
|3685919.26
|845.32
|670833.61
|0
|0
|MOTruck PAC
|113433.87
|11356.79
|70612.84
|3561.7
|29947.71
|0
|0
|Teamsters 245 PAF
|22764.09
|3335.5
|50922.16
|0
|433.8
|0
|0
|Macon County Democrat Club
|3914.51
|3878
|4880.27
|2422.91
|2422.91
|0
|0
|STL Democratic Coalition
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 682 Teamsters PAC
|1213.23
|0
|0
|153.25
|306.5
|0
|0
|314 Forward Together
|76.1
|0
|100
|23.9
|23.9
|0
|0
|We Bellieve PAC
|100
|0
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Progressive Democrats of Lemay
|681.89
|177.5
|23568.88
|0
|12308.99
|0
|0
|Clayton Township Republican Organization
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lyda Krewson Leadership PAC (aka Lyda PAC)
|16808.3
|0
|10000
|250
|1750
|0
|0
|Committee for Responsible Community Growth
|2019.43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|High Street PAC
|9457.35
|0
|21000
|269.3
|342.65
|0
|0
|Shamrock PAC
|1131.67
|0
|323100
|500
|18568.33
|0
|0
|Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA
|35879.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|True North PAC
|94609.78
|3000
|86252
|3
|947.5
|0
|0
|Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee
|9135.04
|100.59
|27059.46
|0
|2315.33
|0
|175.15
|Eastside Forward PAC
|38048.03
|17000
|59108.25
|5
|8001.19
|-3701.45
|190.97
|Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund
|84716.19
|5355.46
|5355.46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dent County Democratic Club
|1099.84
|180
|2905.73
|0
|2244.49
|0
|0
|Missouri SMART TD PAC
|988.76
|11500
|26400
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas City Continuation Committee
|34738.26
|2625
|12200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plasterers & Cement Masons Local No. 3 Voluntary Political Action Committee
|14417.74
|2599.37
|6203.74
|0
|155.19
|0
|0
|KC Neighbors for Progress
|5287.76
|0
|37250
|95
|41698.24
|0
|0
|TranSystems Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)
|14678.37
|1263.77
|4206.57
|3.2
|129.3
|0
|0
|Growth and Opportunity PAC
|5591.69
|2000
|9500
|0
|12908.31
|0
|0
|FirePAC
|4044.1
|0
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Home PAC
|23.83
|0
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Independent Physicians PAC
|274.92
|0
|0
|20.85
|62.55
|0
|0
|St James - Stone Hill Missouri Wines PAC
|7274.92
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Assisted Living PAC
|3308.95
|0
|0
|0
|2250
|0
|0
|Missouri Grape & Wine Alliance PAC
|60.19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO - ACTE PAC
|2160.84
|2000
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North East Building Trades Council PAC Fund
|5232.08
|0.13
|0.13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Beverage PAC
|17693.38
|2459.94
|17854.94
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC
|1500.6
|3000
|12550
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Insurance Coalition PAC
|137211.44
|33610.42
|79881.93
|13.44
|5698.75
|0
|0
|Democratic Alliance
|551.88
|0.05
|775.19
|30
|623.12
|0
|0
|XCaliber MOPAC
|56785.9
|30000
|30000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Forward Kearney
|809
|0
|7100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cigna Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|20250
|650
|61150
|0
|0
|0
|0
|EM PAC
|422.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Republicans of Pike County (Club)
|4229.1
|3886
|4817
|1005
|2804.5
|0
|0
|St Louis Association of Retired Professional Fire Fighters
|10316.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Responsible Community
|652.1
|0
|0
|21.25
|127.25
|0
|0
|Cedar County Democrat Commitee PAC
|907.75
|2532.6
|5471.9
|1485.61
|2512.78
|0
|0
|Committee for a Safe Community
|10979.97
|4000
|17100
|20
|5870.03
|0
|0
|Missouri National Org For Women PAC
|110.35
|50
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Association of St Louis Elected Officials
|3858.99
|0.01
|0.02
|0
|0
|0
|29287.5
|Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated Fund
|9892.88
|1884.57
|10194.38
|15
|635.74
|0
|0
|Missouri Solutions
|2681.28
|2500
|2500
|36
|108
|0
|0
|MAPAC
|66956.15
|2700
|18370
|28
|171.16
|0
|0
|MR PAC
|21029.34
|21000
|22000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tri-County PAC
|6536
|500
|10600
|0
|4064
|0
|0
|MO Physician Assistant Political Action Committee
|3715.57
|180
|1465
|0
|20.98
|0
|0
|Mid-Missouri Labor Club
|3844.69
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Residential Care-PAC (MORES PAC)
|3246.37
|1310
|6470
|42.99
|2447.13
|0
|0
|Great Southern Employees Good Government Committee
|4766.11
|570
|14845
|0
|1750
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Charitable Fund
|6601.68
|3.73
|81485.28
|1689.53
|74883.87
|0
|0
|MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee
|20082.99
|14000
|45250
|14.05
|62.75
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|363.37
|0
|4930
|0
|3336.63
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|363.37
|0
|4930
|0
|3336.63
|0
|0
|Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC
|7983.63
|2500
|2500
|13.95
|62.65
|0
|0
|Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC
|700.93
|0
|35500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Empire Bank PAC
|5759.5
|204
|204
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Union of Roofers Waterproofers & Allied Workers Political Education & Legislative Fund of MO
|8912.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)
|4287.28
|1200
|1200
|0
|2250
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 600 Drive PAC
|4371.14
|14131.5
|23734
|574.36
|2018.96
|0
|0
|Roofers Local # 20 PAC
|2458.19
|4410.71
|11005.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boone County Federation of Republican Women
|3412.83
|2900
|3540
|1150.46
|1843.46
|0
|0
|Rural Telecommunications PAC
|48819.06
|0
|42535.95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund
|1802.26
|25000
|75142
|35.68
|178.5
|0
|0
|MO Forest Products Political Action Committee
|22171.26
|0
|16760.5
|0
|1954.99
|0
|0
|MADA Dealers Interested In Government
|14438.89
|0.92
|106126.22
|0
|1970
|0
|10000
|Republican Women of Newton County
|7801.58
|0
|9392.11
|0
|1465.07
|0
|0
|St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee
|31889.18
|1000
|13766
|0
|2550
|0
|0
|Missouri Mutual Insurance PAC
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|EFM PAC
|79.5
|0
|0
|10.5
|10.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Civil Justice PAC
|997
|0
|0
|0
|100
|0
|0
|MOWAR PAC
|2081.94
|3100
|3100
|1018.06
|1018.06
|0
|0
|Kingdom Leadership PAC
|3991.1
|3500
|4000
|400
|460
|0
|0
|Northland Democratic Club
|279.23
|0
|90
|15
|22.43
|0
|0
|Monroe County Democratic Club
|533.4
|366
|4456.75
|0
|536.17
|0
|0
|417 PAC
|9786.49
|24950
|27450
|400
|1650
|0
|0
|Foundation for Columbia's Future
|1254.48
|0.33
|0.33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)
|99076.9
|8810.87
|30641.83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Supporters of Community Fire
|12813.78
|12000
|37000.56
|194.4
|12670.11
|0
|0
|Citizens for Safe Neighborhoods
|1381.75
|0.18
|0.62
|150
|608.25
|0
|2000
|Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club
|838.79
|0
|0
|250
|772
|0
|0
|CenturyLink Missouri Federal Employees Political Action Committee
|4910
|0
|49910
|0
|0
|0
|0
|theLOUpac
|13021.53
|5000
|172594.75
|0
|30042.67
|0
|0
|Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO
|35380.45
|40000
|70500
|0
|149.75
|0
|0
|Catalyst PAC
|18423.5
|20000
|224000
|0
|3491.25
|0
|0
|Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation
|17650.79
|1.96
|29.96
|600
|5242.24
|0
|0
|PT-PAC of Missouri
|1779.41
|2855
|31820
|132.04
|770.21
|0
|53085
|MO Council of School Administrators PAC
|2567.19
|0.32
|0.95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friends of Missouri State University PAC
|17741.62
|0.62
|1301.38
|387.5
|1312.5
|0
|0
|Aerospace District Lodge 837-IAMAW PAC
|5815.41
|1443.29
|24117.68
|0
|501
|0
|0
|MPGA Propane PAC
|223.04
|0.36
|25167.52
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|Conservatives United for Missouri PAC
|6068.05
|4500
|26500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hallmark Missouri PAC
|9500
|0
|20000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee
|8935.75
|21082.5
|60269.82
|252.05
|940.57
|-2750
|79750
|MO Academy of Family Physicians Political Action Committee
|5680.98
|300
|3675
|4.96
|163.92
|0
|0
|Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee
|6198.71
|1452.49
|1452.49
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAW Region 5 PAC
|152254.84
|663.38
|13936.69
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Living Well PAC
|33.96
|8500
|43000
|0
|78
|0
|0
|Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC
|21590.92
|0
|74000
|0
|169.5
|0
|0
|Great Outdoors PAC
|14499.9
|22500
|25100
|41
|71
|0
|0
|Mednax Inc PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|9836.85
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri First
|379.06
|7000
|64550
|0
|78
|0
|0
|Oakville Democratic Organization
|3130.36
|660
|4745.55
|576
|2864.67
|0
|0
|Building a Better Central Missouri Fund
|2979.38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Glazer's Missouri PAC
|3953.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Mortgage Bankers PAC
|1186.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bunge North America, Inc. Political Action Committee
|190634.05
|13150.05
|25105.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Creve Coeur Township Democratic Club
|415.47
|0
|1821.83
|60
|572.53
|0
|0
|Advocacy for Special Needs
|278.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alliance for Business and Technical Education
|408.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SEIU HCII Missouri PAC
|53176.61
|50250
|100250
|63.45
|2668.32
|0
|0
|Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association Political Action Committee
|16105.98
|2470
|21055
|133
|2556.58
|0
|0
|Alliance for Elderly Health Care
|774.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Association of MO Electric Cooperatives (AMEC PAC)
|187761.98
|22975.64
|87677.89
|0
|1202.93
|0
|0
|Alliance for Higher Education
|67.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Insurance Reform
|7.75
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Union Pacific Corp FFEG MO Federal Committee
|304.47
|0
|15000
|195.53
|195.53
|0
|0
|BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|23353
|0
|55690
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GCLA PAC
|890.96
|219
|736.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rockwood Labor Club
|15065.71
|0
|54386.84
|81
|17137.68
|0
|0
|Springfield Building & Construction Trades-PAC
|3772.26
|1440
|12569.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee for Excellence
|1511.95
|0
|0
|118
|2642.54
|0
|0
|Missouri River Township Democratic Club
|1598.63
|743.07
|1413.64
|0
|675
|0
|0
|Gentry County Democratic Central Committee
|612.97
|350
|350
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC
|899772.23
|60977
|635092.13
|0
|2955.46
|0
|0
|Quality Platte County R-III Schools
|6021.26
|0
|39141.97
|0
|33801.66
|0
|0
|Lincoln PAC
|62476.42
|26000
|26000
|945.68
|945.68
|0
|0
|Citizens for Enhanced Fire and EMS
|100
|100
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Political Educ & Legislative Committee
|71796.51
|2281
|24466.85
|45.52
|496.94
|0
|299.34
|Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri
|11861.96
|1325
|17900
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heavy Construction Laborers Local Union No. 663 PAC
|84.66
|40000
|40000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens United to Back the Blue
|14377.63
|1.09
|7589.79
|0
|125.62
|0
|0
|AFT Local 691 State & Local COPE
|3495.07
|346.82
|32007.16
|15
|7789.92
|0
|0
|Local 41 Political Action Fund
|80721.18
|18223.17
|120706.12
|31.75
|1981.44
|0
|0
|Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform PAC
|1275.37
|0
|6935.06
|0
|4280.2
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No. 541 PAC
|50154.58
|5936.58
|74150.47
|0
|2728.74
|0
|0
|Warren County Democrats
|1114.01
|479.52
|4058.88
|209.99
|2022.73
|0
|0
|Jackson County Republican Club
|5817.43
|1617
|4467
|1230.18
|3710.42
|0
|0
|Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC
|77266.55
|3996.13
|112603.46
|18.95
|389.1
|0
|0
|HDR Inc. Political Action Committee - Missouri
|3914.07
|0
|5830.22
|89.73
|1069.13
|0
|0
|Democracy 2.0
|70449.82
|0
|148646.23
|750
|52726.41
|0
|0
|Warren Co Labor Legislative Club
|12710
|0
|17310
|0
|2410
|0
|0
|Cooperative Owners Political Action Committee (COPAC)
|265550.72
|501.36
|1711.23
|0
|899.55
|0
|0
|Better Schools for Missouri
|9607.85
|3656.43
|56358.18
|125.36
|2140.15
|0
|0
|Chesterfield Township Democrats Club
|573.13
|74.01
|99.01
|701.2
|716.19
|0
|0
|Coalition For Disability Rights
|8.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for New Health Care Concepts
|573.15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 823 Political Action Fund
|5290.66
|571.5
|1844.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coalition for Advanced Learning
|208.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund
|6673.06
|0
|13146.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Responsible Building PAC
|6.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Independent Accountants-PAC
|21889.09
|4800
|4800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Veterinary Medical PAC
|57273.41
|1120.05
|7165.5
|1.49
|112.26
|0
|0
|Viceroy PAC
|0
|5000
|5000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florissant Township Open Democratic Club
|4322.86
|0
|0
|15
|15
|0
|0
|Quality Building PAC
|15782.29
|15000
|30000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hy-Vee Employees PAC Federal Committee - Missouri
|1561.56
|0
|41650
|0
|38.44
|0
|0
|Major Brands Political Action Committee
|51508.21
|0
|19100.57
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accountability Matters PAC
|10284.41
|0
|52000
|0
|41715.59
|-501
|0
|No MO Flooding
|9025.52
|1000
|41050
|0
|24.48
|0
|0
|United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC
|6542.2
|5711.5
|23280
|1293.39
|6940.72
|0
|0
|McCownGordon PAC
|24399.85
|1500
|54239.04
|0
|5089.19
|0
|0
|Citizens for Center
|4066.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Dental PAC
|84283.8
|3610.43
|44210.79
|500
|5546.31
|0
|0
|Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund
|100
|0
|1100
|0
|2905.28
|0
|0
|South St Louis County Labor Political Organization
|3515.29
|0
|12166
|412.2
|7806.81
|0
|0
|Heat & Frost Insulators Local 27 Political Education Committee
|84807.43
|4467.15
|127696.4
|48.54
|1252.98
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund
|33326.36
|100000
|290000
|0
|2284
|0
|0
|Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee
|77917.05
|32000
|177000
|0
|33.65
|0
|0
|A Better Missouri Political Action Committee
|6171.79
|6054
|163245
|0
|78
|0
|0
|NW MO Republican Candidate Fund
|1101.74
|1920
|2046
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Democratic Action - Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Democrat Club
|12841.15
|6277.85
|9826.85
|4804
|6869.86
|0
|0
|Consulting Engineers Council of MO-PAC
|61655.45
|22998.78
|24960.38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Ritenour's Future
|0
|0
|7600
|0
|13790.5
|0
|0
|Wentzville Schools Campaign Committee
|15346.77
|0
|23626.48
|761.1
|12510.39
|0
|0
|Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political Fund
|21030.72
|100765
|123572.66
|0
|1196.66
|0
|0
|Womens Health PAC of Missouri
|2697.1
|2697.1
|2697.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City Life Employees Political Action Committee
|27384.41
|0
|0
|50
|50
|0
|0
|Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri
|153064.54
|682.61
|96556.62
|493.19
|1586.3
|0
|0
|Jeffco Vision PAC
|11063.33
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund
|2600.04
|350
|18411.58
|35.38
|1238.71
|0
|0
|MO Chamber PAC
|49930.24
|3172.4
|43187.52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund
|49180.55
|12000
|36000
|0
|2074.28
|0
|0
|Mo Coalition for Fair Competition
|28313.01
|16677
|136100.03
|12015
|130154.38
|0
|0
|Central Bancompany - PAC
|9145
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Optometric Association PAC
|118581.52
|15629.74
|147229.55
|0
|365
|0
|0
|Firefighters for Progress
|24024.58
|4760.77
|15337.7
|0
|19193.72
|0
|0
|Political Action Committee of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants
|26727.78
|10030
|18895
|0
|700
|0
|0
|Clay County Women's Democratic Club
|24.3
|500
|500
|25.7
|25.7
|0
|0
|Yes To America Committee
|80.25
|1025
|1025
|944.75
|944.75
|0
|0
|MO Osteopathic PAC
|53917.35
|7876.55
|30166.03
|460.86
|4802.44
|0
|0
|University Township Democratic Organization Inc
|811.95
|500
|500
|10
|10
|0
|0
|BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund
|6310.25
|406
|3660
|412.18
|2442.53
|0
|0
|Brattin Brigade PAC
|2110.37
|0
|165000
|500
|258867.33
|0
|0
|Committee for Liberty
|97027.7
|0
|3000
|1500
|4500
|0
|0
|United Association Political Education Missouri Committee - Federal Committee
|12400
|25000
|75000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freedom's Promise PAC
|57183.47
|305.77
|53055.77
|74000
|82000
|0
|0
|Jackson County Leadership PAC
|1527.7
|0
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Dermatological Society Association Inc PAC
|4291.28
|0
|24150
|0
|13965
|0
|0
|JW Leadership Fund
|34033.19
|4000
|5000
|1500
|4500
|0
|0
|MASCA PAC
|3310.37
|0
|46450
|0
|15
|0
|0
|Mighty Missouri PAC
|260037.84
|74500
|261163
|5748.77
|20741.15
|0
|0
|Next Gen GOP PAC
|19179.76
|0
|0
|1500
|5120
|0
|0
|Pro-Life Pioneer PAC
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Table Rock Conservative PAC
|0
|0
|134501
|0
|222672.93
|0
|0
|Laborers Local 660-PAC
|44029.56
|1169
|25942.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adair County Republican Club
|6467.52
|70
|4490
|174.95
|367.82
|0
|0
|Cape County Democrat Women
|900.88
|0
|3550.16
|0
|2166.77
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund
|7392.6
|2700
|22224.15
|78
|3543.75
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political Committee
|20504.9
|0
|0
|84
|659.5
|0
|0
|MBA Pony Express Region PAC
|13824.85
|1.26
|8317.15
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|RSLC-Missouri PAC
|2474.75
|0
|105300
|272
|387
|0
|0
|Friends of SJSD
|8805.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Mark Twain Region PAC
|34302.2
|2.11
|17575.17
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|MBA Truman Region PAC
|12413.66
|1.06
|12576.78
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|MBA Gateway Region PAC
|13761.24
|1.14
|15073.1
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|MBA Ozark Region PAC
|23930.04
|2.18
|17369.22
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|MBA River Heritage Region PAC
|58281.49
|10003.1
|37097.61
|0
|880.11
|0
|0
|Butler County Women's Democrat Club
|3860.4
|0
|2271.29
|300
|660
|0
|0
|MBA Young Bankers PAC
|2351.4
|0.34
|1.52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action Committee
|4355.46
|0
|0
|86
|661.5
|0
|0
|La Raza Political Club Inc
|226.45
|0
|2000
|0
|2938.25
|0
|0
|Raytown Democratic Association
|4956.36
|700
|4956.36
|0
|938.29
|0
|0
|Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee
|23236.28
|0
|16600
|11
|687.5
|0
|0
|Eighth Ward Independent Democratic Association
|4325.39
|30
|30
|343.97
|343.97
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No 688 Political Action Committee
|25945.42
|9703.25
|30029.17
|0
|2242.5
|0
|0
|Machinists District No. 9 PAC
|14374.71
|10410.12
|20308.58
|0
|2542.33
|0
|0
|Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee
|14049.93
|5283.3
|16304.38
|0
|3
|0
|0
|MO Restaurant Association PAC
|12698.44
|6735
|61057.31
|0
|33090.44
|0
|0
|International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund
|119510.72
|38480.01
|38480.01
|1200
|1200
|0
|0
|Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC
|99596.98
|8276.25
|79967.17
|34.96
|299.42
|0
|0
|Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC
|7828.92
|3313.52
|93122.95
|0
|1001.19
|0
|0
|ASAPAC MO Federal Committee
|2371
|0
|77500
|59
|129
|0
|0
|Iron Workers Local Union No 10 Political Action Committee
|500
|6500
|6500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Democratic Club of Queeny and Lafayette Townships
|1483.52
|1545.39
|1545.39
|1.48
|1.48
|0
|0
|Democratic Womens Club of Pettis County
|1108.53
|60
|6559.93
|12
|3712.03
|0
|0
|8th District Womens Democrat Club
|3509.45
|30
|86
|0
|44.2
|0
|0
|Missouri Black Political Forum PAC
|21408.13
|0
|0
|1386
|1386
|0
|0
|Western Missouri Leadership Fund
|56064.35
|0
|216725.99
|1280.6
|155435.64
|0
|0
|Franklin County Democrat Club
|263.92
|0
|43438.75
|0
|22213.24
|0
|0
|MWLC PAC
|726
|4822
|11513
|107
|187
|0
|0
|Heartland Fund INC
|987.9
|0
|2560
|1258.58
|1572.1
|0
|0
|Forward Kansas City
|2724.56
|680
|11645
|139.25
|21647.88
|0
|0
|Local 757 Fire PAC
|53774.57
|2410
|6980
|0
|500
|0
|0
|Oregon County Republican Committee
|1439.98
|563.98
|690.98
|40
|167
|0
|0
|20th Ward Democratic Organization
|1293.42
|1832
|2816
|731.89
|1316.67
|0
|0
|Citizens For Missouri Courts
|20
|20
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Relax PAC
|45.6
|4850
|36600
|18
|148
|0
|0
|Citizens for Francis Howell
|22871.64
|7.5
|16507.5
|62.95
|9015.06
|0
|0
|HUB Employees PAC
|522.43
|2600
|40500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Ralls County Democrat Club
|368.58
|0
|614
|0
|80.6
|0
|0
|Johnson County Republican Women
|9103.66
|7067
|7833
|4955
|5382
|0
|0
|United Eastern Democrats
|3720.7
|3998.95
|7848.95
|1291.5
|4858.8
|0
|0
|Dr PAC
|11248.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Republican Freedom Fund
|6356.71
|5000
|5750
|0
|1779.38
|0
|0
|St. Louis Young Democrats
|9788.64
|568
|3000
|561
|692.55
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Patriot PAC
|3111
|750
|3416
|92
|139
|0
|0
|Women Dems
|13861.15
|4030.63
|9419.63
|8777.46
|20262.73
|0
|0
|Carpenters Local #978 Political Action Committee
|1005
|2000
|2000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tony PAC
|15201.15
|10500
|29000
|137
|397.5
|0
|0
|Limited Government PAC
|2543.78
|324.16
|33374.16
|0
|18230.38
|0
|0
|Brush Fires PAC
|2916.14
|0
|89400
|0
|81483.86
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Forum
|152595.92
|135000
|334333.33
|6386.8
|50137.41
|0
|0
|AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee
|35881.59
|12430.3
|47800.02
|0
|15079.9
|0
|0
|Local 95 Voluntary Political Fund
|12272.62
|795
|5303.19
|150
|2900
|0
|0
|SE Missouri Building Trades Council
|11711.44
|390
|29700
|4537.5
|6652.56
|0
|0
|St. Louis Progress
|7489.16
|5000
|9750
|0
|24143.03
|0
|0
|Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political Fund
|300
|3000
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Central to Good Government PAC
|21580.65
|0
|25000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moniteau County Democratic Club
|3811.07
|1051.02
|14212.74
|1262.87
|9515.52
|0
|0
|Unite Here Tip Missouri State and Local Fund
|32267.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 Political Action Fund
|36136.27
|10650
|11010
|1360
|4895
|0
|0
|Committee to Abolish Poverty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman Physicians Group Political Action Committee
|45193.31
|1500
|4750
|300
|900
|0
|0
|Benton County Democratic Party Club
|3723.48
|2007
|8004.35
|1426.6
|3989.56
|0
|0
|MO FOP PAC
|203.62
|4800
|12200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee
|60343.31
|30550
|377368.77
|0
|40488.17
|0
|0
|Lewis County Democrats and Friends
|3331.17
|1892
|4446
|1077
|2628.31
|0
|0
|Citizens for A Better Parkville
|292
|274.09
|3084.87
|0
|994
|0
|0
|Democratic Party of Webster County
|2114.11
|2038.8
|3158.8
|528.89
|923.89
|0
|0
|MO National Education Assoc-PAC
|555032.07
|4603.84
|278924.3
|0
|18180.76
|0
|0
|Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)
|15674.89
|0
|19176.5
|0
|7
|0
|0
|Taxpayers in Support of Public Education
|24471.05
|0
|313400.67
|0
|94445
|0
|0
|Unite. Inspire. Lead
|75107.92
|11181.91
|275116.68
|8.76
|8.76
|0
|0
|Jobs with Justice Ballot Fund
|17010.65
|5555
|6290
|0
|46135.4
|0
|0
|General Motors Company PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|465
|10500
|46500
|0
|35
|0
|0
|Deere & Company Political Action Committee MO-Federal Committee
|446.89
|15500
|15674.02
|75.49
|227.13
|0
|0
|Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association PAC
|2912.88
|0.73
|502.43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Podiatry PAC
|15714.79
|0
|1020
|0
|0
|0
|0
|American Property Casualty Insurance Association Political Account
|672311.04
|623395
|1100322
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HCA Missouri Good Government Fund
|13170.07
|0
|50000
|1090.69
|2363.06
|0
|0
|Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors
|10520.78
|0
|77769.22
|0
|3398.44
|0
|0
|Missouri Chiropractors PAC
|32770.37
|13424.4
|80705.49
|2004.83
|37827.49
|0
|0
|Mo Medical - PAC
|39697.1
|17680
|34260
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keep Government Accountable
|95406.64
|406000
|1857923.14
|2346.9
|8588.85
|0
|0
|Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association
|95242.55
|19.5
|944535.91
|0
|25136
|0
|0
|The Stoddard County Republican Club Inc
|8820.09
|7377
|26860.89
|5041.4
|17338.98
|0
|0
|St Louis Association of Realtors-PAC
|61763.19
|10131.38
|125478.94
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unified Democratic Township Organization LLC
|920.31
|674.13
|9377.98
|4721.36
|8576.56
|0
|0
|Airport Township Regular Republican Club
|510.01
|50
|110
|0
|50
|0
|0
|Jefferson Township Democratic Club
|1543.65
|50
|50
|9
|9
|0
|0
|Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee
|3478.66
|0
|0
|0
|6831.31
|0
|1325
|Doug For Freedom PAC
|4047.94
|3500
|5500
|1452.06
|1452.06
|0
|0
|Greene County Republican Women
|1844.37
|386
|4276
|685.37
|3934.19
|0
|0
|Show Me Our Future
|4212.01
|0
|0
|500
|505
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Local #314 Political Fund
|8871.68
|3169.52
|3169.52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund
|40949.2
|5850.49
|43386.72
|2104.53
|2104.53
|0
|0
|Mo Concrete Association Political Action Committee
|1620.71
|0
|2185
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mason Contractors Association Political Action Committee
|14013.32
|0.35
|14181.7
|0
|3691.52
|0
|0
|Missouri Organization of Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee
|10029.67
|340
|15650
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HealthPAC
|134484.71
|38363.86
|281931.05
|165.32
|3607.24
|0
|0
|Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC
|50590.69
|21311.37
|27422.83
|14
|314
|0
|0
|St. Louis Building Trades PAC
|11472.81
|1.63
|71838.17
|0
|31626.03
|0
|0
|Northwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|14931.78
|15127.2
|15127.2
|68.22
|68.22
|0
|0
|Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education
|87335.59
|12263.87
|112297.59
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cole County Republican Club
|4838.37
|517
|1034
|270
|540
|0
|0
|Mo Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee
|5991.19
|140
|10505
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MLPA Legislative Fund
|51667.87
|42620
|210569.86
|6593.58
|71073.18
|0
|0
|MO Petroleum Marketers + Convenience Store Assoc PAC
|37833.98
|20413.56
|36025.18
|1196.68
|2825.33
|0
|0
|Liberty PAC
|2500
|2500
|2500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BOLD PAC
|129561.87
|0
|14350
|800
|6085.5
|0
|0
|Pipefitters Assoc Local #533
|250482.51
|31909.07
|562443.54
|0
|76220.64
|0
|0
|Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC
|79579.76
|3000.01
|452804.01
|6010
|424524.97
|0
|0
|MO Orthopaedic PAC
|24072.7
|0
|30709
|15
|12116.46
|0
|0
|SEIU Missouri State Council PAC
|2935.71
|50000
|110000
|15
|45
|0
|0
|HBS MO State PAC
|15225.5
|2750
|30750
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Together KC
|126515.55
|136050
|136050
|9534.45
|9534.45
|0
|0
|DentaQuest PAC-TN-I
|6575.2
|0
|6500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SEIU Local 1 Missouri Division PAC
|18260.91
|20000
|27500
|0
|42
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 264-PAC
|29143.76
|7342.63
|23071.88
|1048.6
|1048.6
|0
|0
|Midwest Region Laborers' Political League Education Fund
|53035.79
|22382.15
|61662.04
|3500
|3500
|0
|0
|Committee for Economic Liberty
|7810.28
|0
|0
|0
|18944.44
|0
|0
|Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC
|2862.49
|6781.64
|12563.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Audrain County Democrat Club
|8.75
|455
|1444
|85.25
|85.25
|0
|0
|Wild Horse Township Republicans
|1553.24
|0
|440
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Linn County Democrat Club
|1947.73
|1701.75
|7621.75
|298.11
|3302.06
|0
|0
|KC BizPAC The Political Action Committee of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City
|23061.69
|5000
|60000
|137.74
|472.74
|0
|0
|Rural Missouri Healthcare PAC
|0
|14000
|14000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee
|6347.76
|9330
|20946.85
|4311.21
|19914.83
|500
|500
|MO Cable PAC
|20657.95
|431.06
|33899.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LeadingAge Missouri Political Action Committee
|8924.13
|2.34
|957.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FEAPAC of Missouri
|6941.04
|3290
|31473
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO State Troopers Assoc PAC
|1678
|4000
|11000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Pork-PAC
|228513.55
|51096.33
|134575.16
|119.49
|19358.14
|0
|0
|HR Green Missouri PAC
|7374.7
|900
|8274.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IBEW Local No. 412 COPE
|2114.29
|291.5
|1139
|0
|247.54
|0
|0
|Dred Scott Advocates for Justice and Equity
|1348.08
|311.94
|3083.08
|0
|960
|0
|0
|314 Forward
|14056
|4000
|14100
|0
|44
|0
|0
|Jefferson Bank PAC
|828.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The American Statesman SuperPAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Silver Dollar City Branson Area Communities Political Action Committee Inc
|9726.16
|0
|10900
|15.5
|1666.75
|0
|0
|Humane Society Legislative Fund of Missouri PAC
|6349.1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Freedom of Road Riders, Inc-PAC
|26917.5
|4860
|24798
|2354.99
|5835.29
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Unfair Taxes
|680.29
|0
|0
|0
|6183.7
|0
|0
|Callaway County Democratic Club
|7667.65
|4860
|6996.12
|0
|685.38
|0
|0
|Missourians for Quality Education
|3688.2
|0
|1000
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|Firefighters of North County PAC
|14781.93
|11497
|69866.2
|5250.96
|41509.27
|0
|0
|Missourians for Better Health Care
|2409.55
|0
|10000
|0
|6614.74
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Illegal Immigration
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Life
|4349.87
|0
|10500
|0
|9911.15
|0
|0
|St. Francois County Democrats
|1213.9
|0
|318
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee
|4328.04
|1699
|10185.65
|0
|5857.61
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Fund
|12176.5
|14297.95
|50297.95
|19051
|32645.55
|0
|0
|Saint Charles County Regional Leadership Fund
|4034.61
|0
|12800
|0
|4974.75
|0
|0
|Saint Charles Organization of Republicans
|13846.86
|10500
|46000
|0
|16001.4
|0
|0
|MoCannTrade PAC
|26158.95
|2500
|34300
|144.55
|641.05
|0
|0
|The Good Government Committee
|8216.91
|1000
|36000
|0
|23056.17
|0
|0
|HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|3900
|5000
|17500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CRYSTAL PAC
|7725.15
|2000
|8050
|0
|324.85
|0
|0
|National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee
|6959.24
|5572.51
|7897.53
|0
|0
|0
|0
|United Democratic Club of Northwest Missouri
|4855.54
|20
|21138.59
|879.31
|16297.79
|0
|0
|True Republicans United
|4068.95
|456
|15586.51
|143.98
|6544.05
|0
|100
|Leadership For America
|543265.35
|83744.92
|684070.73
|13655.96
|119636.37
|0
|0
|Missouri Federation of Young Republicans
|520.98
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Truth in Campaigns
|143517.33
|42500
|70000
|195
|2666.38
|0
|0
|Our Revolution - Saint Joseph, MO
|4328.92
|0
|4966.75
|12
|581.23
|0
|0
|St Charles County Democratic Club
|2188.76
|0
|165
|10.5
|254.95
|0
|0
|CL PAC
|17421.74
|17500
|140100
|3000
|48790
|0
|0
|Franklin County Leadership PAC
|18845.19
|9300
|72300
|500
|29500
|0
|0
|Show Me Growth PAC
|42518.59
|1500
|76317
|0
|20261.41
|0
|0
|Public Safety Concern
|13743.96
|2180
|16485
|3
|9
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee
|30341.84
|2234
|20273.92
|0
|156
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political Fund
|8968.05
|253
|9212
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Drive Fund
|169600.78
|0
|420000
|594
|594
|0
|0
|Taxpayers Unlimited, Inc.
|96420.59
|15908.88
|481839.74
|12872.55
|326153.93
|10892.15
|10892.15
|Local Union 45 Political Action Committee
|2944
|2807.63
|24443.01
|0
|15
|0
|0
|Lake of the Ozarks Federation of Democratic Women
|864.66
|1000.25
|1928.25
|16.85
|59.1
|-42.25
|0
|Missouri's Energy Future PAC
|1659.99
|0
|21000
|285
|2049.98
|0
|0
|Plumbers Local Union No. 8
|193910.48
|3676.08
|165048.15
|0
|2255.05
|0
|3000
|Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund
|3116.89
|1500
|10000
|363
|1119.5
|0
|0
|H-PAC
|21893.31
|12907.11
|24407.11
|5000
|9455
|0
|0
|Missouri Central Labor Council PAC
|8516.04
|0
|1500.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Health Plan Association PAC
|9879.97
|35000
|60000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5th District Democratic Women's Club
|2800
|2800
|2800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accountability PAC
|3241.19
|2500
|48000
|3
|34755.81
|0
|0
|AGC of MO PAC
|129920.39
|15402.58
|389459.96
|674.68
|49382.29
|0
|698.29
|Conservative Solutions for Missouri PAC
|4775.79
|3000
|5000
|74
|224.21
|0
|0
|Spire Political Action Committee
|5086.85
|11225.9
|79855.38
|0
|2348.87
|0
|0
|IAFF Local 781 Legislative PAC
|37701.97
|3297
|16595
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians First
|15.5
|0
|222000
|9
|9
|0
|0
|Platte County Federated Democratic Women's Club
|382.45
|844.94
|844.94
|13.5
|13.5
|0
|0
|Moniteau County Republican Club
|865.73
|100
|6050
|687.23
|4264.95
|0
|0
|Missouri Coin Operators Association PAC
|1250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Conservative Values PAC
|706.91
|0
|227700
|20512.05
|226993.09
|0
|0
|Southern Missouri Conservative Fund
|6790
|0
|17750
|34
|537.96
|0
|0
|MO Architects-PAC
|25805.63
|15
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Show Me Trump 2020
|22245.33
|40210.78
|52096.52
|9741.99
|11662.67
|0
|0
|Surgery by Surgeons PAC
|15844.37
|1700
|109425
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Leadership PAC
|48397.92
|2000
|16500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Planned Parenthood Great Plains Votes PAC
|15405.65
|10
|39463.84
|0
|6420.77
|0
|0
|Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee
|20392.65
|11948
|24370.5
|8609.42
|11177.45
|2704.65
|4747.85
|AX PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Free and Fair Election Fund
|2145.36
|3000
|5000
|1139
|3617.6
|0
|0
|Freedom PAC
|2404.91
|3000
|5000
|1139
|3617.6
|0
|0
|Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC
|80504.68
|0
|150000
|579.5
|6586.4
|0
|0
|Holly PAC
|481.55
|0
|180650
|546
|243418.45
|0
|0
|Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow
|89983
|1200
|8600
|0
|10000
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund
|1169.71
|0
|377000
|680
|57839.7
|0
|92630
|North Missouri Leadership PAC
|837.7
|500
|21904.87
|680
|9196.95
|0
|0
|Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC
|61107.78
|40000
|66500
|928.77
|10192.22
|0
|0
|Prosperous Missouri PAC
|4453.48
|500
|500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC
|82447.07
|15865.66
|160092.51
|3150
|103015.27
|0
|0
|IBEW Local 1464 Cope
|13524.27
|2257.5
|8822.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|We the People
|1957.11
|0
|120.72
|0
|607.3
|0
|0
|United Steelworkers District 11 Missouri Non-Federal Account
|7014.3
|20000
|20000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stand Up Missouri
|25.62
|0
|255
|0
|1961.05
|0
|0
|MLPAC
|2220.35
|0
|9556.27
|101
|7335.92
|0
|0
|Missouri Priorities PAC
|28
|0
|0
|9
|63
|0
|0
|Magellan Midstream Holdings Federal PAC – Missouri
|1014.85
|11020
|11020
|5.15
|5.15
|0
|0
|DougPac
|94395.5
|255145
|303245
|227025
|228395
|0
|0
|Protect Missouri Workers PAC
|13072.99
|30000
|70000
|1056
|3061.98
|0
|0
|Univ of MO Flagship Council PAC
|86217
|1062.79
|2125.58
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Health Education and Learning Political Action Committee, Inc (HEALPAC)
|9831.3
|0
|9000
|325.75
|2333.21
|0
|0
|John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund
|5898.96
|416.18
|6508.09
|120
|169.56
|0
|0
|Old Drum Conservative PAC
|45064.62
|17350
|26350
|7000
|23142.06
|0
|0
|Make Liberty Win-Federal Committee
|981.49
|58385.07
|338385.07
|62428.43
|337403.58
|0
|0
|Grow Missouri
|8637.18
|3925.26
|111925.26
|0
|1383.48
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund
|1882.32
|500
|28500
|29.82
|635.72
|0
|0
|FHSD Strong
|205.75
|0
|1468
|0
|1012.25
|0
|0
|Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political Fund
|10984.86
|0
|28484
|0
|59
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Machinists PAC
|43821.2
|21255.18
|72975.12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis City Labor Legislature Club
|4417.44
|0
|2397
|200
|664.3
|0
|0
|Bank Of America Missouri Political Action Committee
|620.35
|630
|1950
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal Committee
|10050
|25993
|170448
|120
|390
|0
|0
|MONA PAC
|632.72
|2427
|15587
|0
|924.69
|0
|0
|The Madison PAC
|14318.34
|1.48
|185320.04
|56
|2526.7
|0
|0
|Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PAC
|10050
|35000
|40350
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles County Leadership PAC
|9285.99
|3000
|6650
|0
|3220.74
|0
|0
|National Health Corporation Missouri Federal Committee
|13732.68
|1.72
|15002.68
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee
|8355
|15000
|15000
|15
|45
|0
|0
|Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC
|51199.97
|45000
|47041
|670
|3615
|0
|0
|23rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|1440.34
|1515
|2165
|406.75
|1099.13
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Republican Club
|3446.02
|470
|13241.2
|200
|5966.18
|0
|0
|Six County PAC
|20848.5
|0
|182365
|0
|158892.5
|0
|0
|Conservative Citizens Coalition
|133.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buchanan County Women's Democratic Club
|794.13
|170
|17263.72
|27.84
|1418.66
|0
|0
|MO Leadership Committee
|7239.5
|20000.09
|36511.43
|9
|9
|-15000
|0
|Sixth District Federated Women's Democratic Club
|2614.41
|0
|1810.67
|0
|1794.02
|0
|0
|Mark Twain Federated Democratic Club
|3488.1
|8333.44
|8593.44
|4728.41
|4813.21
|0
|0
|AFSCME Special Account
|31324.2
|59524.2
|59524.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conservatives of Christian County PAC
|1105
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MSCEW PAC Federal Cmte
|30293.36
|79318.94
|112927.47
|0
|901.93
|0
|0
|JeffCo Forward
|1068.72
|4029
|4679
|3825.97
|4216.9
|0
|0
|Nucor Missouri PAC
|19252.22
|3213
|9676
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ShowMeJeffCO PAC
|1735.55
|1770
|1770
|34.45
|34.45
|20
|20
|Missouri United
|15366.71
|7500
|7500
|100
|100
|0
|0
|Progresswomen
|28290.79
|12086.5
|68342.94
|3783.87
|39248.54
|0
|0
|Scott County Democrat Womens Club
|2125.6
|100
|200
|900
|1800
|0
|0
|SOCO Red PAC
|2772
|1000
|5300
|6
|28
|0
|0
|KCHOA Green Party Chapter
|649.56
|392.5
|2155.21
|1310.94
|2428.94
|0
|0
|First Capitol PAC
|14800
|28800
|28800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B L E T Missouri PAC
|16994.26
|6306.5
|55015.75
|0
|49
|0
|0
|Tesson Ferry Township Republican Club
|1105
|495
|6640.1
|411.37
|2990.2
|0
|0
|Lee's Summit Democrats
|2345.55
|210
|8290.5
|32.08
|3446.09
|0
|0
|KCHOA MO Green Party Chapter - Federal
|2566.68
|2566.68
|2566.68
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Democratic Association of Secretaries of State
|20850
|25100
|25100
|1600
|1600
|0
|0
|Franklin County Labor Political Committee
|2043.06
|0
|10419
|479.98
|6722.16
|0
|0
|Pike County Democratic Club
|2420.63
|1065
|4240
|1494
|3221.16
|0
|0
|ABC Political Action Committee
|20084.3
|900
|900
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Progress for Wildwood PAC
|1011
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee for Quality Healthcare
|18296.86
|3850
|24550
|425
|1960.6
|-260
|0
|POL PAC
|23618.74
|0
|96750
|100
|2665
|-565
|0
|Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287
|2804.29
|6783.33
|17939.29
|0
|35
|0
|0
|Pulaski County Democrat club
|816.81
|2250.92
|2250.92
|334.11
|334.11
|0
|0
|Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC
|134340.06
|126797.2
|1104990.15
|2081.51
|533316.54
|0
|0
|KCFOP PAC
|94673.08
|49362.5
|122547.5
|172.8
|172.8
|0
|0
|International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC
|3578.85
|57500
|65250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee
|0
|8959
|32959
|0
|0
|0
|0
|USW Local 169G PAC
|2524.42
|912
|3851
|0
|254.75
|0
|0
|American Family Political Action Committee - MO
|23494.76
|4207
|20495.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Campaign Committee
|792642.28
|353250
|627750
|289389.74
|405573.77
|49327.9
|49327.9
|Missourians for Sporting Pursuits
|2114.66
|0
|4102.15
|0
|1291.52
|0
|0
|Springfield Good Government Committee
|116449.74
|8138.61
|63799.24
|14937.25
|41135.07
|8500
|8500
|Protect Missouri Freedom
|395395.09
|825000
|861525
|440430
|440580.41
|0
|0
|Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC
|7905.56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Socialism
|5000
|5000
|5000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee
|75677.69
|0
|35215
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC
|82373.48
|4074
|50233.45
|959.72
|4177.22
|-198.7
|0
|Serve Missouri PAC
|1000
|1000
|1000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Working Americans Leadership PAC
|923.5
|0
|66.75
|100
|146.5
|0
|0
|Majority Forward
|233253.19
|47053.78
|439719.57
|186174.25
|200808.51
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union #545 PAC Fund
|8786.33
|813.37
|8786.33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC
|87425.4
|10701.76
|40228.13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|13446.63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Access MO
|8442.73
|3113.2
|25421.59
|764.16
|2327.47
|0
|0
|American Dream PAC
|307854.17
|240000
|596000
|80710.42
|796610.22
|42028.09
|48120.42
|Citizens for a Better District 1
|32477
|32250
|90753
|4141.95
|29492.95
|2366.95
|3506.95
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 178 PAC Fund
|4635.85
|2919.14
|21044.84
|5002.88
|7272.43
|0
|0
|BHA PAC
|4904.75
|0
|38002
|0
|2313.42
|0
|0
|Expand Missouri
|780.01
|0
|23700
|0
|4312.5
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Responsible Budget
|165130.9
|16980
|208180
|13.8
|35549.1
|0
|0
|JeffCo Mo Engaged Citizens
|1994.45
|0
|3731.19
|0
|149.04
|0
|0
|MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co
|62330.76
|156
|22760.86
|50
|2015.89
|-625
|0
|Good Government for Missouri
|1004.48
|3750
|27000
|44.1
|334.6
|0
|0
|Health Care Leadership Committee
|13144.46
|0
|32500
|5
|100
|0
|0
|JNB PAC
|2775.31
|7000
|7250
|174.69
|174.69
|0
|0
|MO Association of Trial Attorneys Political Action Committee (MATA-PAC)
|381.27
|0
|0
|10.5
|170.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth Association PAC
|2541.55
|0
|7500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MidMO Leadership Fund
|2150.54
|0
|2000
|0
|2187.5
|0
|0
|Missouri's Future
|133.59
|0.03
|200.05
|0
|160
|0
|0
|Missouri Gaming PAC
|22431.6
|12200
|22450
|18.4
|18.4
|0
|0
|PG PAC
|2516.16
|7000
|21500
|0
|1125
|0
|0
|Don't Tread on MO PAC
|35787.31
|2.75
|140505.32
|2244.25
|4718.07
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund
|85228.7
|5006.9
|45237.19
|0
|6735.4
|0
|0
|MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC
|15649.5
|5908.68
|19962.91
|0
|160
|0
|0
|SWMO Healthcare Committee
|14113.39
|0
|21120
|0
|929.3
|0
|0
|The PAC
|144.16
|0
|3000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WPG PAC
|1728.66
|19500
|105500
|0
|1487.5
|0
|0
|Republican Governors Association - Missouri 2020
|3628253.45
|5000032
|8650207.28
|142.77
|1746.55
|-909.35
|0
|MO Cattlemens Association PAC
|43976.16
|0
|294483.54
|480.83
|140652.7
|0
|17104.28
|Dem Leg Camp Com Missouri-Out of State Committee
|545
|10796
|10796
|15
|15
|0
|0
|Nexus PAC
|10176.55
|11500
|271250
|945
|32103.15
|0
|0
|Civic Progress Action Committee
|123306.07
|24000
|125000
|27603.18
|74703.18
|0
|0
|MO Dental Hygienists PAC
|388.05
|599.16
|2095.99
|94.16
|415.4
|0
|0
|Safer Families for Missouri
|6225.71
|91450.79
|117674.96
|0
|387.25
|0
|0
|St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC
|841.84
|3092.51
|38214.01
|0
|3520.41
|0
|0
|Wright County Republican Central Committee
|3064.09
|0
|6600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)
|36272.75
|6000
|273300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC
|104699.83
|0
|407522.93
|500
|1400
|0
|0
|Neosho Good Government Committee
|841.95
|50
|1353
|125
|511.05
|0
|0
|MO Bankers Association State-PAC
|12952.31
|2502.32
|3015.46
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|Spirit of Missouri
|44464.78
|0
|191189
|137
|8274.22
|0
|0
|Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)
|20431
|0
|55225
|0
|5000
|0
|0
|Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC
|7395.69
|88.92
|6634.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Capitol Region PAC
|40696.93
|2120.69
|27024.58
|0
|879.75
|0
|0
|29th Senate District Leadership PAC
|7500
|0
|17000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City Regional Association Of Realtors Missouri RPAC
|37490.87
|8654
|36355.41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|3.57
|7150
|9650
|7146.43
|9653.43
|0
|0
|Voters for Good Government
|6162.75
|2000
|536750
|433.8
|395166.43
|0
|7911.35
|North County Labor Legislative Club
|4345.57
|0
|176768.29
|160
|114334.02
|42
|42
|St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 2000
|1696.1
|500
|29115.55
|0
|20389.48
|0
|0
|IATSE St. Louis Theatrical Brotherhood Local No 6 PAC
|1096.03
|0
|31386.44
|0
|4785.63
|0
|0
|Fight For Reform-Missouri
|3334
|0
|19050
|0
|6983.5
|0
|0
|Ready By Five
|1617.79
|0
|18370
|8345
|16752.21
|0
|0
|Missouri Club for Growth Political Action Committee
|23429.18
|10000
|110000
|39862.51
|358963.85
|0
|0
|MILA PAC
|35013.42
|0
|51050.5
|3
|888
|0
|0
|St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC
|68811.07
|7089
|27174
|327
|4953
|0
|0
|Missouri Alliance PAC
|2877.17
|3500
|19000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Concord Democratic Club
|2666.79
|325
|3299.57
|0
|1345.55
|0
|0
|Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks
|5820.58
|11750
|11750
|7000
|7000
|0
|0
|Evergy Employee PowerPAC - Missouri
|2093.71
|15000
|37500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Republican Club
|12861.69
|8325
|9785
|3608.09
|3777.03
|0
|0
|ASA Midwest PAC
|103474.35
|57.31
|17684.97
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fiscal Missouri PAC
|3.03
|2.02
|2.02
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NOVA PAC
|338
|250
|357
|12
|19
|0
|0
|The JeffCo Dems
|1451.5
|0
|6882.8
|0
|668.87
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 838 Political Action Fund
|329.4
|0
|91746.32
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City Southern Employees PAC (Federal Committee)
|69.58
|0
|14825.02
|0
|29.94
|0
|0
|Fifth Ward Democratic Organization
|2137.86
|500
|55802
|338.35
|37324.43
|0
|3760
|Missouri Farmers Care
|6532.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20527.93
|UFCW Local 655 Elect Club
|346.54
|4752
|42980.86
|32.96
|32.96
|0
|0
|MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)
|27900.16
|3100
|84961.25
|0
|900
|0
|0
|MO Majority PAC LLC
|126843.16
|14250.01
|252907.62
|0
|114611.98
|0
|8500
|Builders Association PAC
|13756.61
|0
|23925
|6.09
|60.58
|0
|0
|Democratic Club of Phelps County
|1464.62
|700
|4356.75
|1982.39
|3457.68
|0
|0
|New Approach PAC
|689.26
|70000
|1064000
|5962
|930976.45
|-49145
|14017.35
|Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee
|8356.99
|0
|30000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc
|130631.98
|157698.17
|605033.92
|20820.27
|153027.9
|0
|0
|Bryan Cave Missouri PAC
|21053.1
|12046
|106426
|10
|112.45
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Professional Firefighters PAC
|5819.47
|4766.1
|11554.1
|295.42
|5990.1
|0
|0
|MO Women's Political Caucus PAC
|1112
|7797
|7797
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plumbing Industry Council State PAC
|10471.61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Health Care Association PAC
|871.95
|0.41
|1.22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IST-MO Nominee PAC Number Two
|6442.8
|26421.17
|72217.65
|0
|164.38
|0
|0
|MO Collectors Association PAC Fund
|1647.16
|30
|4590
|0
|15
|0
|0
|Plumbing Industry Council Local PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11848.61
|Missouri AG PAC
|10139.59
|11251
|84388
|0
|11597.41
|0
|0
|B PAC
|43934.6
|45434.6
|45434.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO-DSV PAC
|24891.02
|54500
|54500
|142.92
|152.92
|0
|0
|Stoddard County Democrat Club
|1750.93
|415
|3720
|0
|3483.85
|0
|0
|RQC PAC
|19576.39
|51850
|51850
|142.92
|152.92
|0
|0
|MOSFA PAC Inc
|55158.54
|8733.21
|71637.42
|2300
|21055.38
|0
|0
|Shared Roots PAC
|3461.75
|3600
|3600
|138.25
|138.25
|0
|0
|Purple PAC
|178115.82
|97300
|258090
|79950.74
|79974.18
|0
|0
|Ready by Five STL City
|29781.46
|33725
|33825
|4043.54
|4043.54
|0
|0
|MO Opportunity PAC
|2199494.69
|125350
|740749.5
|20793.61
|169769.09
|0
|0
|Missouri C PAC
|9349.67
|11250
|83299
|0
|8892.23
|0
|0
|Page PAC
|25845.13
|30100
|1280831.75
|44350
|1283754.87
|22170
|34350
|Missouri Action PAC
|85624.77
|89000
|89000
|816.23
|816.23
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Fiscally Responsible Future
|587.25
|0
|2100
|315
|1512.75
|0
|0
|Ameren Federal Political Action Committee (AMEREN FEDPAC)
|32021.61
|46006.94
|138935.91
|0
|35
|0
|0
|Boone County Muleskinners
|3266.19
|95.01
|2263.07
|420.36
|1213.13
|0
|0
|Supporters of Health Research and Treatments
|107946.2
|25604
|274154
|4579.68
|7006.84
|0
|0
|Your Vote Matters MO
|26258.26
|20028
|27728
|420.79
|1469.74
|0
|0
|Families Against Violence
|140.9
|2224
|18896
|1783.32
|8736.9
|0
|0
|Missourians for Research and Innovation
|53245.28
|0
|57900
|0
|66
|0
|0
|IST-MO Nominee PAC Number One
|1634.28
|12635.63
|86789.16
|3
|181.7
|0
|0
|Uniting Missouri PAC
|428719.33
|2606289.89
|7426765.49
|6439445.95
|12610510.33
|417760.25
|606179.84
|CLEAN Missouri
|2060179.89
|2797918.6
|4131016.18
|1414166.09
|1897266.44
|0
|0
|Missouri Justice & Public Safety PAC
|7793.98
|0
|116000
|113.95
|108241.01
|0
|34.99
|Women For Justice PAC
|121.2
|300
|33639.7
|1140
|33600
|0
|0
|House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc
|1270640.14
|344033
|1369713.02
|149036.71
|513334.83
|0
|0
|BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.
|339474.8
|5922.64
|204623.49
|11.25
|3272.31
|0
|0
|Missouri Senior PAC
|6970.03
|11249.99
|108649.99
|0
|14026.85
|0
|0
|American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC
|269769.25
|13.53
|500107.12
|0
|847
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Columbia
|58302.7
|0
|0
|3000
|6000
|0
|0
|Common Sense Conservative Democrats PAC
|10000
|10000
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graves Garrett, LLC PAC
|12635.96
|20001.66
|56317.21
|0
|31.25
|0
|0
|Freedom Incorporated
|19915.58
|65
|63486
|5873.67
|85909.21
|0
|0
|Grade A For Change
|1948.28
|0
|14509.78
|35
|16541.02
|-950.46
|3313.22
|Ecumenical Leadership Council of MO Political Action Committee
|21478
|9700
|9700
|3340
|8680
|0
|0
|Conservative Leaders of Missouri
|7528.27
|11249.99
|38749.99
|0
|1078
|0
|0
|Heartland Action PAC
|105.1
|1040
|107161.75
|1890.63
|94341.4
|0
|0
|Crossing Paths
|1436.33
|1865.38
|1865.38
|429.05
|429.05
|0
|0
|JCDC Truman PAC
|19322.32
|11667
|41535.91
|0
|454.45
|0
|0
|Democratic Governors Association - Missouri
|4183
|1575000
|1692000
|0
|112817
|0
|0
|Naral Pro-Choice Missouri PAC
|4215.05
|1035
|23403.93
|1.39
|1166.28
|0
|268.09
|St Louis Area Progressive Political Action Committee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A Stronger Missouri
|532215.45
|5040000
|5590000
|5019574.05
|5057784.55
|0
|0
|House Democratic Campaign Committee
|283300.31
|174656.31
|711537.24
|71734.88
|329743.01
|0
|0
|KC Hispanic Business Political Action Committee
|2712.57
|210
|210
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth PAC
|103949.9
|11250.01
|101250.01
|0
|150
|0
|500
|Fauss Campaign Fund
|35.32
|250
|800
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MOVE Ballot Fund
|12693.26
|0
|0
|3430.15
|3497.65
|0
|0
|17th FDR Club Democratic Organization
|974.65
|763.68
|763.68
|299.03
|299.03
|0
|0
|Jeffco Now
|32520.94
|7850
|124944.5
|3206.45
|72118.51
|0
|0
|28th Ward Democrats Campaign Committee
|4983.57
|2565
|7090
|63.09
|8250.16
|0
|2101.09
|It Starts Today Missouri
|58602
|4230.58
|224645.58
|7809.5
|116461.92
|0
|0
|Chouteau PAC
|40976.9
|4.08
|131165.64
|1036.5
|13900.16
|0
|0
|Southern Missouri Professional Firefighters PAC
|31040.51
|5047
|40952.1
|1412
|16625.32
|0
|615.89
|IBEW Local Union #124 Voluntary PAC
|32896.08
|27397.95
|59769.36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON PAC MISSOURI (affiliated with Johnson & Johnson Federal PAC)
|21466
|40000
|40000
|29.95
|209.65
|0
|0
|Missouri Women Vote
|0
|1500000
|1500000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emily's List-Missouri
|1049.91
|2650
|12650
|114
|344.51
|0
|0
|St. Charles County Association of REALTORS Political Action Committee
|50478.18
|115
|8794
|0
|4173
|0
|0
|IST MO PRO CHOICE NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE
|244.07
|1399.46
|11909.06
|0
|22.5
|0
|0
|Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri 2665 PAC Fund
|2225.73
|8300
|47039.5
|10
|3514
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Franklin County PAC Fund
|6840.8
|5000
|7568
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IST MO GUN REFORM NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE
|26.1
|262
|2740.13
|0
|10
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters of Tri-County PAC
|11254.28
|1000
|32100
|0
|4062.85
|0
|0
|Pulaski County Republican Club
|15211.74
|15171
|24242.01
|7674.28
|12719.1
|0
|0
|Planned Parenthood Votes-St Louis and Southwest Missouri
|138697.79
|101250
|102375
|89085.5
|90196.13
|88445.31
|88445.31
|Professional Firefighters of North St Louis County PAC
|3826.76
|6150
|18600
|2424.91
|2434.91
|0
|0
|Citizens for Good Government
|1626.55
|7775
|20025
|2933.88
|6834.78
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters of Central St. Louis County PAC
|6907.17
|1619.57
|15159.57
|0
|2113.48
|0
|0
|Missouri Forward PAC
|426769.99
|197244.03
|418994.03
|296882.53
|358292.53
|0
|0
|Madam for America
|528.7
|1000
|12136.3
|309.12
|7016.45
|0
|0
|Sheet Metal Workers Union Local No 2 Legislative Action Committee
|2453.14
|20181.31
|125460.62
|21.25
|21.25
|0
|0
|Bootheel Conservative Republicans
|11675.19
|11345.09
|30842.33
|5671.71
|19367.75
|0
|0
