Parson appoints Matthew Kasper as Associate Circuit Judge for 39th Judicial Circuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Governor Mike Parson appointed Matthew Kasper as Associate Circuit Judge for the 39th Judicial Circuit. He will fill the Associate Circuit Judge vacancy created by the retirement of the Honorable Robert George.

Mr. Kasper, of Mount Vernon, currently serves as the assistant prosecuting attorney for Lawrence County. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from Arkansas Tech University and a master’s degree in divinity from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary. Mr. Kasper earned his Juris Doctor from the University of Arkansas School of Law.