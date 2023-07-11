Press Release: Bolivar Mayor Christopher D. Warwick to run for state representative

Mayor Christopher D. Warwick of Bolivar has thrown his hat into the ring for state representative. The district includes all of Polk County and a portion of Hickory County. A Republican, he will appear on the August 2024 primary ballot to face off against any fellow Republican candidates. Currently, Warwick is the first to publicly announce his campaign.

“I am excited to take on this new chapter of life,” stated Warwick. “I never imagined myself running for a state-level office, but after seeing the way our nation is being torn apart by radical liberals on the federal level, I want to do my part here in Missouri to defend our conservative values.”

Warwick is a master electrician who owns and operates his own business in Bolivar. With this background, he has experienced firsthand the effect that overreaching bureaucracy can have on small businesses. He has highlighted economic freedom as a key pillar of his campaign.

“From Covid-19 shutdowns to rapid inflation, our small businesses have been through enough! We must do more on the state level to protect our local businesses. I will be a genuine voice for family farms and businesses who, unlike giant corporations, cannot afford to hire lobbyists to represent them. It’s time to get back to representing the people and not special interests.”

In addition to his small business and terms as mayor, Warwick is active in his community. He is the treasurer of his church, a member of the Bolivar Chamber of Commerce, and a Bolivar Planning and Zoning Board member. He is also a former volunteer youth soccer coach. Warwick attended Bolivar High School and continued his education at OTC in Springfield.

A conservative fighter, Warwick is unafraid to stand up for his principles. He has made clear his dedication to protecting pro-life policies in the Missouri House and will stand firmly against political indoctrination in the classroom. He proudly supports law enforcement and will reject any efforts to defund the police.

“It is time for true conservatives to stand firm against this latest wave of ‘wokism.’ We must protect our first responders from budgetary attacks and uphold our nation’s core values. I will always protect our constitutional rights of freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. Just like when I’m on the job, I’m ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Christopher and his wife, Jody, are the proud parents of four children and attend weekly services at Bolivar Central Church of Christ. They enjoy spending time together and investing in their local community through volunteerism.

Christopher D. Warwick has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.