Press Release: Columbia businessman John Martin to run for state representative

Lifelong Boone County resident John Martin has filed his committee to run for state representative in District 44 as a Republican in the August 2024 primary. The district covers the eastern and southern portions of Boone County, including the cities of Centralia, Hallsville, and Ashland. With incumbent Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch termed out, Martin hopes to keep the seat under Republican leadership.

“Our community deserves leaders who will fight to defend our conservative values,” declared Martin. “In the Missouri Capitol, I will be a voice for agriculture, businesses, and quality education.”

Raised on the family farm in Centralia, Martin feels compelled to be an advocate for the local economy of Boone County, which includes the University of Missouri, and a growing business community. As owner of Pro Pumping and Hydrojetting (a local service company) and an investor in Regional Economic Development, Martin understands the struggles of local businesses and employees under the Biden administration and hopes to minimize the damage being inflicted from the federal level. Additional priorities for the campaign include improved local infrastructure, tax reforms, and empowering parents to choose the best education for their children.

“We cannot sit idly by as the federal government makes sweeping decisions that hurt thousands of people right here in Missouri. We must take proactive action to defend what we hold dear. That means rejecting new taxes on hardworking families, upholding our First and Second Amendment rights, and increasing opportunities for students to succeed, regardless of their zip code.”

Martin also holds strong Christian convictions as a longtime pastor. He received his Master of Divinity degree from Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and has used his education to be a church planter in the Columbia community and serve as a mentor to youth. These values act as Martin’s guide in all he does.

“My faith tells me to strive for truth and leadership that helps people. As a public official, I would not take these commands lightly. My goals as the next state representative will be to provide opportunities for those seeking honest work to be able to support themselves and to be a listener for all constituents. We can’t tax and spend our state into prosperity with bloated government social programs, but we can invest in our future by promoting quality education and keeping more money in the pocket of the taxpayer—who can make the best decisions on how to spend their own money. I will always support the pro-life cause, because I believe that all life is precious and deserves to be protected.”

John and his wife, Lisa, are the proud parents of four children. They attend Midway Heights Baptist Church. John stays active in the community through his memberships with the Boone County Farm Bureau and the local Chambers of Commerce, as well as through volunteer work with 4-H and as a Little League Baseball coach. Additionally, he was a former member of the county’s Republican Central Committee and the organizer of the Back the Blue, Back the Flag Rally in 2020 and 2021.

John Martin has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.