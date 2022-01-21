 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Quarter 4 2021 Report: PACs

By The Missouri Times on January 21, 2022
  

Here are the fourth-quarter filing reports for political action committees in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC. 

PAC NameFirst NameLast NameCash on HandReceipts This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleExpenditures This PeriodTotal Expenditures This CycleIndebtedness This PeriodTotal Indebtedness This Cycle
Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)42077.34175003882002303.6600
IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund103180.55120009700002074.2800
Republican Women of Newton County8741.5330064482.02625.68885.2700
Progressive Democrats of Lemay1217.646024490.886512695.2400
Committee for Fair Apartment Legislation-PAC3219.57507.92507.920000
Moniteau County Republican Club4672.0401147105879.6400
Citizens for Responsible Community534.100011800
Democratic Alliance1915.711050.13029.41486.451138.5100
Viceroy PAC2840.861500045000039600
Citizens for a Better Grain ValleyDarrenMills179.60518003770.400
Citizens for a Better Grain ValleyShea Bass179.60518003770.400
Citizens for a Better Grain ValleyTom Cleaver 179.60518003770.400
Missouri River Township Democratic Club1550.4610.021603.925787.9300
Teamsters Local 955 Political Action Fund8426.45403949.37025000
FirePAC3494.1000000
Silver Dollar City Branson Area Communities Political Action Committee Inc8835.66010900150.52557.2500
MR PAC1529.34000000
Home PAC1623.83041000000
Independent Physicians PAC2370.67162501625020.8583.400
MO Restaurant Association PAC7448.56100.0463807.43033090.4400
La Raza Political Club Inc2562.37000000
SEIU Local 1 Missouri Division PAC20788.91000000
Jeffco Vision PACDanShaul76192.7242650691000436.8400
MASCA PAC 5560.3710005245001500
MO Dermatological Society Association Inc PAC3641.2810502800001396500
Surgery by Surgeons PAC10044.3721001171250000
314 Forward Together16.8602253.8208.1400
Protect Missouri Freedom4575.354030.255030.25301160500
North County Forward96.01010003.9900
Democratic Coalition Kansas City242.490240004986.7102829.2
Democrat Club of Christian County2263.931662368.1701407.100
Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee8324.436000.9111002.9301114.10175.15
Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)2106179.75229467.221919339.3643.95103474.7100
Empire Bank PAC6738.51921920000
Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs4316.8501415306.47394.1500
Iron Workers Local Union No 10 Political Action Committee500357535750000
Foundation for Columbia's Future1240.470.310.310000
Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund120159012393640000
Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri21036.963375170500000
MO FOP PAC5122.6212500225000000
MO - ACTE PAC7499.306338.460000
MO Beverage PAC15334.92019923.260000
MO Physician Assistant Political Action Committee4936.34270120504.2300
Missouri SMART TD PAC6779.763003000000
MO Council of School Administrators PAC2568.580.241.070000
Camden County Republican Club19893.21334149157.872804.3131217.5400
BOOTHEEL PLUS DEMOCRATIC RALLY COMMITTEE3911.07000000
Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee35130.9727954.4785880.3474.461092.88-275068750
MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee6928.64147502125020.983.500
PT-PAC of Missouri3546.573534.8634784.86226.96968.84-107547710
Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC5379.380020.8583.400
Jack PACJackCoatar103.4800505000
Lyda Krewson Leadership PAC (aka Lyda PAC)11958.312001200250100000
Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC1280528.67115263.42459886.821075.751610.7500
Oakville Democratic Organization2362.6610161987740.011097.700
Teamsters 245 PAF31919.9112021.3350384.590400
The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)33458.339202.2335016.530000
The Republican Freedom Fund1035.1805750343.687100.5300
Local 682 Teamsters PAC2653.74000000
Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)19872.77616.684946.813.38126.5800
Springfield Building & Construction Trades-PAC2638.6674415951.60000
Missouri Assisted Living PAC9133.9528155235750300000
Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri160890.877266.53133878.051405389.100
Great Southern Employees Good Government Committee7516.11510175950175000
SE Missouri Building Trades Council17949.6784040440569.168804.3300
RSLC-Missouri PAC2264.75004216800
Citizens For Missouri Courts53894.7450000271020421.5217125.2900
Monarch Firefighters for Public Awareness 325.05000000
NW MO Republican Candidate Fund3761.7419442030000
MO Residential Care-PAC (MORES PAC)10111.42416611746893.943400.3100
MO Orthopaedic PAC30399.5135003728161.412361.6500
Jobs with Justice Ballot Fund40726.8116105425833129.0658712.2400
Chesterfield Township Democrats Club1094.21346.04994.752801154.9200
Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee18322.934612.184612.180000
Benton County Democratic Party Club4182.6556011350.331383.666776.3700
Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation18072.116.283529.731100700000
BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund15207.062313235451329.214393.6900
Florissant Township Open Democratic Club3661.06505020020000
Building a Better Central Missouri Fund2979.38000000
Southern Glazer's Missouri PAC3953.64000000
Missouri Mortgage Bankers PAC1186.24000000
EFM PAC79.5000000
Alliance for Elderly Health Care0000000
Missouri First29316.0634500895003536300
Alliance for Higher Education 67.7000000
TranSystems Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal0000000
Citizens for New Health Care Concepts573.15000000
Coalition for Advanced Learning208.45000000
Magellan Midstream Holdings Federal PAC – Missouri604.10010538500
MO Court Reporters Assoc PAC7580.2942529300000
20th Ward Democratic Organization367.303106860.7300
Callaway County Democratic Club3033.35140211507.4401685.3800
8th District Womens Democrat Club2596.860746121.351616.7900
MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC146830.838400485453.930190000
Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund137618.36450001535000000
Womens Health PAC of Missouri2916.120100040.34441.6400
Plumbers Local Union No. 8232889.9112350.8216677.5802255.0503000
Missouri Freedom PAC29.86000000
Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC841.9316000165000000
Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 Political Action Fund35922.558750175001625325000
Greater St Louis Automobile Dealers Assoc PAC4880.54000000
SCOPE PAC15930.4580001800020.8569.5500
MO Dump Truckers-PAC1999.69195019500000
STL Regional Chamber PAC7600075000000
Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund125827.28432.288432.287436.427436.4200
MO Chamber PAC43305.8216004.8429015.780000
KC Forward Progress17739117600017600038138100
Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)10827.28423911970750300000
Plasterers & Cement Masons Local No. 3 Voluntary Political Action Committee22676.82308.5816136.050155.1900
Living Well PAC9855.96150004950007800
Citizens for a Safe Columbia PAC7185.11561.838258.210000
Pipefitters Assoc Local #533367637.7847931.04791608.24076387.2600
The Leadbelt PAC2343.49340034051061.511061.5100
A Better Missouri Political Action Committee31625.791427214548235305800
Great Northwest PAC5550000
St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 200047.560809001123.5400
KC BizPAC The Political Action Committee of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City118586.6925825115325030000
Rockwood Labor Club39496.799712.975841.871222.0218702.2400
Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee20245.83100516865.792.171000.900
Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas City Continuation CommitteeMikeParson41663.261500231250200000
Leadership Counts2491.330424001602.5632317.5600
12th Ward Regular Democratic Organization2622.0509410156566.3600
Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee53872.87455001810000230.1800
Lake of the Ozarks Federation of Democratic Women2462.1419801980357.52357.5200
Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC341.60146220000
Moniteau County Democratic Club2036.8524015545.114.5810219.7400
Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political Fund22712.22795127254.1601196.6600
Macon County Democrat Club4742.513915758.2702742.9100
Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC10409.12000000
AFT Local 691 State & Local COPE4741.891102.3736473.98158359.9200
Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform PAC1010.0907185.0604795.4800
Local 41 Political Action Fund93667.33107.955725.5332.5929.600
Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC16380.921000750000179.500
Blue Springs Democrats1334.831983153237.61627.1700
MOWAR PAC7321.94250025000000
Relay for Missourians PAC5550000
Republicans of Pike County (Club)4166.595433522.553352.9100
Union Pacific Corp FFEG MO Federal Committee554.470150000000
Electrical Workers Voluntary Political Education & Legislative Funds - Missouri54265.525384.2325384.230000
Missouri State Assessors Association PAC 27999.7215548.2530649.260149.5400
Creve Coeur Township Democratic Club194.5101931.83146903.4900
Cedar County Democrat Commitee PAC2032.9110577887.92103498.6200
St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee18666.18156011831850340000
MO Academy of Family Physicians Political Action Committee12347.423502799792.16323.3400
Missouri Leadership Forum203922.030454333.3310080.0191994.5200
One St Louis PAC3650.7403168756952.37310624.2600
IBEW Local Union #124 Voluntary PAC65427.3736965.7585001.4802.500
United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC21779.931215135510.51638.865215.4900
Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund100000000
Jefferson County Charitable Fund4373.821.1481497.19471.5177123.6500
MPGA Propane PAC4424.541650.329268.750100000
Building Communities PAC Inc12550000000
Rural Telecommunications PAC27717.22038685.870000
MAPAC82227.8245002481542.66318.900
Citizens United to Back the Blue14501.931.18095.230506.7600
MO Rental Dealers Association PAC13427.8938257360178700
Machinists District No. 9 PAC9819.983.2115.57010000
Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund2931.9802694.980000
True Patriot PAC13243.4912517.2415639.32278.752278.7500
Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (MOAIFA)5819.44964.24356.8158000
Doug For Freedom PAC4876.7710004250946.173421.1700
MO Insurance Coalition PAC122886.7241772.78114481.13171.258784.6200
FEAPAC of Missouri35947.699812.536493.5416.85416.8500
We Bellieve PAC LLC1290001350060060000
Wild Horse Township Republicans1278.242252250000
Citizens for Center4076.64000000
Southwest Missouri Patriot PACBill White581933695063616025700
MO Beer Wholesalers Association Wholesalers in Government-PAC64826.270235720.45062967.7600
Citizens for Francis Howell22412.32016507.51179474.3800
It Starts Today Missouri11778.338662.6613736.823018.515502.9100
Back on Track PACKellyByrne373.439439420.620.600
Back on Track PACSteve Makoski373.439439420.620.600
MO Osteopathic PAC51291.47577717799.08133.38256.7300
CLCP PAC193.2031900767513206.800
IST MO PRO CHOICE NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE3107.91409.52082.640000
IST-MO Nominee PAC Number One17531.782067.6612143.17012.400
IST-MO Nominee PAC Number Two74785.7810247.551365.160000
Dent County Democratic Club138.2503080.7303081.0800
Growth and Opportunity PAC10341.69875087500400000
GCLA PAC2503.196193321.5379.99972.7700
Mednax Inc PAC Missouri - Federal Committee2312.851212363600
Taking KC Back911.2338712113.2582.9110428.820180
NEMO Leadership PAC67044.4966501685511456.511456.5100
Committee for a Safe Community4386.7100545400
United Ralls County Democrat Club988.571612600106.6100
International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund189958.9951218.32172834.8850502615000
STL Democratic Coalition29835.2916700403001411.342864.7100
Accountability PACHannahKelley5295.2505300025037698.7500
MLPA Legislative Fund78914.2612890270919.865288.7593426.7900
Firefighters for Progress43977.073979.9416466.660000
Kansas City Life Employees Political Action Committee27994.411141140000
Committee for Excellence5693.370745005911.1200
Teamsters Local 823 Political Action Fund4530.6603884.50000
Monroe County Democratic Club1034.5637113251801026.500
Teamsters Local 600 Drive PAC1004015.8617697.8630017323915.863915.86
Emily Newell Blair Women's Democratic Club341.170220049.7500
Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee155123.53149560566548.773516.5744096.4200
Jackson County Republican Club14379.0198068801665.187758.2500
Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO Project 20002873300024200067200
Forward Kansas City2574.56011715021867.8800
Quality Building PAC1088.6420000652500000
MO Independent Accountants-PAC26421.59452.54532.50000
Missouri Civil Justice PAC497000000
Liberty PAC1050000145000
Fauss Campaign Fund50.3206500000
Conservative Citizens Coalition50133.052425032250800125000
Missouri Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics Political Action Committee0000000
Grand River PAC943.49250100056.5156.5100
USW Local 169G PAC4750.627893728026.800
Southern Drawl PAC4311.49675078053443.513443.5100
Upward Missouri PAC7007007000000
Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Lemay P.A.C.6284.9302.430000
Bootheel Values PAC10743.4960001220014001456.5100
Kingdom Leadership PAC2241.101500800325000
BOLD PAC123036.8700400287500
H-PAC60093.3126540.6564440.659920.6125121.3500
AMNP2714.596501300489600
Citizens for Safe Neighborhoods771.370.091.060461.600
Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council Political Action Committee11241.06000000
27th Ward Independent Organization6841000.064280.68300292100
Missourians for Affordable Energy141768.220022220979.7600
Missourians for Responsible Energy26000000
Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated Fund11440.01716.116366.5115710.7400
Quality Schools Alliance PAC2317.1435017.2440022.242705.12705.100
True Republicans United4403.5210051519235.12250.620100
United Union of Roofers Waterproofers & Allied Workers Political Education & Legislative Fund of MO8162.99000000
Better Schools for Missouri75526.6525797.756875.372542.245599.1200
UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)114392.7518000720000000
Mason Contractors Association Political Action Committee14770.190.3915483.5703691.5200
Citizens for a Fire Safe Community Prop 24-700798.8201098.8200
Hy-Vee Employees PAC Federal Committee - Missouri561.5614250142500000
Aerospace District Lodge 837-IAMAW PAC12062.021185.2430714.29050100
Johnson County Republican Women10358.0427355178094.4300
Roofers Local # 20 PAC17428.373610.2314736.230000
Accountability Matters PAC6259.330018.333057.4100
Pemiscot County Republicans1114000000
Friends of Missouri State University PAC11060.060.331.680433.700
Lewis and Clark Leadership PAC11562275027500000
Great Outdoors PAC318500151500
Hispanic Republicans of Missouri511.240003000
UFCW Local 655 Elect Club54049.3420146.2863481.240000
Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund19422.49015240927.822873.8200
Mo Medical - PAC98023.621232.4957217.4967.1170.4900
Planned Parenthood Votes-St Louis and Southwest Missouri826108458.05294.372300.8200
MO Dental Hygienists PAC5343.568243.7112199.7392.3514.5800
AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee41006.3810197.1644687.7110001042.4800
Building Jeffco TogetherKenWaller929250008500011800
Taxpayers Unlimited, Inc.144166.3823275.79610233.73454.85358840.0514501450
Affton Firefighters Action Committee to Elect5752.920022636000
MO Petroleum + Convenience Association69735.5629422.7858094.4860017654.6700
Missouri Psychological Association16423.71801800000
Local Union 45 Political Action Committee29443415.1540003.1901500
LeadingAge Missouri Political Action Committee11895.224941.375896.090000
MO Dental PAC157202.642007.787146.392514.049419.0200
KCHOA Green Party Chapter0000000
KCHOA MO Green Party Chapter - Federal5501.5614878901.36662.31648.300
Missouri Growth PAC42404.282000072333.330000
ShowMeJeffCO PAC43047.53400052166.1512007229.4700
AX PAC0000000
Free and Fair Election Fund1191.761950541011204822.619505410
Freedom PAC1251.311950521011204822.619505210
Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC6973.33001411.756448.3500
Missouri Veterinary Medical PAC57222.754.422758.080000
Keep the Promise MO PAC13831.99400004000026168.0126168.0100
Missouri Federation for Children PAC0000000
Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund1187.111950666011354952.6195099290
Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC46147.881075036751.1614856002.600
Show Me Trump 202026622.881567.8695038.832723.4640748.9400
Prosperous Missouri PAC4421.4800243200
MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political Committee6258.40038760000
MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action Committee18985.162000020000415.8562.800
Boone County Muleskinners7028.421849.593337.2153.69920.0300
Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee11676.6700332.4768.5600
Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC92368.0629031.99119710.19112.67741.7100
Old Drum Conservative PAC57535.023080055934.858892.621982.4600
South St Louis County Labor Political Organization1675.91012166382.479646.1900
Catalyst PAC5080750027250003806.2500
Butler County Women's Democrat Club2949.0720190200759.3300
314 ForwardTishaura Jones 113359.3505630045001350000
United Steelworkers District 11 Missouri Non-Federal Account2334.3010000040108000
Nucor Missouri PAC35621.223496130910000
Mo Coalition for Fair Competition19742.2714122195567.0320682.67198132.1200
Spire Political Action Committee26839.3315681.06150612.8602348.8700
Consulting Engineers Council of MO-PAC50422.584509.1145575.170000
JeffCo Mo Engaged Citizens1994.4503731.190149.0400
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund65844.9715005.6360022.0202425.500
Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee2170.1140890330.351415.7400
Missouri Volunteers for Government Reform264.41000000
MO Pork-PAC232106.8698.96255653.17526048345.8300
Teamsters Local 838 Political Action Fund3160.4096694.790000
ConversationsMO4487.09108510854435.644435.6400
Emily's List-Missouri304.910260015924500
Sprinkler Fitters Political Educ & Legislative Committee104711.9712664.4133511.98456.81102.200
Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA27019.55000000
Mark Twain Federated Democratic Club2368.0501059.72030000
Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education131155.9813875.6264512.39860219200
Clayton Township Democratic Club2613.21182.863899443.93032.300
Cigna Corporation Employee Missouri PAC - Federal Committee177001500515000000
Greene County Republican Women4080.67175010059.01729.697480.900
Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee53070007000156000
Jefferson County Labor Political Committee13373.1449094052003742.5600
St. Louis Young Democrats10747.9212753645546.711380.8200
Freedom of Road Riders, Inc-PAC34295.077613.1539210.573510370.2900
Pulaski County Republican Club17007.251202.0832369.09904.219050.6700
United Eastern Democrats6327.130100248.99950.300
MOTrucking PAC10644111278.0495329.53308.1936487.2700
Local 95 Voluntary Political Fund13524.681193.759880.251000390000
Sprinkler Fitters Local #314 Political Fund16109.815839.125839.120000
Civil PAC3568.53125012504065577.700
Spirit of Missouri17621.42240024909950010799.2200
The 1821 PAC21359.027075109585215937.6200
HR Green Missouri PAC9104.8908539.890000
Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political Fund12177.0573712921025000
Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political Fund300000000
Show Missouri Truth2891.69026501154.261733.3100
IBEW Local No. 412 COPE2904.2933229290247.5400
St Charles County Democratic Club2168.2600020.500
theLOUpac9638.943306.35232691.1215708.251437.2700
Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC47265.898042.233025.2030000
McCownGordon PAC14824.85054239.0408089.1900
Democracy 2.054661.990150638.4175067476.4100
Adair County Republican Club7784.355077287243.044192.1700
IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee45872.69620153828.9205570.1500
Kansas Area Council HBA-PAC854.96070001574500
Missouri Grape & Wine Alliance PAC60.19000000
Our Revolution - Saint Joseph, MO5179.179.65745.536450.2500
St James - Stone Hill Missouri Wines PAC5274.92000000
JW Leadership Fund85881.9930049.4694545.4623522.3640522.3600
Mighty Missouri PAC475325.8466450509463150048253.1500
Committee for Economic Liberty7770.28002418984.4400
Franklin County Leadership PAC25154.191970015110915001000000
Pro-Life Pioneer PAC50000000
Missouri Optometric Association PAC115188.3922833.1140118.720167.300
Jackson County Leadership PAC57277.738100613503600410000
Citizens for a Prosperous Missouri2500250025000000
MO Podiatry PAC13134.06547174210000
Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC5283.975781.648672.460000
Pulaski County Democrat club4105.4312418528.9241.222127.4900
Our Childrens Future983.340.390.390000
Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC103864.3211579.2148001.270000
MoCannTrade PAC86205.196500160330123.736743.1600
Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund7323.6916882.2274117.99456.741377.6100
Major Brands Political Action Committee80730.9310825.0234022.720000
Pride Through Excellence PAC1073.451100110026.5526.5500
Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association69282.311.227.3096200
The Wonderdog PAC7743.493450920014001456.5100
St Louis Association of Realtors-PAC67973.13948.540943.180000
American Dream PAC899507.4651766070071062154.3782319.3700
Adair County Democratic Club9595.998512472.31774077.5800
American Property Casualty Insurance Association Missouri PAC0000000
Lincoln County Democrat Club16318.361842.114783.88186.868465.4200
American Family Political Action Committee - MO33017.666054.5524299.40000
Committee for Legislative Progress25880310035051200
KC Neighbors for Progress36061.768074.6328074.63500122600
University Township Democratic Organization Inc701.95000000
Tony PAC285031.99111933.68244186.03712.681411.1900
Raytown Democratic Association3275.69901202100703.4700
International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC1515.8704062.020000
CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal Committee10050650372949051000
Missouri United300416.99153900391745.6214157.7225807.7200
417 PAC30140.492675034652.35040000
IBEW Local Union #545 PAC Fund9858.17646.573465.180000
Deere & Company Political Action Committee MO-Federal Committee604.040750113.72513.1900
Unite Here Tip Missouri State and Local Fund32267.01000000
Freeman Physicians Group Political Action Committee51943.3117506500300120000
Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC5146.6307796.630000
HealthPAC97763.326716.95421088.05282.4716083.7300
Bank Of America Missouri Political Action Committee2520.351591352.50000
Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC26745.276264.32124189.301001.1900
Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee17763.454938.2915351.8103443.900
MO Association of Trial Attorneys Political Action Committee (MATA-PAC)200.77000180.500
Missouri's Future463.820.06500.2017000
AFSCME MO People Public Employees Organized to Promote Legislative Equality0000000
Safer Families for Missouri9958.495623.8720483.114911036.8700
Northwest Missouri Leadership PAC34038.781150064127.2300012793.2200
Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political Fund12014.8610083401405900
MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC30982.284652.427669.64254.76424.7600
MO Opportunity PAC25641.0802000046058182.3100
Rural Missouri Healthcare PAC4440185000000
Progress for Wildwood PAC1011000000
Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 178 PAC Fund9429.473536.3538660.894.1910658.3600
Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund65537.0721042.6565178.130000
Southern Missouri Professional Firefighters PAC31174.535082.5468450.83130.544444.0806215.62
General Motors Company PAC Missouri - Federal Committee15650300000000
Bayer US LLC Missouri PAC9927.8202462.49666.052072.1800
Political Action Committee of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants43217.781013517720075000
Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee0093000000
Midwest Region Laborers' Political League Education Fund177220.5225518.55128434.730425000
MO State Council of Machinists PAC59901.6220435.8428684.3603206.8500
MO Architects-PAC9060.637157150000
Plumbing Industry Council State PAC 10736.61000000
MADA Dealers Interested In Government4054.335848.78107470.9219402106010000
Quality Platte County R-III Schools6016.14025001025006.1200
MO State Troopers Assoc PAC2378.13080000000
Missouri Central Labor Council PAC6107.32152291.280000
St Louis City Labor Legislature Club5895.442003329.0325003668.3300
Voters for Good Government5616.314250625006036.44013661.35
Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO37600.5850076500029.9500
The Downtown Council Political Action Committee68.3803976505068.300
Tesson Ferry Township Republican Club4527.993906588.94535.483153.1600
IBEW Local 1464 COPE8114.272533.5113450000
AGC of MO PAC247270.2523947.64318554.861683.3353833.42-4984.170
Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee10861.0467716718.6505857.6100
St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC53679.570111660169500
Supporters of Health Research and Treatments140618.2801040001399.611770.9400
Missourians for Research and Innovation71745.280210000000
23rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization933.637855350334.153730.8400
Bryan Cave Missouri PAC30250.1106971171230112.4500
MO Manufactured Housing Institute Inc.30083.45028241.509802.900
AFSCME Working Families Fund7161.5055896.30000
18th Ward Regular Democratic Organization1097.85767.854771.850444200
Warren County Democrats2553.967358804.51277.644667.2900
Public Safety Concern37313.9651451873093600
Committee for Liberty199127.77500134484.7430002490000
Freedom's Promise PAC17886.219500857681.83220091871000
St. Charles County Leadership PAC18229.54100035000306.4700
SEIU HCII Missouri PAC39347.930100250171.363373.6600
Together KC29904.01200001424778.53682.011109934.5200
Fair Play Missouri PAC9835.9910000100000000
Jefferson City Firefighters L671 PAC Fund13401440646512512500
True North PAC88795.281525015750500116200
United We Stand PAC92074.535000957502513.473675.4700
Jefferson Township Democratic Club2536.732032015915900
MCPAC50464.032372.61117642.011765.9748151.3500
Boone County Federation of Republican Women2592.34157045301221.083007.4900
XCaliber MOPAC82471.8930100501000000
St. Louis Building Trades PAC2273.02500.117500.1100.1200
IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund24359.621991441925.593301456.5500
Show Me Integrity Action Fund2334.5568582234.31265.27127400.31051700.51
Access MO24764.277798.2232938.461793.055094.800
Conservative Leadership of the OzarksKarlaEslinger9805.08847584750000
MO Values PAC4199.5515004235035.4500
Limited Government PAC3023.78500049874.16019250.3800
Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC224992.5442750162094.3334090.19106081.2900
Pro-Choice Missouri10929.2124056369.85162.7217945.1701305.22
St Louis Association of Retired Professional Fire Fighters 12002.07246724671224.591224.5900
Brush Fires PAC413.140894007281986.8600
John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund11809.1613237079.0762000
Mo Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee11761.1971082700000
MO LGBTQ Victory Fund 867.4299099022.5822.5800
Citizens For Bayless Opportunities175.13000000
Grain Valley Democrats3960093600
Airport Township Regular Republican Club470.01011009000
Democratic Club of Phelps County4633.724293.634293.631856.751856.7500
The Democratic Club of Queeny and Lafayette Townships2015.3245.73569.010.72123.6900
Second District Missouri Democrats245.062502504.944.9400
15th Ward Democrats611.363951052.927946.4200
Hadley Township Democratic Club2708.7102944.21035.500
Francis Howell Families1851.12818.488189.87251.311892.900
Truman Day Rally3566.83000000
11th Senatorial Leadership Comm118089.77000000
MO Senior Coalition4772000000
JB PAC105003.22713511151941597.99140.7800
Lee's Summit Democrats8697.7714559077158.821418.4500
Supporters of Community Fire2943.3800030800
Local 757 Fire PAC43366.231710755001501.9400
Missouri Club for Growth Political Action Committee2579.180025085000
Forward Lee's Summit728.25035028035000
Missouri Senior PAC26429.862000072333.3323.523.500
Missouri C PAC36790.392000068333.3323.523.500
Teamsters Local Union No. 541 PAC71225.267018.324192.2504000
Stoddard County Democrat Club2750.1522796339949.055103.6300
Bootheel Conservative Republicans28262.128072.9938277.214138.4223484.7100
MONA PAC2530.567013313.840000
Jefferson County Republican Club5049.86223218894.21238.169584.0900
IAFF FIREPAC VIC Missouri10235350004000001182000
JCFRW Donation Account1645.1721372137491.83491.8300
Southland Progress1091.512517075.621516974.8100
Leadership For America514414.170014067.6771630.100
A Better Kansas City1696000000
Future Leaders of America5714.891000100075075000
Truth in Campaigns233260.774475044750761.84761.8400
Laborers Local 660-PAC79264.522757.614125.80000
Lincoln PAC307184.8215800032165011163.8824435.8400
National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee14636.78824.997025.010000
Fair Missouri1785.880218.79302685.6300
Tri-County Labor Legislative Club61795.8160022367608.4113188.5700
Women Dems8769.62568316181.4859110000
Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC19366.463948.738910.010000
NEA Fund for Children & Public Education - Non Federal Itemized Account Missouri1192000000
3912 LEADERSHIP PACMichael O'Donnell5000500950090000
Springfield Good Government Committee65544.9810060.4163784.42204.1735538.4500
Southern Missouri Conservative Fund 4690.45100022935152867.5100
Missourians for Public Education18.2328.232358.13542339.900
B L E T Missouri PAC28573.76502071578.2504900
NOVA PACJohnSimmons118931127514362307600
Conservative Leadership for Southeast Missouri37300.1914200977508.0160399.8100
Univ of MO Flagship Council PAC71711.582957.642957.64262.8525.600
Missouri Leadership Fund25994.2710050700242400
Saint Charles County Regional Leadership Fund3157.3600014600
Missouri Coin Operators Association PAC10000200000000
Heartland Fund INC36.037509510463.977325.540910.53
Old McDonald PAC735010000100000000
29th Senate District Leadership PAC60000170000150000
Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Political Fund Account No. 1290760018154.620000
Oregon County Republican Committee160035700000
Missourians Against Unfair Taxes2030.29100040000000
Sheet Metal Workers Union Local No 2 Legislative Action Committee132827.6417744.87211693.47021.2500
Mack PACIanMackey106811001100323200
Missourians for Life349.87000000
Missourians for Quality Education1288.2000000
The Madison PAC28882.8725754.3135770.821200120000
Missourians for Better Health Care9.55000000
Lincoln County Republican Club16287.183490123192390.485415.47175.92175.92
Freedom for Missouri7185.85110.8546.3489.8500
Uniting Missouri PAC377771.33354044.44884678.42119348.44472830.98-24572.425000.76
The Good Government Committee2305.89296429640000
Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow42445.92345013750204.08204.0800
Grade A For Change0000001948.28
Tri-County PACCyndiBucheit-Courtway8411375037500000
We the People1770.110120.7267794.300
Saint Charles Organization of Republicans13683.8416000330000223800
Missourians Against Illegal Immigration0000000
Citizens for Integrity and Accountability1575.36150015000000
HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee8005000102500000
Lumen Missouri Federal Political Action Committee60000000
Nexus PAC7516.9810500936005614.979514.4700
KCFOP PAC188700.5801178250000
Missouri Senate Leadership PAC68397.92600080000000
CRYSTAL PACCrystalQuade23321.158250277502430320000
Neosho Good Government Committee114610171567662.95662.9500
Maryland Heights Township Democratic Club1257.452002000000
Citizens to Save Hazelwood & Fire Services3333.3637.36965.512954.113609.1500
1776 PAC23004090402302400000
JEFFCO PATRIOTS1420.854026.67543.64415.486122.7500
The American Statesman SuperPAC0000000
Scott County Democrat Womens Club2168.6150300500100000
MO National Education Assoc-PAC663171.428919.31119723.7201342.4100
Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)16974.89237524750000
Taxpayers in Support of Public Education29051.0539154098.620000
Unite. Inspire. Lead205088.3526672.91111843.510000
ASA Midwest PAC139074.3624.5335571.310000
Taxpayers for Accountability742.89900090008257.118257.1100
Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC 605076.42168345.71693793.894511.06166058.900
Mo Coalition for Video Lottery PAC158485225395.73225395.730000
Paladin PAC1010026701.3626701.360000
Central Missouri Senate Republican PAC29.1200909090210
The 100 PAC52277.7238405171200.5243526.6118422.800
Builders Association PAC64502.0917374.9542374.9514.6391.5300
Missouri Alliance PAC14289.1772007200939300
Eastern Missouri Senate PAC5607.6200125125-1200
Kansas City Missouri Republican Senate PAC4311009090-1250
Missouri Senate Campaign Committee477197.4236400163550195938.62241977.0656489.7256489.72
Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association Political Action Committee15643.1404052503289.4200
SHC PAC1865.080054569500
Fire Fighters Committee To Elect 2355.44166.421430.84013583.20469.39
Committee for Quality Healthcare30838.461650240008702766.5500
UAW Region 5 PAC152839.110123.690000
Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee89207.690329050000
Missouri "Bootheel Dems" Democrats85008500000
Missouri Farmers Care6532.280000020527.93
MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)41857.25174046942.7225.411085.4100
Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC91481.113013.6934051.64110118600
Serve Missouri PAC4189621600406000000
FirePAC 313368550.64149512077.9332.418497.7300
Firefighters of North County PAC15512.37084662.2200048574.8300
POL PAC64384.8925090905.15890175000
BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee120130590000000
Stand Up to Stigma PAC4337.0330006470545711-481.940
MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co88211.4912355.3830418.8906.982619.9400
Bunge North America, Inc. Political Action CommitteeMikeParson234339.9221872.0489822.87386.754338.6400
BHA PAC2278.89000137500
Reform St Louis County Now5600760076005815581558155815
Expand Missouri780.01000000
Missourians for Fair Taxation968.760021521500
Good Government for Missouri11508.05150011906.2553.33488.8800
MO Bankers Association State-PAC11509.671000.283003.02371.051008.6700
Health Care Leadership Committee11097.462000980015193700
JNB PAC552.81000562.500
MO Land Title PAC1945.86500500176700
Missouri Growth Association PAC541.55000000
MidMO Leadership Fund963.040001187.500
Missouri Gaming PAC19177.7157366.6692463.3292.212217.2100
PG PAC1591.160150000237500
Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC1555.4652000520005105722000
Sandy PAC6634.56650665015.515.500
SWMO Forward PAC184.520020015.515.500
SWMO Healthcare Committee18873.39726077600000
The PAC1144.16000000
WPG PAC7556.64120006710001563.0200
MBA Pony Express Region PAC15743.74100.538407.05371.051008.6700
Missourians for a Better Tomorrow48851000490001500
16th Ward Democratic Organization1935.492551.942571.941082.891306.7900
HCA Missouri Good Government Fund23950.43051010.3814.3244.3200
B PACBrianWilliams102425.653551535510000
Friends of SJSD18716.07014360.0104189.9200
MBA Mark Twain Region PAC43902.444384.1922124.91371.051008.6700
MO Cattlemens Association PAC44502.964650347966.71112.83190040.7017104.28
MBA Truman Region PAC16193.611028.6113544.47371.051008.6700
MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC89126.9218631.7782217.9102299.5700
Humane Society Legislative Fund of Missouri PAC1000010000100000000
St Louis County Police Association PAC10573.327275338750980000
Teamsters Local Union No 688 Political Action Committee25110.4609772.390000
Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club4828.8145909790239.485274.4800
Central Bancompany - PAC9145000000
Ameren Corporation Federal Political Action Committee (Ameren FEDPAC)29924.0940941.76172627.72017838.0800
MBA Capitol Region PAC53337.61705.836801.2371.051008.6700
Amalgamated Transit Union Local 128715038.122870.5814179.910000
St. Charles Realtors PAC 47006.4127571.8932928.116548.130188.2300
Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC25621.9910885.6835342.77191.47420.7800
Take Back Missouri15517.02205626329.2971.63516.2800
Citizens for Phelps County474.29000000
MBA Gateway Region PAC14502.763535.726111.18371.051008.6700
Indian American Physician Missouri PAC0001224.51224.51224.51224.5
MBA Ozark Region PAC33501.853801.1932155.16371.051040.6700
IAFF Local 781 Legislative PAC55738.9654864677209763.0400
ProgressWomen21334.36232373968.94517.1641002.8900
Dem Leg Camp Com Missouri-Out of State Committee10225000000
MBA River Heritage Region PAC78647.749864.1443459.32371.061040.6600
Real Justice PAC-Federal CommitteeWesleyBell2143.6600106841.3100
Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee5356.990262500000
Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund8157.3115003600060.61860.7300
Association of MO Electric Cooperatives (AMEC PAC)164716.926619.1764705.5501517.6600
National Democratic Redistricting Missouri PAC - Federal Committee32.690371004537067.3100
Mo Concrete Association Political Action Committee3068.895208948.505250.3200
United Democratic Club of Northwest Missouri4346.1717022163.5980017832.1600
MO Majority PAC LLC45526.7470000133460.850252.6300
HDR, Inc. Employee Owners PAC - Missouri4452.0650005000184.593571.9800
Missouri AG PAC26599.272310070433.3323.5173.500
St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC26925.9814756.6249562.263000470000
Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund2413.89200017500214.54122.500
Conservative Leaders of Missouri18677.0421094.3768427.70000
Squadron PAC595535.21635.21540.2100
Six County PAC20378.545001150083134600
Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri 2665 PAC Fund 3112.7310817442170000
MILA PAC6784.4803092091639.9400
MO Drive Fund52369.780470000082500
Missouri Priorities PAC00001900
Dred Scott Advocates for Justice and Equity2064.98000000
Crossing Paths1984.113451.7311149.842984.469902.6200
Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Franklin County PAC Fund8821.84032540472.9600
Kansas City Regional Association Of Realtors Missouri RPAC94010.5713749.2599075.110000
Professional Firefighters of Tri-County PAC13234.2601095005170.0200
Health Education and Learning Political Action Committee, Inc (HEALPAC)243100500110000
Professional Firefighters of North St Louis County PAC5878.530626004508.2300
27th Ward Democratic Organization1371.86150015004.5900
Crawford County Democratic Committee Club2614.63101.422912.90267.4700
Majority Forward155752.0287500152427.391850.785153.700
Citizens for Good Government7106.72017457.07019419.6600
HBS MO State PAC13902.2165005900004823.2900
Missouri Forest Products Political Action Committee45621.76046022.503606.4901290
Professional Firefighters of Central St. Louis County PAC11374.40788201214.7700
ASAPAC MO Federal Committee2012.050150006628700
Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc496109.12365920.751749644.8753944.44274424.6800
SOCO Red PAC18928.994900257006126.0100
Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PAC15050060000000
Missourians for Sporting Pursuits653.66000000
Conservative Solutions for Missouri PACMary ElizabethColeman15315.790157509434.1400
Page PACSamPage362274.38120500394136.25708.6634712.3601500
Concord Democratic Club5601.6647328638.57527.692068.2400
BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.407752.2869740.65208648.57435.1128828.3400
Chouteau PAC8641.280.88131174.04175.542744.1800
MBA Young Bankers PAC1769.78865.04865.35447.21447.2100
Working Americans Leadership PAC92320200000
MOSFA PAC Inc39884.422322599515.7411286.5528382.2800
MLPAC767.80120408921.0513483.5500
Don't Tread on MO PAC6113.43017.43134.991280.600
Region Safe STL340.75000000
MO Cable PAC12449.98072527.4406436.400
Our Revolution: Mid-Missouri1712.351384566.8401980.1700
Graves Garrett, LLC PAC1242.710.1856319.340968.2500
American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC32139.912.85500116.780183700
Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors7363.778700156469.2205980.4500
St. Francois County Democrats951.9188572505000
Cooperative Owners Political Action Committee (COPAC)254173.35326.361314.12010793.800
Show Me Growth PAC352798.1712504191678642.1246181.8300
Evergy Employee PowerPAC - Missouri6384.715750247500000
DougPacDougBeck46552.2414090.538001.503091.2100
House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc462781.66141556897645.86141620.69493306.0200
Protect Missouri Workers PAC15214.0135003600001864.98-9450
JOHNSON & JOHNSON PAC MISSOURI (affiliated with Johnson & Johnson Federal PAC)3496.70500089.85359.400
Missouri's Energy Future PAC1154.991000010500695153500
Columbia Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee6686.55013952.480000
House Democratic Campaign Committee57213.51100770235472.7183345.74303448.2100

 

