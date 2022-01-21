Quarter 4 2021 Report: PACs

Here are the fourth-quarter filing reports for political action committees in 2021. You can scroll across the tables to see the total contributions, expenditures, and more for each PAC. Data provided by the MEC.
|PAC Name
|First Name
|Last Name
|Cash on Hand
|Receipts This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Expenditures This Period
|Total Expenditures This Cycle
|Indebtedness This Period
|Total Indebtedness This Cycle
|Site Improvement Association Of Missouri-PAC (SITE PAC)
|42077.34
|17500
|38820
|0
|2303.66
|0
|0
|IBEW Local 53 Voluntary Political Fund
|103180.55
|12000
|97000
|0
|2074.28
|0
|0
|Republican Women of Newton County
|8741.53
|3006
|4482.02
|625.68
|885.27
|0
|0
|Progressive Democrats of Lemay
|1217.64
|60
|24490.88
|65
|12695.24
|0
|0
|Committee for Fair Apartment Legislation-PAC
|3219.57
|507.92
|507.92
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moniteau County Republican Club
|4672.04
|0
|11471
|0
|5879.64
|0
|0
|Citizens for Responsible Community
|534.1
|0
|0
|0
|118
|0
|0
|Democratic Alliance
|1915.71
|1050.1
|3029.41
|486.45
|1138.51
|0
|0
|Viceroy PAC
|2840.86
|15000
|45000
|0
|396
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|Darren
|Mills
|179.6
|0
|5180
|0
|3770.4
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|Shea
|Bass
|179.6
|0
|5180
|0
|3770.4
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Better Grain Valley
|Tom
|Cleaver
|179.6
|0
|5180
|0
|3770.4
|0
|0
|Missouri River Township Democratic Club
|1550.46
|10.02
|1603.9
|25
|787.93
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 955 Political Action Fund
|8426.4
|540
|3949.37
|0
|250
|0
|0
|FirePAC
|3494.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Silver Dollar City Branson Area Communities Political Action Committee Inc
|8835.66
|0
|10900
|150.5
|2557.25
|0
|0
|MR PAC
|1529.34
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Home PAC
|1623.83
|0
|4100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Independent Physicians PAC
|2370.67
|16250
|16250
|20.85
|83.4
|0
|0
|MO Restaurant Association PAC
|7448.56
|100.04
|63807.43
|0
|33090.44
|0
|0
|La Raza Political Club Inc
|2562.37
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SEIU Local 1 Missouri Division PAC
|20788.91
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jeffco Vision PAC
|Dan
|Shaul
|76192.72
|42650
|69100
|0
|436.84
|0
|0
|MASCA PAC
|5560.37
|1000
|52450
|0
|15
|0
|0
|MO Dermatological Society Association Inc PAC
|3641.28
|1050
|28000
|0
|13965
|0
|0
|Surgery by Surgeons PAC
|10044.37
|2100
|117125
|0
|0
|0
|0
|314 Forward Together
|16.86
|0
|225
|3.8
|208.14
|0
|0
|Protect Missouri Freedom
|4575.35
|4030.25
|5030.25
|30
|11605
|0
|0
|North County Forward
|96.01
|0
|100
|0
|3.99
|0
|0
|Democratic Coalition Kansas City
|242.49
|0
|2400
|0
|4986.71
|0
|2829.2
|Democrat Club of Christian County
|2263.93
|166
|2368.17
|0
|1407.1
|0
|0
|Associated Industries of Missouri Political Action Committee
|8324.43
|6000.91
|11002.93
|0
|1114.1
|0
|175.15
|Carpenters Help in the Political Process (CHIPP)
|2106179.75
|229467.22
|1919339.36
|43.95
|103474.71
|0
|0
|Empire Bank PAC
|6738.5
|192
|192
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs
|4316.85
|0
|1415
|306.47
|394.15
|0
|0
|Iron Workers Local Union No 10 Political Action Committee
|500
|3575
|3575
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Foundation for Columbia's Future
|1240.47
|0.31
|0.31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Operating Engineers Local 101 Political Fund
|120159
|0
|1239364
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pharmacist Political Action Committee of Missouri
|21036.96
|3375
|17050
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO FOP PAC
|5122.62
|12500
|22500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO - ACTE PAC
|7499.3
|0
|6338.46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Beverage PAC
|15334.92
|0
|19923.26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Physician Assistant Political Action Committee
|4936.34
|270
|1205
|0
|4.23
|0
|0
|Missouri SMART TD PAC
|6779.76
|300
|300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Council of School Administrators PAC
|2568.58
|0.24
|1.07
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Camden County Republican Club
|19893.21
|3341
|49157.87
|2804.31
|31217.54
|0
|0
|BOOTHEEL PLUS DEMOCRATIC RALLY COMMITTEE
|3911.07
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Nurse Anesthetists Political Action Committee
|35130.97
|27954.47
|85880.3
|474.46
|1092.88
|-2750
|68750
|MO Society of Anesthesiologists Political Action Committee
|6928.64
|14750
|21250
|20.9
|83.5
|0
|0
|PT-PAC of Missouri
|3546.57
|3534.86
|34784.86
|226.96
|968.84
|-1075
|47710
|Missouri Patient Advocacy Council PAC
|5379.38
|0
|0
|20.85
|83.4
|0
|0
|Jack PAC
|Jack
|Coatar
|103.48
|0
|0
|50
|50
|0
|0
|Lyda Krewson Leadership PAC (aka Lyda PAC)
|11958.3
|1200
|1200
|250
|1000
|0
|0
|Missouri and Kansas Laborers' PAC
|1280528.67
|115263.42
|459886.82
|1075.75
|1610.75
|0
|0
|Oakville Democratic Organization
|2362.66
|1016
|1987
|740.01
|1097.7
|0
|0
|Teamsters 245 PAF
|31919.91
|12021.33
|50384.59
|0
|4
|0
|0
|The Empire District Electric Company and Liberty Utilities Co. Political Action Committee d/b/a Liberty Utilities PAC (federal committee)
|33458.33
|9202.23
|35016.53
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Republican Freedom Fund
|1035.18
|0
|5750
|343.68
|7100.53
|0
|0
|Local 682 Teamsters PAC
|2653.74
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Emergency Medicine PAC (EMPAC)
|19872.77
|616.68
|4946.81
|3.38
|126.58
|0
|0
|Springfield Building & Construction Trades-PAC
|2638.66
|744
|15951.6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Assisted Living PAC
|9133.95
|2815
|5235
|750
|3000
|0
|0
|Credit Union Political Action Committee of Missouri
|160890.87
|7266.53
|133878.05
|140
|5389.1
|0
|0
|Great Southern Employees Good Government Committee
|7516.11
|510
|17595
|0
|1750
|0
|0
|SE Missouri Building Trades Council
|17949.67
|840
|40440
|569.16
|8804.33
|0
|0
|RSLC-Missouri PAC
|2264.75
|0
|0
|42
|168
|0
|0
|Citizens For Missouri Courts
|53894.74
|50000
|271020
|421.5
|217125.29
|0
|0
|Monarch Firefighters for Public Awareness
|325.05
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NW MO Republican Candidate Fund
|3761.74
|194
|4203
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Residential Care-PAC (MORES PAC)
|10111.42
|4166
|11746
|893.94
|3400.31
|0
|0
|MO Orthopaedic PAC
|30399.51
|3500
|37281
|61.4
|12361.65
|0
|0
|Jobs with Justice Ballot Fund
|40726.81
|16105
|42583
|3129.06
|58712.24
|0
|0
|Chesterfield Township Democrats Club
|1094.21
|346.04
|994.75
|280
|1154.92
|0
|0
|Cement Mason Local Union # 518-Political Action Committee
|18322.93
|4612.18
|4612.18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Benton County Democratic Party Club
|4182.65
|560
|11350.33
|1383.66
|6776.37
|0
|0
|Labor's Education and Political Club Independent Corporation
|18072.11
|6.28
|3529.73
|1100
|7000
|0
|0
|BAC ADC of Eastern MO PAC Fund
|15207.06
|2313
|23545
|1329.21
|4393.69
|0
|0
|Florissant Township Open Democratic Club
|3661.06
|50
|50
|200
|200
|0
|0
|Building a Better Central Missouri Fund
|2979.38
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Glazer's Missouri PAC
|3953.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Mortgage Bankers PAC
|1186.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|EFM PAC
|79.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alliance for Elderly Health Care
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri First
|29316.06
|34500
|89500
|35
|363
|0
|0
|Alliance for Higher Education
|67.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TranSystems Corporation Missouri PAC - Federal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for New Health Care Concepts
|573.15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coalition for Advanced Learning
|208.45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Magellan Midstream Holdings Federal PAC – Missouri
|604.1
|0
|0
|105
|385
|0
|0
|MO Court Reporters Assoc PAC
|7580.29
|425
|2930
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20th Ward Democratic Organization
|367.3
|0
|310
|6
|860.73
|0
|0
|Callaway County Democratic Club
|3033.35
|1402
|11507.44
|0
|1685.38
|0
|0
|8th District Womens Democrat Club
|2596.86
|0
|746
|121.35
|1616.79
|0
|0
|MO Independent Bankers Assoc PAC
|146830.83
|8400
|485453.93
|0
|1900
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #110 Voluntary Political Fund
|137618.36
|45000
|153500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Womens Health PAC of Missouri
|2916.12
|0
|1000
|40.34
|441.64
|0
|0
|Plumbers Local Union No. 8
|232889.91
|12350.8
|216677.58
|0
|2255.05
|0
|3000
|Missouri Freedom PAC
|29.86
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Physician Led Anesthesia Care PAC
|841.93
|16000
|16500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Glaziers Architectural Metal & Glassworkers Local Union No 513 Political Action Fund
|35922.55
|8750
|17500
|1625
|3250
|0
|0
|Greater St Louis Automobile Dealers Assoc PAC
|4880.54
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SCOPE PAC
|15930.45
|8000
|18000
|20.85
|69.55
|0
|0
|MO Dump Truckers-PAC
|1999.69
|1950
|1950
|0
|0
|0
|0
|STL Regional Chamber PAC
|7600
|0
|7500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Boilermakers Local #27 Voluntary Fund
|125827.2
|8432.28
|8432.28
|7436.42
|7436.42
|0
|0
|MO Chamber PAC
|43305.82
|16004.84
|29015.78
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KC Forward Progress
|177391
|176000
|176000
|381
|381
|0
|0
|Residential Care Facility PAC (RCF-PAC)
|10827.28
|4239
|11970
|750
|3000
|0
|0
|Plasterers & Cement Masons Local No. 3 Voluntary Political Action Committee
|22676.8
|2308.58
|16136.05
|0
|155.19
|0
|0
|Living Well PAC
|9855.96
|15000
|49500
|0
|78
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Safe Columbia PAC
|7185.1
|1561.83
|8258.21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pipefitters Assoc Local #533
|367637.78
|47931.04
|791608.24
|0
|76387.26
|0
|0
|The Leadbelt PAC
|2343.49
|3400
|3405
|1061.51
|1061.51
|0
|0
|A Better Missouri Political Action Committee
|31625.79
|14272
|145482
|35
|3058
|0
|0
|Great Northwest PAC
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis Labor Council AFL-CIO Project 2000
|47.56
|0
|8090
|0
|1123.54
|0
|0
|KC BizPAC The Political Action Committee of the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce in Partnership with the Civic Council of Greater Kansas City
|118586.69
|25825
|115325
|0
|300
|0
|0
|Rockwood Labor Club
|39496.79
|9712.9
|75841.87
|1222.02
|18702.24
|0
|0
|Sierra Club Missouri Political Committee
|20245.83
|1005
|16865.79
|2.17
|1000.9
|0
|0
|Mechanical Contractors Association of Kansas City Continuation Committee
|Mike
|Parson
|41663.26
|1500
|23125
|0
|2000
|0
|0
|Leadership Counts
|2491.33
|0
|42400
|1602.56
|32317.56
|0
|0
|12th Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|2622.05
|0
|9410
|15
|6566.36
|0
|0
|Lathrop Gage Consulting Political Action Committee
|53872.87
|45500
|181000
|0
|230.18
|0
|0
|Lake of the Ozarks Federation of Democratic Women
|2462.14
|1980
|1980
|357.52
|357.52
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union No 579 PAC
|341.6
|0
|14622
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moniteau County Democratic Club
|2036.85
|240
|15545.11
|4.58
|10219.74
|0
|0
|Sheet Metal Workers Local No 36 Voluntary Political Fund
|22712.22
|795
|127254.16
|0
|1196.66
|0
|0
|Macon County Democrat Club
|4742.51
|391
|5758.27
|0
|2742.91
|0
|0
|Womens Political Caucus Eastern Missouri PAC
|10409.12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AFT Local 691 State & Local COPE
|4741.89
|1102.37
|36473.98
|15
|8359.92
|0
|0
|Coalition for Kansas City Economic Development Reform PAC
|1010.09
|0
|7185.06
|0
|4795.48
|0
|0
|Local 41 Political Action Fund
|93667.33
|107.9
|55725.53
|32.5
|929.6
|0
|0
|Laborers Local No 1104 Voluntary PAC
|16380.92
|1000
|75000
|0
|179.5
|0
|0
|Blue Springs Democrats
|1334.83
|198
|3153
|237.6
|1627.17
|0
|0
|MOWAR PAC
|7321.94
|2500
|2500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Relay for Missourians PAC
|5
|5
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Republicans of Pike County (Club)
|4166.59
|5
|4335
|22.55
|3352.91
|0
|0
|Union Pacific Corp FFEG MO Federal Committee
|554.47
|0
|15000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Electrical Workers Voluntary Political Education & Legislative Funds - Missouri
|54265.5
|25384.23
|25384.23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri State Assessors Association PAC
|27999.72
|15548.25
|30649.26
|0
|149.54
|0
|0
|Creve Coeur Township Democratic Club
|194.51
|0
|1931.83
|146
|903.49
|0
|0
|Cedar County Democrat Commitee PAC
|2032.91
|1057
|7887.9
|210
|3498.62
|0
|0
|St Louis Area Hotel Association Political Action Committee
|18666.18
|1560
|11831
|850
|3400
|0
|0
|MO Academy of Family Physicians Political Action Committee
|12347.42
|3502
|7997
|92.16
|323.34
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Forum
|203922.03
|0
|454333.33
|10080.01
|91994.52
|0
|0
|One St Louis PAC
|3650.74
|0
|316875
|6952.37
|310624.26
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union #124 Voluntary PAC
|65427.37
|36965.75
|85001.48
|0
|2.5
|0
|0
|United Steel Workers Local 11-6 Gasworkers Voluntary PAC
|21779.93
|12151
|35510.5
|1638.86
|5215.49
|0
|0
|Emerson's Missouri Responsible Government Fund
|100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Charitable Fund
|4373.82
|1.14
|81497.19
|471.51
|77123.65
|0
|0
|MPGA Propane PAC
|4424.54
|1650.3
|29268.75
|0
|1000
|0
|0
|Building Communities PAC Inc
|12550
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rural Telecommunications PAC
|27717.22
|0
|38685.87
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MAPAC
|82227.82
|4500
|24815
|42.66
|318.9
|0
|0
|Citizens United to Back the Blue
|14501.93
|1.1
|8095.23
|0
|506.76
|0
|0
|MO Rental Dealers Association PAC
|13427.89
|3825
|7360
|17
|87
|0
|0
|Machinists District No. 9 PAC
|9819.98
|3.21
|15.57
|0
|100
|0
|0
|Local 610 Political Action Committee Fund
|2931.98
|0
|2694.98
|0
|0
|0
|0
|True Patriot PAC
|13243.49
|12517.24
|15639.3
|2278.75
|2278.75
|0
|0
|Missouri Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors PAC (MOAIFA)
|5819.44
|964.2
|4356.8
|15
|80
|0
|0
|Doug For Freedom PAC
|4876.77
|1000
|4250
|946.17
|3421.17
|0
|0
|MO Insurance Coalition PAC
|122886.72
|41772.78
|114481.13
|171.25
|8784.62
|0
|0
|FEAPAC of Missouri
|35947.69
|9812.5
|36493.5
|416.85
|416.85
|0
|0
|We Bellieve PAC LLC
|12900
|0
|13500
|600
|600
|0
|0
|Wild Horse Township Republicans
|1278.24
|225
|225
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Center
|4076.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Patriot PAC
|Bill
|White
|58193
|36950
|63616
|0
|257
|0
|0
|MO Beer Wholesalers Association Wholesalers in Government-PAC
|64826.27
|0
|235720.45
|0
|62967.76
|0
|0
|Citizens for Francis Howell
|22412.32
|0
|16507.5
|117
|9474.38
|0
|0
|It Starts Today Missouri
|11778.33
|8662.66
|13736.82
|3018.5
|15502.91
|0
|0
|Back on Track PAC
|Kelly
|Byrne
|373.4
|394
|394
|20.6
|20.6
|0
|0
|Back on Track PAC
|Steve
|Makoski
|373.4
|394
|394
|20.6
|20.6
|0
|0
|MO Osteopathic PAC
|51291.47
|5777
|17799.08
|133.38
|256.73
|0
|0
|CLCP PAC
|193.2
|0
|31900
|7675
|13206.8
|0
|0
|IST MO PRO CHOICE NOMINEE PAC NUMBER ONE
|3107.91
|409.5
|2082.64
|0
|0
|0
|0
|IST-MO Nominee PAC Number One
|17531.78
|2067.66
|12143.17
|0
|12.4
|0
|0
|IST-MO Nominee PAC Number Two
|74785.78
|10247.5
|51365.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dent County Democratic Club
|138.25
|0
|3080.73
|0
|3081.08
|0
|0
|Growth and Opportunity PAC
|10341.69
|8750
|8750
|0
|4000
|0
|0
|GCLA PAC
|2503.19
|619
|3321.5
|379.99
|972.77
|0
|0
|Mednax Inc PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|2312.85
|12
|12
|36
|36
|0
|0
|Taking KC Back
|911.23
|387
|12113.2
|582.91
|10428.82
|0
|180
|NEMO Leadership PAC
|67044.49
|66501
|68551
|1456.51
|1456.51
|0
|0
|Committee for a Safe Community
|4386.71
|0
|0
|54
|54
|0
|0
|United Ralls County Democrat Club
|988.57
|16
|1260
|0
|106.61
|0
|0
|International Union of Operating Engineers Political & Educational Fund
|189958.99
|51218.32
|172834.88
|5050
|26150
|0
|0
|STL Democratic Coalition
|29835.29
|16700
|40300
|1411.34
|2864.71
|0
|0
|Accountability PAC
|Hannah
|Kelley
|5295.25
|0
|53000
|250
|37698.75
|0
|0
|MLPA Legislative Fund
|78914.26
|12890
|270919.86
|5288.75
|93426.79
|0
|0
|Firefighters for Progress
|43977.07
|3979.94
|16466.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City Life Employees Political Action Committee
|27994.41
|114
|114
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee for Excellence
|5693.37
|0
|7450
|0
|5911.12
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 823 Political Action Fund
|4530.66
|0
|3884.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monroe County Democratic Club
|1034.56
|371
|1325
|180
|1026.5
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 600 Drive PAC
|100
|4015.86
|17697.86
|300
|1732
|3915.86
|3915.86
|Emily Newell Blair Women's Democratic Club
|341.17
|0
|220
|0
|49.75
|0
|0
|Missouri American Water Company Employees Political Action Committee
|155123.53
|149560
|566548.77
|3516.57
|44096.42
|0
|0
|Jackson County Republican Club
|14379.01
|980
|6880
|1665.18
|7758.25
|0
|0
|Greater Kansas City AFL-CIO Project 2000
|2873
|3000
|24200
|0
|672
|0
|0
|Forward Kansas City
|2574.56
|0
|11715
|0
|21867.88
|0
|0
|Quality Building PAC
|1088.64
|20000
|65250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Independent Accountants-PAC
|26421.59
|452.5
|4532.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Civil Justice PAC
|497
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Liberty PAC
|1050
|0
|0
|0
|1450
|0
|0
|Fauss Campaign Fund
|50.32
|0
|650
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conservative Citizens Coalition
|50133.05
|24250
|32250
|800
|1250
|0
|0
|Missouri Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics Political Action Committee
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grand River PAC
|943.49
|250
|1000
|56.51
|56.51
|0
|0
|USW Local 169G PAC
|4750.62
|789
|3728
|0
|26.8
|0
|0
|Southern Drawl PAC
|4311.49
|6750
|7805
|3443.51
|3443.51
|0
|0
|Upward Missouri PAC
|700
|700
|700
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Lemay P.A.C.
|6284.93
|0
|2.43
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bootheel Values PAC
|10743.49
|6000
|12200
|1400
|1456.51
|0
|0
|Kingdom Leadership PAC
|2241.1
|0
|1500
|800
|3250
|0
|0
|BOLD PAC
|123036.87
|0
|0
|400
|2875
|0
|0
|H-PAC
|60093.31
|26540.65
|64440.65
|9920.61
|25121.35
|0
|0
|AMNP
|2714.59
|650
|1300
|48
|96
|0
|0
|Citizens for Safe Neighborhoods
|771.37
|0.09
|1.06
|0
|461.6
|0
|0
|Southeast Missouri Central Labor Council Political Action Committee
|11241.06
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|27th Ward Independent Organization
|684
|1000.06
|4280.68
|300
|2921
|0
|0
|Missourians for Affordable Energy
|141768.22
|0
|0
|222
|20979.76
|0
|0
|Missourians for Responsible Energy
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local Union No 777 Separate Segregated Fund
|11440.01
|716.1
|16366.51
|15
|710.74
|0
|0
|Quality Schools Alliance PAC
|2317.14
|35017.24
|40022.24
|2705.1
|2705.1
|0
|0
|True Republicans United
|4403.52
|1005
|1519
|235.12
|250.62
|0
|100
|United Union of Roofers Waterproofers & Allied Workers Political Education & Legislative Fund of MO
|8162.99
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Better Schools for Missouri
|75526.65
|25797.7
|56875.37
|2542.24
|5599.12
|0
|0
|UAW Region 5 Midwest States Political Action Committee (PAC) (MO)
|114392.75
|18000
|72000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mason Contractors Association Political Action Committee
|14770.19
|0.39
|15483.57
|0
|3691.52
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Fire Safe Community Prop 24-7
|0
|0
|798.82
|0
|1098.82
|0
|0
|Hy-Vee Employees PAC Federal Committee - Missouri
|561.56
|14250
|14250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Aerospace District Lodge 837-IAMAW PAC
|12062.02
|1185.24
|30714.29
|0
|501
|0
|0
|Johnson County Republican Women
|10358.04
|2735
|5178
|0
|94.43
|0
|0
|Roofers Local # 20 PAC
|17428.37
|3610.23
|14736.23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Accountability Matters PAC
|6259.33
|0
|0
|18.33
|3057.41
|0
|0
|Pemiscot County Republicans
|1114
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friends of Missouri State University PAC
|11060.06
|0.33
|1.68
|0
|433.7
|0
|0
|Lewis and Clark Leadership PAC
|11562
|2750
|2750
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Great Outdoors PAC
|3185
|0
|0
|15
|15
|0
|0
|Hispanic Republicans of Missouri
|511.24
|0
|0
|0
|30
|0
|0
|UFCW Local 655 Elect Club
|54049.34
|20146.28
|63481.24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 6 Political Action Fund
|19422.49
|0
|15240
|927.82
|2873.82
|0
|0
|Mo Medical - PAC
|98023.6
|21232.49
|57217.49
|67.11
|70.49
|0
|0
|Planned Parenthood Votes-St Louis and Southwest Missouri
|8261
|0
|8458.05
|294.37
|2300.82
|0
|0
|MO Dental Hygienists PAC
|5343.56
|8243.71
|12199.73
|92.3
|514.58
|0
|0
|AT&T Missouri Employee Political Action Committee
|41006.38
|10197.16
|44687.71
|1000
|1042.48
|0
|0
|Building Jeffco Together
|Ken
|Waller
|9292
|5000
|8500
|0
|118
|0
|0
|Taxpayers Unlimited, Inc.
|144166.38
|23275.79
|610233.7
|3454.85
|358840.05
|1450
|1450
|Affton Firefighters Action Committee to Elect
|5752.92
|0
|0
|226
|360
|0
|0
|MO Petroleum + Convenience Association
|69735.56
|29422.78
|58094.48
|600
|17654.67
|0
|0
|Missouri Psychological Association
|16423.7
|180
|180
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Local Union 45 Political Action Committee
|2944
|3415.15
|40003.19
|0
|15
|0
|0
|LeadingAge Missouri Political Action Committee
|11895.22
|4941.37
|5896.09
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Dental PAC
|157202.6
|42007.7
|87146.39
|2514.04
|9419.02
|0
|0
|KCHOA Green Party Chapter
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|KCHOA MO Green Party Chapter - Federal
|5501.56
|1487
|8901.36
|662.3
|1648.3
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth PAC
|42404.28
|20000
|72333.33
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ShowMeJeffCO PAC
|43047.53
|4000
|52166.15
|1200
|7229.47
|0
|0
|AX PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Free and Fair Election Fund
|1191.76
|1950
|5410
|1120
|4822.6
|1950
|5410
|Freedom PAC
|1251.31
|1950
|5210
|1120
|4822.6
|1950
|5210
|Missouri Alliance For Freedom - Grace River PAC
|6973.33
|0
|0
|1411.75
|6448.35
|0
|0
|Missouri Veterinary Medical PAC
|57222.7
|54.42
|2758.08
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Keep the Promise MO PAC
|13831.99
|40000
|40000
|26168.01
|26168.01
|0
|0
|Missouri Federation for Children PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Conservatives Fund
|1187.11
|1950
|6660
|1135
|4952.6
|1950
|99290
|Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC
|46147.88
|10750
|36751.16
|1485
|6002.6
|0
|0
|Show Me Trump 2020
|26622.88
|1567.86
|95038.83
|2723.46
|40748.94
|0
|0
|Prosperous Missouri PAC
|4421.48
|0
|0
|24
|32
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association State Line Political Committee
|6258.4
|0
|0
|387
|600
|0
|0
|MO Energy Dev Association Gateway Political Action Committee
|18985.16
|20000
|20000
|415.8
|562.8
|0
|0
|Boone County Muleskinners
|7028.42
|1849.59
|3337.21
|53.69
|920.03
|0
|0
|Missouri Energy Development Association Political Action Committee
|11676.67
|0
|0
|332.4
|768.56
|0
|0
|Charter Communications, Inc. Missouri PAC
|92368.06
|29031.99
|119710.19
|112.67
|741.71
|0
|0
|Old Drum Conservative PAC
|57535.02
|30800
|55934.85
|8892.6
|21982.46
|0
|0
|South St Louis County Labor Political Organization
|1675.91
|0
|12166
|382.47
|9646.19
|0
|0
|Catalyst PAC
|5080
|7500
|272500
|0
|3806.25
|0
|0
|Butler County Women's Democrat Club
|2949.07
|20
|190
|200
|759.33
|0
|0
|314 Forward
|Tishaura
|Jones
|113359.35
|0
|56300
|4500
|13500
|0
|0
|United Steelworkers District 11 Missouri Non-Federal Account
|2334.3
|0
|100000
|40
|1080
|0
|0
|Nucor Missouri PAC
|35621.22
|3496
|13091
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mo Coalition for Fair Competition
|19742.27
|14122
|195567.03
|20682.67
|198132.12
|0
|0
|Spire Political Action Committee
|26839.33
|15681.06
|150612.86
|0
|2348.87
|0
|0
|Consulting Engineers Council of MO-PAC
|50422.58
|4509.11
|45575.17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JeffCo Mo Engaged Citizens
|1994.45
|0
|3731.19
|0
|149.04
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local 562 Political Education Fund
|65844.97
|15005.63
|60022.02
|0
|2425.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Right to Life Political Action Committee
|2170.11
|40
|890
|330.35
|1415.74
|0
|0
|Missouri Volunteers for Government Reform
|264.41
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Pork-PAC
|232106.86
|98.96
|255653.17
|5260
|48345.83
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 838 Political Action Fund
|3160.4
|0
|96694.79
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ConversationsMO
|4487.09
|1085
|1085
|4435.64
|4435.64
|0
|0
|Emily's List-Missouri
|304.91
|0
|2600
|159
|245
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Political Educ & Legislative Committee
|104711.97
|12664.41
|33511.98
|456.8
|1102.2
|0
|0
|Government Affairs Comm St Louis Chapter NECA
|27019.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mark Twain Federated Democratic Club
|2368.05
|0
|1059.72
|0
|300
|0
|0
|Missouri AFL-CIO Committee on Political Education
|131155.98
|13875.62
|64512.39
|860
|2192
|0
|0
|Clayton Township Democratic Club
|2613.21
|182.86
|3899
|443.9
|3032.3
|0
|0
|Cigna Corporation Employee Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|17700
|1500
|51500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene County Republican Women
|4080.67
|1750
|10059.01
|729.69
|7480.9
|0
|0
|Merck & Co., Inc. Employees Missouri PAC Federal Committee
|530
|7000
|7000
|15
|60
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Labor Political Committee
|13373.14
|490
|9405
|200
|3742.56
|0
|0
|St. Louis Young Democrats
|10747.92
|1275
|3645
|546.71
|1380.82
|0
|0
|Freedom of Road Riders, Inc-PAC
|34295.07
|7613.15
|39210.57
|35
|10370.29
|0
|0
|Pulaski County Republican Club
|17007.25
|1202.08
|32369.09
|904.2
|19050.67
|0
|0
|United Eastern Democrats
|6327.13
|0
|100
|248.99
|950.3
|0
|0
|MOTrucking PAC
|106441
|11278.04
|95329.53
|308.19
|36487.27
|0
|0
|Local 95 Voluntary Political Fund
|13524.68
|1193.75
|9880.25
|1000
|3900
|0
|0
|Sprinkler Fitters Local #314 Political Fund
|16109.81
|5839.12
|5839.12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Civil PAC
|3568.53
|1250
|1250
|40
|65577.7
|0
|0
|Spirit of Missouri
|17621.42
|2400
|249099
|500
|10799.22
|0
|0
|The 1821 PAC
|21359.02
|7075
|109585
|215
|937.62
|0
|0
|HR Green Missouri PAC
|9104.89
|0
|8539.89
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Laborers Local Union 662 Voluntary Political Fund
|12177.05
|737
|12921
|0
|250
|0
|0
|Laborers' Local 840 Voluntary Political Fund
|300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Show Missouri Truth
|2891.69
|0
|2650
|1154.26
|1733.31
|0
|0
|IBEW Local No. 412 COPE
|2904.29
|332
|2929
|0
|247.54
|0
|0
|St Charles County Democratic Club
|2168.26
|0
|0
|0
|20.5
|0
|0
|theLOUpac
|9638.94
|3306.35
|232691.12
|15708.2
|51437.27
|0
|0
|Home Builders Assoc of Greater KC-PAC
|47265.89
|8042.2
|33025.2
|0
|300
|0
|0
|McCownGordon PAC
|14824.85
|0
|54239.04
|0
|8089.19
|0
|0
|Democracy 2.0
|54661.99
|0
|150638.4
|1750
|67476.41
|0
|0
|Adair County Republican Club
|7784.35
|507
|7287
|243.04
|4192.17
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union 1439 Political Action Committee
|45872.69
|6201
|53828.92
|0
|5570.15
|0
|0
|Kansas Area Council HBA-PAC
|854.96
|0
|7000
|15
|745
|0
|0
|Missouri Grape & Wine Alliance PAC
|60.19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Our Revolution - Saint Joseph, MO
|5179.1
|79.65
|745.5
|36
|450.25
|0
|0
|St James - Stone Hill Missouri Wines PAC
|5274.92
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JW Leadership Fund
|85881.99
|30049.46
|94545.46
|23522.36
|40522.36
|0
|0
|Mighty Missouri PAC
|475325.84
|66450
|509463
|1500
|48253.15
|0
|0
|Committee for Economic Liberty
|7770.28
|0
|0
|24
|18984.44
|0
|0
|Franklin County Leadership PAC
|25154.19
|19700
|151109
|1500
|10000
|0
|0
|Pro-Life Pioneer PAC
|50
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Optometric Association PAC
|115188.39
|22833.1
|140118.72
|0
|167.3
|0
|0
|Jackson County Leadership PAC
|57277.7
|38100
|61350
|3600
|4100
|0
|0
|Citizens for a Prosperous Missouri
|2500
|2500
|2500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Podiatry PAC
|13134.06
|5471
|7421
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greater KC Bldg & Construction Trades-PEC
|5283.97
|5781.64
|8672.46
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pulaski County Democrat club
|4105.43
|1241
|8528.92
|41.22
|2127.49
|0
|0
|Our Childrens Future
|983.34
|0.39
|0.39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Commerce Bancshares Inc PAC
|103864.32
|11579.21
|48001.27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MoCannTrade PAC
|86205.19
|6500
|160330
|123.7
|36743.16
|0
|0
|Laborers Union Local #42 Voluntary Political Fund
|7323.69
|16882.22
|74117.99
|456.74
|1377.61
|0
|0
|Major Brands Political Action Committee
|80730.93
|10825.02
|34022.72
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pride Through Excellence PAC
|1073.45
|1100
|1100
|26.55
|26.55
|0
|0
|Health Care Issues Committee of the Missouri Hospital Association
|69282.31
|1.22
|7.3
|0
|962
|0
|0
|The Wonderdog PAC
|7743.49
|3450
|9200
|1400
|1456.51
|0
|0
|St Louis Association of Realtors-PAC
|67973.13
|948.5
|40943.18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|American Dream PAC
|899507.46
|517660
|700710
|62154.37
|82319.37
|0
|0
|Adair County Democratic Club
|9595.9
|985
|12472.31
|77
|4077.58
|0
|0
|American Property Casualty Insurance Association Missouri PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Democrat Club
|16318.36
|1842.1
|14783.88
|186.86
|8465.42
|0
|0
|American Family Political Action Committee - MO
|33017.66
|6054.55
|24299.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Committee for Legislative Progress
|2588
|0
|3100
|350
|512
|0
|0
|KC Neighbors for Progress
|36061.76
|8074.63
|28074.63
|500
|1226
|0
|0
|University Township Democratic Organization Inc
|701.95
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tony PAC
|285031.99
|111933.68
|244186.03
|712.68
|1411.19
|0
|0
|Raytown Democratic Association
|3275.69
|90
|1202
|100
|703.47
|0
|0
|International Union of Painters & Allied Trades PAT Federal PAC
|1515.87
|0
|4062.02
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CWA-COPE Political Contributions Federal Committee
|10050
|650
|372949
|0
|510
|0
|0
|Missouri United
|300416.99
|153900
|391745.62
|14157.72
|25807.72
|0
|0
|417 PAC
|30140.49
|26750
|34652.35
|0
|400
|0
|0
|IBEW Local Union #545 PAC Fund
|9858.17
|646.57
|3465.18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Deere & Company Political Action Committee MO-Federal Committee
|604.04
|0
|750
|113.72
|513.19
|0
|0
|Unite Here Tip Missouri State and Local Fund
|32267.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Freeman Physicians Group Political Action Committee
|51943.31
|1750
|6500
|300
|1200
|0
|0
|Southwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|5146.63
|0
|7796.63
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HealthPAC
|97763.32
|6716.95
|421088.05
|282.47
|16083.73
|0
|0
|Bank Of America Missouri Political Action Committee
|2520.35
|159
|1352.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Shelter Insurance Missouri PAC
|26745.27
|6264.32
|124189.3
|0
|1001.19
|0
|0
|Ameren Missouri Political Action Committee
|17763.45
|4938.29
|15351.81
|0
|3443.9
|0
|0
|MO Association of Trial Attorneys Political Action Committee (MATA-PAC)
|200.77
|0
|0
|0
|180.5
|0
|0
|Missouri's Future
|463.82
|0.06
|500.2
|0
|170
|0
|0
|AFSCME MO People Public Employees Organized to Promote Legislative Equality
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Safer Families for Missouri
|9958.49
|5623.87
|20483.11
|491
|1036.87
|0
|0
|Northwest Missouri Leadership PAC
|34038.78
|11500
|64127.2
|3000
|12793.22
|0
|0
|Local 257 IBEW Voluntary Political Fund
|12014.86
|1008
|34014
|0
|59
|0
|0
|MO Republican Attorneys for Civil Justice PAC
|30982.28
|4652.4
|27669.64
|254.76
|424.76
|0
|0
|MO Opportunity PAC
|25641.08
|0
|20000
|4605
|8182.31
|0
|0
|Rural Missouri Healthcare PAC
|444
|0
|18500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Progress for Wildwood PAC
|1011
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plumbers & Pipefitters Local Union 178 PAC Fund
|9429.47
|3536.35
|38660.89
|4.19
|10658.36
|0
|0
|Iron Workers Local #396 Voluntary Fund
|65537.07
|21042.65
|65178.13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern Missouri Professional Firefighters PAC
|31174.53
|5082.54
|68450.83
|130.5
|44444.08
|0
|6215.62
|General Motors Company PAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|1565
|0
|30000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bayer US LLC Missouri PAC
|9927.82
|0
|2462.49
|666.05
|2072.18
|0
|0
|Political Action Committee of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants
|43217.78
|10135
|17720
|0
|750
|0
|0
|Pfizer Missouri Political Action Committee - Federal Committee
|0
|0
|9300
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Midwest Region Laborers' Political League Education Fund
|177220.52
|25518.55
|128434.73
|0
|4250
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Machinists PAC
|59901.62
|20435.84
|28684.36
|0
|3206.85
|0
|0
|MO Architects-PAC
|9060.63
|715
|715
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Plumbing Industry Council State PAC
|10736.61
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MADA Dealers Interested In Government
|4054.33
|5848.78
|107470.92
|1940
|2106
|0
|10000
|Quality Platte County R-III Schools
|6016.14
|0
|25001
|0
|25006.12
|0
|0
|MO State Troopers Assoc PAC
|2378.13
|0
|8000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Central Labor Council PAC
|6107.32
|15
|2291.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis City Labor Legislature Club
|5895.44
|200
|3329.03
|2500
|3668.33
|0
|0
|Voters for Good Government
|5616.31
|4250
|6250
|0
|6036.44
|0
|13661.35
|Ford Motor Company Civic Action Fund - MO
|37600.5
|8500
|76500
|0
|29.95
|0
|0
|The Downtown Council Political Action Committee
|68.38
|0
|39765
|0
|5068.3
|0
|0
|Tesson Ferry Township Republican Club
|4527.99
|390
|6588.94
|535.48
|3153.16
|0
|0
|IBEW Local 1464 COPE
|8114.27
|2533.5
|11345
|0
|0
|0
|0
|AGC of MO PAC
|247270.25
|23947.64
|318554.86
|1683.33
|53833.42
|-4984.17
|0
|Joplin Fraternal Order of Police Political Action Committee
|10861.04
|677
|16718.65
|0
|5857.61
|0
|0
|St Louis Firefighters Local No 73 PAC
|53679.57
|0
|11166
|0
|1695
|0
|0
|Supporters of Health Research and Treatments
|140618.28
|0
|104000
|1399.61
|1770.94
|0
|0
|Missourians for Research and Innovation
|71745.28
|0
|21000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23rd Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|933.63
|785
|5350
|334.15
|3730.84
|0
|0
|Bryan Cave Missouri PAC
|30250.1
|10697
|117123
|0
|112.45
|0
|0
|MO Manufactured Housing Institute Inc.
|30083.45
|0
|28241.5
|0
|9802.9
|0
|0
|AFSCME Working Families Fund
|7161.5
|0
|55896.3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18th Ward Regular Democratic Organization
|1097.85
|767.85
|4771.85
|0
|4442
|0
|0
|Warren County Democrats
|2553.96
|735
|8804.51
|277.64
|4667.29
|0
|0
|Public Safety Concern
|37313.96
|5145
|18730
|9
|36
|0
|0
|Committee for Liberty
|199127.7
|7500
|134484.74
|3000
|24900
|0
|0
|Freedom's Promise PAC
|17886.21
|9500
|857681.83
|2200
|918710
|0
|0
|St. Charles County Leadership PAC
|18229.54
|1000
|3500
|0
|306.47
|0
|0
|SEIU HCII Missouri PAC
|39347.93
|0
|100250
|171.36
|3373.66
|0
|0
|Together KC
|29904.01
|20000
|1424778.53
|682.01
|1109934.52
|0
|0
|Fair Play Missouri PAC
|9835.99
|10000
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson City Firefighters L671 PAC Fund
|1340
|1440
|6465
|125
|125
|0
|0
|True North PAC
|88795.28
|15250
|15750
|500
|1162
|0
|0
|United We Stand PAC
|92074.53
|5000
|95750
|2513.47
|3675.47
|0
|0
|Jefferson Township Democratic Club
|2536.7
|320
|320
|159
|159
|0
|0
|MCPAC
|50464.03
|2372.61
|117642.01
|1765.97
|48151.35
|0
|0
|Boone County Federation of Republican Women
|2592.34
|1570
|4530
|1221.08
|3007.49
|0
|0
|XCaliber MOPAC
|82471.89
|30100
|50100
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Louis Building Trades PAC
|2273.02
|500.11
|7500.11
|0
|0.12
|0
|0
|IUEC Local 3 PAC Fund
|24359.62
|19914
|41925.59
|330
|1456.55
|0
|0
|Show Me Integrity Action Fund
|2334.5
|5685
|82234.3
|1265.27
|127400.31
|0
|51700.51
|Access MO
|24764.27
|7798.22
|32938.46
|1793.05
|5094.8
|0
|0
|Conservative Leadership of the Ozarks
|Karla
|Eslinger
|9805.08
|8475
|8475
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Values PAC
|4199.55
|1500
|4235
|0
|35.45
|0
|0
|Limited Government PAC
|3023.78
|5000
|49874.16
|0
|19250.38
|0
|0
|Believe in Life and Liberty - BILL PAC
|224992.54
|42750
|162094.33
|34090.19
|106081.29
|0
|0
|Pro-Choice Missouri
|10929.21
|240
|56369.85
|162.72
|17945.17
|0
|1305.22
|St Louis Association of Retired Professional Fire Fighters
|12002.07
|2467
|2467
|1224.59
|1224.59
|0
|0
|Brush Fires PAC
|413.14
|0
|89400
|72
|81986.86
|0
|0
|John H. Haake Branch 343 National Association of Letter Carriers Political Action Fund
|11809.16
|1323
|7079.07
|6
|20
|0
|0
|Mo Association Of Criminal Defense Lawyers Political Action Committee
|11761.19
|710
|8270
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO LGBTQ Victory Fund
|867.42
|990
|990
|22.58
|22.58
|0
|0
|Citizens For Bayless Opportunities
|175.13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grain Valley Democrats
|396
|0
|0
|9
|36
|0
|0
|Airport Township Regular Republican Club
|470.01
|0
|110
|0
|90
|0
|0
|Democratic Club of Phelps County
|4633.72
|4293.63
|4293.63
|1856.75
|1856.75
|0
|0
|The Democratic Club of Queeny and Lafayette Townships
|2015.32
|45.73
|569.01
|0.72
|123.69
|0
|0
|Second District Missouri Democrats
|245.06
|250
|250
|4.94
|4.94
|0
|0
|15th Ward Democrats
|611.36
|395
|1052.9
|27
|946.42
|0
|0
|Hadley Township Democratic Club
|2708.71
|0
|2944.21
|0
|35.5
|0
|0
|Francis Howell Families
|1851.1
|2818.48
|8189.87
|251.31
|1892.9
|0
|0
|Truman Day Rally
|3566.83
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11th Senatorial Leadership Comm
|118089.77
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Senior Coalition
|4772
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JB PAC
|105003.22
|71351
|115194
|1597.9
|9140.78
|0
|0
|Lee's Summit Democrats
|8697.77
|1455
|9077
|158.82
|1418.45
|0
|0
|Supporters of Community Fire
|2943.38
|0
|0
|0
|308
|0
|0
|Local 757 Fire PAC
|43366.23
|1710
|7550
|0
|1501.94
|0
|0
|Missouri Club for Growth Political Action Committee
|2579.18
|0
|0
|250
|850
|0
|0
|Forward Lee's Summit
|728.25
|0
|350
|280
|350
|0
|0
|Missouri Senior PAC
|26429.86
|20000
|72333.33
|23.5
|23.5
|0
|0
|Missouri C PAC
|36790.39
|20000
|68333.33
|23.5
|23.5
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No. 541 PAC
|71225.26
|7018.3
|24192.25
|0
|40
|0
|0
|Stoddard County Democrat Club
|2750.15
|2279
|6339
|949.05
|5103.63
|0
|0
|Bootheel Conservative Republicans
|28262.12
|8072.99
|38277.21
|4138.42
|23484.71
|0
|0
|MONA PAC
|2530.56
|701
|3313.84
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jefferson County Republican Club
|5049.86
|2232
|18894.2
|1238.16
|9584.09
|0
|0
|IAFF FIREPAC VIC Missouri
|10235
|35000
|40000
|0
|11820
|0
|0
|JCFRW Donation Account
|1645.17
|2137
|2137
|491.83
|491.83
|0
|0
|Southland Progress
|1091.51
|25
|17075.62
|15
|16974.81
|0
|0
|Leadership For America
|514414.17
|0
|0
|14067.67
|71630.1
|0
|0
|A Better Kansas City
|1696
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Future Leaders of America
|5714.89
|1000
|1000
|750
|750
|0
|0
|Truth in Campaigns
|233260.77
|44750
|44750
|761.84
|761.84
|0
|0
|Laborers Local 660-PAC
|79264.52
|2757.6
|14125.8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln PAC
|307184.82
|158000
|321650
|11163.88
|24435.84
|0
|0
|National Federation of Independent Business Missouri Political Action Committee
|14636.78
|824.99
|7025.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fair Missouri
|1785.88
|0
|218.79
|30
|2685.63
|0
|0
|Tri-County Labor Legislative Club
|61795.81
|600
|22367
|608.41
|13188.57
|0
|0
|Women Dems
|8769.62
|5683
|16181.48
|59
|1100
|0
|0
|Local 148 International Union of Operating Engineers MO PAC
|19366.46
|3948.73
|8910.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NEA Fund for Children & Public Education - Non Federal Itemized Account Missouri
|1192
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3912 LEADERSHIP PAC
|Michael
|O'Donnell
|5000
|5009
|5009
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Springfield Good Government Committee
|65544.98
|10060.41
|63784.4
|2204.17
|35538.45
|0
|0
|Southern Missouri Conservative Fund
|4690.45
|1000
|22935
|15
|2867.51
|0
|0
|Missourians for Public Education
|18.23
|28.23
|2358.13
|54
|2339.9
|0
|0
|B L E T Missouri PAC
|28573.76
|5020
|71578.25
|0
|49
|0
|0
|NOVA PAC
|John
|Simmons
|11893
|11275
|14362
|30
|76
|0
|0
|Conservative Leadership for Southeast Missouri
|37300.19
|14200
|97750
|8.01
|60399.81
|0
|0
|Univ of MO Flagship Council PAC
|71711.58
|2957.64
|2957.64
|262.8
|525.6
|0
|0
|Missouri Leadership Fund
|25994.27
|100
|50700
|24
|24
|0
|0
|Saint Charles County Regional Leadership Fund
|3157.36
|0
|0
|0
|146
|0
|0
|Missouri Coin Operators Association PAC
|1000
|0
|20000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heartland Fund INC
|36.03
|750
|9510
|463.97
|7325.54
|0
|910.53
|Old McDonald PAC
|7350
|10000
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29th Senate District Leadership PAC
|6000
|0
|17000
|0
|1500
|0
|0
|Heat and Frost Insulators and Allied Workers Political Fund Account No. 1
|2907
|600
|18154.62
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Oregon County Republican Committee
|1600
|35
|70
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Unfair Taxes
|2030.29
|1000
|4000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sheet Metal Workers Union Local No 2 Legislative Action Committee
|132827.64
|17744.87
|211693.47
|0
|21.25
|0
|0
|Mack PAC
|Ian
|Mackey
|1068
|1100
|1100
|32
|32
|0
|0
|Missourians for Life
|349.87
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Quality Education
|1288.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The Madison PAC
|28882.87
|25754.31
|35770.82
|1200
|1200
|0
|0
|Missourians for Better Health Care
|9.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lincoln County Republican Club
|16287.18
|3490
|12319
|2390.48
|5415.47
|175.92
|175.92
|Freedom for Missouri
|71
|85.85
|110.85
|46.34
|89.85
|0
|0
|Uniting Missouri PAC
|377771.33
|354044.44
|884678.42
|119348.44
|472830.98
|-24572.42
|5000.76
|The Good Government Committee
|2305.89
|2964
|2964
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Coalition For Building A Better Tomorrow
|42445.92
|3450
|13750
|204.08
|204.08
|0
|0
|Grade A For Change
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1948.28
|Tri-County PAC
|Cyndi
|Bucheit-Courtway
|8411
|3750
|3750
|0
|0
|0
|0
|We the People
|1770.11
|0
|120.72
|67
|794.3
|0
|0
|Saint Charles Organization of Republicans
|13683.84
|16000
|33000
|0
|2238
|0
|0
|Missourians Against Illegal Immigration
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens for Integrity and Accountability
|1575.36
|1500
|1500
|0
|0
|0
|0
|HNTB Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|800
|5000
|10250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lumen Missouri Federal Political Action Committee
|60
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nexus PAC
|7516.98
|10500
|93600
|5614.97
|9514.47
|0
|0
|KCFOP PAC
|188700.58
|0
|117825
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Senate Leadership PAC
|68397.92
|6000
|8000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CRYSTAL PAC
|Crystal
|Quade
|23321.15
|8250
|27750
|2430
|3200
|0
|0
|Neosho Good Government Committee
|1146
|1017
|1567
|662.95
|662.95
|0
|0
|Maryland Heights Township Democratic Club
|1257.45
|200
|200
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Citizens to Save Hazelwood & Fire Services
|3333.36
|37.3
|6965.51
|2954.11
|3609.15
|0
|0
|1776 PAC
|230040
|9040
|230240
|0
|0
|0
|0
|JEFFCO PATRIOTS
|1420.85
|4026.6
|7543.6
|4415.48
|6122.75
|0
|0
|The American Statesman SuperPAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott County Democrat Womens Club
|2168.6
|150
|300
|500
|1000
|0
|0
|MO National Education Assoc-PAC
|663171.4
|28919.31
|119723.72
|0
|1342.41
|0
|0
|Educators Support Public Education (ESPE)
|16974.89
|2375
|2475
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taxpayers in Support of Public Education
|29051.05
|3915
|4098.62
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Unite. Inspire. Lead
|205088.35
|26672.91
|111843.51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|ASA Midwest PAC
|139074.36
|24.53
|35571.31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Taxpayers for Accountability
|742.89
|9000
|9000
|8257.11
|8257.11
|0
|0
|Enterprise Holdings, Inc. PAC
|605076.42
|168345.71
|693793.89
|4511.06
|166058.9
|0
|0
|Mo Coalition for Video Lottery PAC
|158485
|225395.73
|225395.73
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paladin PAC
|10100
|26701.36
|26701.36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Central Missouri Senate Republican PAC
|29.12
|0
|0
|90
|90
|90
|210
|The 100 PAC
|52277.72
|38405
|171200.52
|43526.6
|118422.8
|0
|0
|Builders Association PAC
|64502.09
|17374.95
|42374.95
|14.63
|91.53
|0
|0
|Missouri Alliance PAC
|14289.17
|7200
|7200
|93
|93
|0
|0
|Eastern Missouri Senate PAC
|5607.62
|0
|0
|125
|125
|-120
|0
|Kansas City Missouri Republican Senate PAC
|4311
|0
|0
|90
|90
|-125
|0
|Missouri Senate Campaign Committee
|477197.42
|364001
|635501
|95938.62
|241977.06
|56489.72
|56489.72
|Missouri Asphalt Pavement Association Political Action Committee
|15643.14
|0
|40525
|0
|3289.42
|0
|0
|SHC PAC
|1865.08
|0
|0
|545
|695
|0
|0
|Fire Fighters Committee To Elect
|2355.44
|166.42
|1430.84
|0
|13583.2
|0
|469.39
|Committee for Quality Healthcare
|30838.46
|1650
|24000
|870
|2766.55
|0
|0
|UAW Region 5 PAC
|152839.11
|0
|123.69
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Corn Growers Association State Political Action Committee
|89207.69
|0
|32905
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri "Bootheel Dems" Democrats
|850
|0
|850
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri Farmers Care
|6532.28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20527.93
|MO Soybean Association State PAC (MO SoyPAC)
|41857.25
|1740
|46942.72
|25.41
|1085.41
|0
|0
|Missouri Farm Bureau Federation State PAC
|91481.1
|13013.69
|34051.64
|110
|1186
|0
|0
|Serve Missouri PAC
|41896
|21600
|40600
|0
|0
|0
|0
|FirePAC 3133
|68550.64
|1495
|12077.93
|32.41
|8497.73
|0
|0
|Firefighters of North County PAC
|15512.37
|0
|84662.2
|2000
|48574.83
|0
|0
|POL PAC
|64384.89
|250
|90905.15
|890
|1750
|0
|0
|BNSF Railway Company RAILPAC Missouri - Federal Committee
|12013
|0
|59000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stand Up to Stigma PAC
|4337.03
|3000
|6470
|545
|711
|-481.94
|0
|MO State Teachers Assoc Legislative Impact Co
|88211.49
|12355.38
|30418.8
|906.98
|2619.94
|0
|0
|Bunge North America, Inc. Political Action Committee
|Mike
|Parson
|234339.92
|21872.04
|89822.87
|386.75
|4338.64
|0
|0
|BHA PAC
|2278.89
|0
|0
|0
|1375
|0
|0
|Reform St Louis County Now
|5600
|7600
|7600
|5815
|5815
|5815
|5815
|Expand Missouri
|780.01
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Fair Taxation
|968.76
|0
|0
|215
|215
|0
|0
|Good Government for Missouri
|11508.05
|1500
|11906.25
|53.33
|488.88
|0
|0
|MO Bankers Association State-PAC
|11509.67
|1000.28
|3003.02
|371.05
|1008.67
|0
|0
|Health Care Leadership Committee
|11097.46
|2000
|9800
|15
|1937
|0
|0
|JNB PAC
|552.81
|0
|0
|0
|562.5
|0
|0
|MO Land Title PAC
|1945.86
|500
|500
|17
|67
|0
|0
|Missouri Growth Association PAC
|541.55
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MidMO Leadership Fund
|963.04
|0
|0
|0
|1187.5
|0
|0
|Missouri Gaming PAC
|19177.71
|57366.66
|92463.32
|92.21
|2217.21
|0
|0
|PG PAC
|1591.16
|0
|15000
|0
|2375
|0
|0
|Missourians for Effective Leadership PAC
|1555.46
|52000
|52000
|5105
|7220
|0
|0
|Sandy PAC
|6634.5
|6650
|6650
|15.5
|15.5
|0
|0
|SWMO Forward PAC
|184.5
|200
|200
|15.5
|15.5
|0
|0
|SWMO Healthcare Committee
|18873.39
|7260
|7760
|0
|0
|0
|0
|The PAC
|1144.16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|WPG PAC
|7556.64
|12000
|67100
|0
|1563.02
|0
|0
|MBA Pony Express Region PAC
|15743.74
|100.53
|8407.05
|371.05
|1008.67
|0
|0
|Missourians for a Better Tomorrow
|4885
|1000
|4900
|0
|15
|0
|0
|16th Ward Democratic Organization
|1935.49
|2551.94
|2571.94
|1082.89
|1306.79
|0
|0
|HCA Missouri Good Government Fund
|23950.43
|0
|51010.38
|14.3
|244.32
|0
|0
|B PAC
|Brian
|Williams
|102425.6
|53551
|53551
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Friends of SJSD
|18716.07
|0
|14360.01
|0
|4189.92
|0
|0
|MBA Mark Twain Region PAC
|43902.44
|4384.19
|22124.91
|371.05
|1008.67
|0
|0
|MO Cattlemens Association PAC
|44502.96
|4650
|347966.71
|112.83
|190040.7
|0
|17104.28
|MBA Truman Region PAC
|16193.61
|1028.61
|13544.47
|371.05
|1008.67
|0
|0
|MO State Council of Fire Fighters PAC
|89126.92
|18631.77
|82217.91
|0
|2299.57
|0
|0
|Humane Society Legislative Fund of Missouri PAC
|10000
|10000
|10000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St Louis County Police Association PAC
|10573.32
|7275
|33875
|0
|9800
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local Union No 688 Political Action Committee
|25110.46
|0
|9772.39
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mineral Area Labor Legislative Club
|4828.81
|4590
|9790
|239.48
|5274.48
|0
|0
|Central Bancompany - PAC
|9145
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ameren Corporation Federal Political Action Committee (Ameren FEDPAC)
|29924.09
|40941.76
|172627.72
|0
|17838.08
|0
|0
|MBA Capitol Region PAC
|53337.6
|1705.8
|36801.2
|371.05
|1008.67
|0
|0
|Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1287
|15038.12
|2870.58
|14179.91
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Charles Realtors PAC
|47006.41
|27571.89
|32928.1
|16548.1
|30188.23
|0
|0
|Heavy Constructors Association Local PAC
|25621.99
|10885.68
|35342.77
|191.47
|420.78
|0
|0
|Take Back Missouri
|15517.02
|2056
|26329.29
|71.63
|516.28
|0
|0
|Citizens for Phelps County
|474.29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA Gateway Region PAC
|14502.76
|3535.7
|26111.18
|371.05
|1008.67
|0
|0
|Indian American Physician Missouri PAC
|0
|0
|0
|1224.5
|1224.5
|1224.5
|1224.5
|MBA Ozark Region PAC
|33501.85
|3801.19
|32155.16
|371.05
|1040.67
|0
|0
|IAFF Local 781 Legislative PAC
|55738.96
|5486
|46772
|0
|9763.04
|0
|0
|ProgressWomen
|21334.36
|2323
|73968.94
|517.16
|41002.89
|0
|0
|Dem Leg Camp Com Missouri-Out of State Committee
|10225
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MBA River Heritage Region PAC
|78647.74
|9864.14
|43459.32
|371.06
|1040.66
|0
|0
|Real Justice PAC-Federal Committee
|Wesley
|Bell
|2143.66
|0
|0
|10
|6841.31
|0
|0
|Cerner PAC MO – Federal Committee
|5356.99
|0
|26250
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Teamsters Local 618 Drive Fund
|8157.31
|1500
|36000
|60.61
|860.73
|0
|0
|Association of MO Electric Cooperatives (AMEC PAC)
|164716.92
|6619.17
|64705.55
|0
|1517.66
|0
|0
|National Democratic Redistricting Missouri PAC - Federal Committee
|32.69
|0
|37100
|45
|37067.31
|0
|0
|Mo Concrete Association Political Action Committee
|3068.89
|520
|8948.5
|0
|5250.32
|0
|0
|United Democratic Club of Northwest Missouri
|4346.17
|170
|22163.59
|800
|17832.16
|0
|0
|MO Majority PAC LLC
|45526.74
|70000
|133460.85
|0
|252.63
|0
|0
|HDR, Inc. Employee Owners PAC - Missouri
|4452.06
|5000
|5000
|184.59
|3571.98
|0
|0
|Missouri AG PAC
|26599.27
|23100
|70433.33
|23.5
|173.5
|0
|0
|St Louis Police Officers Assoc PAC
|26925.98
|14756.62
|49562.26
|3000
|4700
|0
|0
|Teamsters Joint Council No 13 Drive Political Fund
|2413.89
|2000
|17500
|214.5
|4122.5
|0
|0
|Conservative Leaders of Missouri
|18677.04
|21094.37
|68427.7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Squadron PAC
|595
|535.21
|635.21
|5
|40.21
|0
|0
|Six County PAC
|20378.5
|4500
|11500
|83
|1346
|0
|0
|Professional Fire Fighters of Eastern Missouri 2665 PAC Fund
|3112.73
|10817
|44217
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MILA PAC
|6784.48
|0
|30920
|9
|1639.94
|0
|0
|MO Drive Fund
|52369.78
|0
|470000
|0
|825
|0
|0
|Missouri Priorities PAC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|Dred Scott Advocates for Justice and Equity
|2064.98
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crossing Paths
|1984.11
|3451.73
|11149.84
|2984.46
|9902.62
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters & Paramedics of Franklin County PAC Fund
|8821.84
|0
|3254
|0
|472.96
|0
|0
|Kansas City Regional Association Of Realtors Missouri RPAC
|94010.57
|13749.25
|99075.11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters of Tri-County PAC
|13234.26
|0
|10950
|0
|5170.02
|0
|0
|Health Education and Learning Political Action Committee, Inc (HEALPAC)
|2431
|0
|0
|500
|1100
|0
|0
|Professional Firefighters of North St Louis County PAC
|5878.53
|0
|6260
|0
|4508.23
|0
|0
|27th Ward Democratic Organization
|1371.86
|1500
|1500
|4.5
|9
|0
|0
|Crawford County Democratic Committee Club
|2614.63
|101.42
|2912.9
|0
|267.47
|0
|0
|Majority Forward
|155752.02
|87500
|152427.39
|1850.78
|5153.7
|0
|0
|Citizens for Good Government
|7106.72
|0
|17457.07
|0
|19419.66
|0
|0
|HBS MO State PAC
|13902.21
|6500
|59000
|0
|4823.29
|0
|0
|Missouri Forest Products Political Action Committee
|45621.76
|0
|46022.5
|0
|3606.49
|0
|1290
|Professional Firefighters of Central St. Louis County PAC
|11374.4
|0
|7882
|0
|1214.77
|0
|0
|ASAPAC MO Federal Committee
|2012.05
|0
|15000
|66
|287
|0
|0
|Missouri Realtors PAC, Inc
|496109.12
|365920.75
|1749644.87
|53944.44
|274424.68
|0
|0
|SOCO Red PAC
|18928.99
|4900
|25700
|6
|126.01
|0
|0
|Centene Corporation Political Action Committee d/b/a Centene Missouri Federal PAC
|15050
|0
|6000
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missourians for Sporting Pursuits
|653.66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Conservative Solutions for Missouri PAC
|Mary Elizabeth
|Coleman
|15315.79
|0
|15750
|9
|434.14
|0
|0
|Page PAC
|Sam
|Page
|362274.38
|120500
|394136.2
|5708.66
|34712.36
|0
|1500
|Concord Democratic Club
|5601.66
|4732
|8638.57
|527.69
|2068.24
|0
|0
|BUILD St. Louis PAC, Inc.
|407752.28
|69740.65
|208648.5
|7435.11
|28828.34
|0
|0
|Chouteau PAC
|8641.28
|0.88
|131174.04
|175.5
|42744.18
|0
|0
|MBA Young Bankers PAC
|1769.78
|865.04
|865.35
|447.21
|447.21
|0
|0
|Working Americans Leadership PAC
|923
|20
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MOSFA PAC Inc
|39884.42
|23225
|99515.74
|11286.55
|28382.28
|0
|0
|MLPAC
|767.8
|0
|12040
|8921.05
|13483.55
|0
|0
|Don't Tread on MO PAC
|6113.43
|0
|17.43
|134.99
|1280.6
|0
|0
|Region Safe STL
|340.75
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MO Cable PAC
|12449.98
|0
|72527.44
|0
|6436.4
|0
|0
|Our Revolution: Mid-Missouri
|1712.35
|138
|4566.84
|0
|1980.17
|0
|0
|Graves Garrett, LLC PAC
|1242.71
|0.18
|56319.34
|0
|968.25
|0
|0
|American Democracy Alliance - Ridgely PAC
|32139.91
|2.85
|500116.78
|0
|1837
|0
|0
|Missouri A/C and Mechanical Contractors
|7363.77
|8700
|156469.22
|0
|5980.45
|0
|0
|St. Francois County Democrats
|951.9
|188
|572
|50
|50
|0
|0
|Cooperative Owners Political Action Committee (COPAC)
|254173.35
|326.36
|1314.12
|0
|10793.8
|0
|0
|Show Me Growth PAC
|352798.17
|1250
|419167
|8642.12
|46181.83
|0
|0
|Evergy Employee PowerPAC - Missouri
|6384.71
|5750
|24750
|0
|0
|0
|0
|DougPac
|Doug
|Beck
|46552.24
|14090.5
|38001.5
|0
|3091.21
|0
|0
|House Republican Campaign Committee, Inc
|462781.66
|141556
|897645.86
|141620.69
|493306.02
|0
|0
|Protect Missouri Workers PAC
|15214.01
|3500
|36000
|0
|1864.98
|-945
|0
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON PAC MISSOURI (affiliated with Johnson & Johnson Federal PAC)
|3496.7
|0
|5000
|89.85
|359.4
|0
|0
|Missouri's Energy Future PAC
|1154.99
|10000
|10500
|695
|1535
|0
|0
|Columbia Professional Firefighters Political Action Committee
|6686.55
|0
|13952.48
|0
|0
|0
|0
|House Democratic Campaign Committee
|57213.51
|100770
|235472.71
|83345.74
|303448.21
|0
|0