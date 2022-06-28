Burks backed by U.S. Congressmen, veteran’s PAC

Columbia, Mo. — Two veteran Congressmen have endorsed Taylor Burks in his run for U.S. House of Representatives in Missouri’s fourth congressional district (CD 4). Burks, himself a veteran, receives the endorsements in the midst of a crowded Republican primary.

Republican U.S. representatives August Pfluger from Texas and Mike Waltz from Florida were announced as Burks endorsers in a press release Tuesday.

They are not the first active members of Congress to endorse Burks in his race. U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton has also come out in support of the Navy veteran.

Burks secured additional financial backing from the “Raptor” Political Action Committee (PAC) with the endorsement from Pfluger. The Raptor PAC is directly affiliated with Pfluger and backs veterans running for Congress.

“I’m happy to endorse Taylor, and look forward to the leadership, selfless service and supply chain experience he will bring to the US House,” Pfluger said in a press release.

The duo of endorsements will help Burks further differentiate himself in CD 4. Burks is one of three veterans in the Republican primary, sharing the distinction with state Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Cass County, and William Irwin.

Burks feels that he’s winning the battle for veteran votes among the three.

“There are other veteran candidates,” Burks said. “But I’m the one getting the support.”

In addition to endorsements from three veteran Congressmen, Burks is endorsed by the Disabled Vets PAC and the Votes4Vets coalition.

Veteran support, along with connections to Mid-Missouri, have Burks feeling confident about his chances as the summer progresses. Burks has previously served as County Clerk of Boone County.

“I think I have the geographic advantage — even with Boone County being split by career politicians who wanted to run for Congress,” Burks said. “You have to represent a number of constituent bases, I’m the candidate to do that.”

As the race progresses, further support from veterans and Boone County will be important to the Burks campaign.

However, the support of national politicians and an extra PAC in his corner have given Burks a substantial amount of momentum as August’s primary elections continue to draw closer.

Featured Image: Taylor Burks, Republican candidate for CD 4 in Missouri. (PROVIDED)