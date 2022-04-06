Schmitt launches ‘Parents for Schmitt’ coalition

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced support from parents from around the Show-Me State this week, forming an official “Parents for Schmitt” coalition in support of his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

This coalition comes on the heels of Schmitt’s “Students First initiative,” which encouraged families to report content like critical race theory being taught in Missouri schools.

“As attorney general, I have fought alongside parents against mask mandates and decisive indoctrination like critical race theory in our schools,” Schmitt said. “I’ve worked tirelessly to pry power away from bureaucrats and return it to the parents. As Missouri’s next U.S. senator, I’ll continue my fight to empower parents and families.”

“Eric Schmitt has fought for parents’ rights at every turn, and this is exactly what we need out of the next Senator from the Show-Me State,” Parents for Schmitt founding member Peggy Ward said.

Schmitt is in a crowded GOP primary field for the U.S. Senate seat left open by outgoing Senator Roy Blunt. Also vying for the seat are Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, Congressman Billy Long, state Sen. Dave Schatz, attorney Mark McCloskey, and former Gov. Eric Greitens.