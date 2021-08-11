After audit of Bel-Ridge last year cited numerous concerns with city’s financial condition, follow-up report from Galloway finds progress being made on recommendations

City officials have implemented several recommendations; others are in progress

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The city of Bel-Ridge has made progress on the recommendations of a state audit that found several concerns with its financial condition and gave the lowest possible rating, “poor.” A follow-up report issued today by State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailed progress made by the city, which is located in north St. Louis County.

“Bel-Ridge residents concerned about their city government requested the original audit through a petition, and our audit determined there were numerous financial issues to be addressed,” Auditor Galloway said. “I am encouraged city leaders have taken the audit recommendations seriously and are acting on them. This kind of response makes local government more efficient and effective for taxpayers.”

The follow-up report reviewed 16 findings and recommendations from the 2020 audit and determined city officials had implemented five of the recommendations and implementation of the other 11 recommendations was in progress.

Poor budgetary presentation and inadequate monitoring of the financial situation contributed to the financial condition of Bel-Ridge. In response to audit recommendations, city officials have begun taking steps to ensure that budgets, financial statements and other reports are properly prepared and reviewed, and that disbursements have supporting documentation and are adequately reviewed and approved. The city also has improved its competitive bidding process.

The audit also found that revenue from the city’s Tax Increment Financing Fund was commingled with the General Fund, Park Fund and Storm Water Fund, and the city had not repaid amounts due to the various funds. Other restricted funds also were improperly deposited in the General Fund. City officials indicated they have partially corrected these issues. They now separately account for the different funds and intend to develop plans for repaying the amounts due.

The follow-up review determined the city has implemented recommendations to annually fix salaries for officers and employees, and to address compliance with the Sunshine Law. Other recommendations to address weaknesses with the city’s control and procedures over receipts and payroll are in progress.

A complete copy of the follow-up report on the city of Bel-Ridge can be found here.