Audits of Schuyler, Sullivan counties are underway

Auditor Galloway encourages citizens with relevant information to contact Whistleblower Hotline

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — State Auditor Nicole Galloway said today her office has begun regularly scheduled audits of Schuyler County and Sullivan County, both located in northern Missouri. Schuyler County received an overall rating of “good” in its most recent audit, issued in June 2015. The most recent audit of Sullivan County was completed in December 2016, with the county receiving an overall rating of “poor.” A follow-up report on Sullivan County operations, released in 2017, showed county officials had made progress addressing the issues reported in the audit.

“These audits will provide independent reviews of county government operations to ensure taxpayer resources have been used appropriately and to recommend improvements that will better serve citizens,” Auditor Galloway said. “If anyone in the community has feedback that may be helpful, I encourage them to reach out through my Whistleblower Hotline.”­­

Individuals who would like to provide information for consideration in these audits or any audit may contact the State Auditor’s Whistleblower Hotline at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by calling 800-347-8597. Concerns may also be submitted anonymously online at auditor.mo.gov/hotline.