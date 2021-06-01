 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Capitol Briefs: DNR offers energy improvement loan program

By Cameron Gerber on June 1, 2021
  

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri’s Department of Natural Resources (DNR) began offering assistance for energy improvements through low-interest loans this week. 

The department began accepting applications Tuesday from schools and universities, municipalities, utilities, and hospitals for low-interest loans between $10,000 and $1 million. The funds will be administered by the Division of Energy as part of its Energy Loan Program and go toward various improvement projects. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30. 

“As part of the state’s effort to support and strengthen local communities, the Department of Natural Resources is pleased to offer an Energy Loan Program cycle to help eligible applicants make cost-saving energy improvements,” said DNR Director Carol Comer. “The program can improve communities’ resilience, save taxpayer money, and support jobs in Missouri.”

  • Loans are to go toward renewable energy systems, efficient lights and temperature control systems, waste heat recovery, insulation, and other improvements.
  • The fund totals $5 million. If money remains after other requests have been reviewed and approved, the division said applications exceeding $1 million would be considered. 
  • The program began in 1989 as a way to encourage investments in energy efficiency. More than 620 loans have been administered since its inception, according to the division, resulting in more than $214 million in estimated energy savings.
