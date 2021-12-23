PHOTOS: It’s Christmastime in the capital city

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Jefferson City as the Capitol and Governor’s Mansion glow with festive holiday decorations.

The tree adorning the second floor of the statehouse is a 10-foot tall loblolly pitch. The tree — along with a decorative wreath — was raised by Steve and Teresa Meier, who run Meier Horseshoe Pines in Jackson. The family has been growing Christmas trees since 1988 and has won the state’s annual tree and wreath competitions multiple times.

A 30-foot Norway spruce was installed in front of the Governor’s Mansion. The 150th Christmas tree to serve to stand before the Governor’s Mansion, it was donated by Steve and Carla Lieble in Columbia after it grew too large for their front yard. The tree lit up downtown Jefferson City during the annual lighting ceremony on Dec. 3 as the state capital kicked off the holiday season and the beginning of Christmas Tree Month in Missouri.

The mansion also offered candlelight tours in early December, allowing Missourians to view the decorations on the first floor of the chief executive’s home.

