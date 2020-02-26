Jason Bean files for SD 25, setting up crowded GOP primary

Agribusinessman Jason Bean officially filed to represent the Bootheel of Missouri in the state Senate Tuesday — setting up a crowded Republican primary to take over for Sen. Doug Libla.

A Republican, Bean blasted “Jefferson City bureaucrats” as having “lost touch” with SD 25 in his filing announcement.

“Our region does not compete with St. Louis for jobs and industry. We compete with Arkansas and Tennessee,” Bean said in a statement. “We have little chance to create new jobs and the opportunities that come with them for our communities without Jefferson City policymakers making dramatic changes.”

Bean’s entrance into the race creates a crowded Republican primary field for Libla’s seat. State Rep. Jeff Shawan, Eddy Justice, and former state Rep. Steve Cookson have all filed for the seat.

Shawan reported more than $266,000 cash on hand in January. In comparison, Cookson reported more than $20,000, and Justice had more than $132,000 cash on hand.

Bean does not yet have any reports filed with the Missouri Ethics Committee available online.

The Republican incumbent is prevented from running again due to term limits.

Bean, a self-described “constitutional conservative,” is a proponent of greater local control over schools, workforce development opportunities, and so-called “right-to-work” efforts. He has vowed to file a bill to allow counties to implement right-to-work laws on his first day in office if elected.

A fifth-generation Missouri farmer, Bean said he leans heavily on his experience — particularly growing the family farm from cotton and soybeans to a larger operation — as a candidate.

“The principles I learned building and growing the farm and business have led me to believe strongly in standing up for liberty and personal rights,” he said. “As an agribusinessman, I know first-hand the value of property rights and how governmental overregulation can stifle growth and innovation.”

Bean studied agronomy and animal science at the University of Missouri. He attends Holcomb United Methodist church and is raising three children with his wife, Desiree.