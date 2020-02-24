Laura Gramlich announces candidacy for public administrator of Cooper County

Boonville local Laura Gramlich has announced her campaign for Public Administrator of Cooper County, Missouri. She is running on the Republican ticket.

The office of Public Administrator is responsible for the advocacy and care of court appointed individuals. As their guardian, they defend these wards from abuse and exploitation, safeguard their assets from fraud, waste, abuse, and theft and ensure they live comfortable lives.

“My decades of experience as a licensed pharmacy technician and licensed massage therapist provide a unique perspective for this office. My years of business ownership have helped me acquire leadership and administrative skills along with the ability to navigate complex government systems. I have used my career as an opportunity to advocate for others and provide them with information to help navigate the complex medical system. I want to ensure the quality of life for our most vulnerable is protected and to help clients meet their needs both medically and personally. This is a position that demands hard work and understanding, and I am ready to meet those demands. My job at Medical Arts Pharmacy has prepared me for this position. I currently work with seven current Public Administrators, Unlimited Opportunities, Sister’s Supportive Living, Home Health and Hospice and multiple care facilities throughout the area. I coordinate services, providers and community resources to ensure the best long-term outcome for everyone. With my certification in Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention and HIPPA policies I will be ready to serve on day one.”

Alongside her training and licensing, Gramlich has made giving back to her community a long-term priority. She is a current board member of the Boonville Area Chamber of Commerce and was a former president of the organization. She is a member of the Boonville Women’s Club, Republican Club, Heritage Days Committee, S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and is currently serving as Vice President of the Kemper Alumni Association.

“I learned from my father, Frank Shore, how important it is to be involved in your community. I want to follow the example he set for me. I think community involvement is vital for anyone running for a locally elected office. You make connections and friendships through your time volunteering and just helping out where needed. Plus, you pick up some valuable skills that you can bring with you to a county position. I never regret spending my time giving back to the community that has always been there for me.”

A lifelong resident of Cooper County, Gramlich is happily married to her husband, Jody, and has one daughter. A graduate of Boonville R1 Highschool, she later attended Kemper Military School and College and is proud of her roots in central Missouri.

“I love my hometown and the wonderful people we have here. I am so blessed to call Cooper County home and look forward to continuing our community-centered approach to getting things done!”

Laura Gramlich has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on her campaign.