Press Release: Clay County Sheriff Will Akin to run for reelection

Will Akin has announced his intention to seek a second term as Clay County Sheriff. A nonpartisan seat, per Clay County’s charter, Akin will appear on the ballot in 2024. So far, Akin is the only announced candidate for the position.

“Serving Clay County has been an honor that I hope to continue for another four years,” stated Akin. “Under my leadership, we’ve seen strong public safety partnerships, improved collaboration with community partners, and good recruitment rates. I hope to build upon these achievements to ensure Clay County remains a safe place to call home.”

An Army Veteran, he received several medals and ribbons for his roles as a Parachute Rigger and UH-60 Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot. After his honorable discharge, Akin moved to law enforcement and eventually planted his roots in Clay County in 2013.

During his time in the sheriff’s office, he has served in roles such as 911 communications manager, community and media relations, crime analysis, emergency management, and the chaplain program before being elected sheriff in 2020. Akin is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy, Senior Management Institute for Police, and the National Sheriffs’ Institute. He is involved with the National Sheriffs’ Association, Missouri Sheriffs’ Association, Western States Sheriffs’ Association, International Association of Chiefs or Police, FBI National Academy Associates, and is the current president of the Metropolitan Chiefs and Sheriffs Association.

“Public safety is truly my life’s calling. I believe in protecting the innocent and holding bad actors accountable. The role of law enforcement is not to punish but to protect, and I ensure that mindset is evident in the culture we have cultivated in my office. I am proud of the work we’ve done over the past three years, and I look forward to continuing to improve our services for the county.”

Akin’s goals for the county include advanced training opportunities for deputy and civilian employees, ensuring funds are used efficiently for emergency services, increased coordination with city police departments and neighboring county sheriffs’ offices, and competitive recruitment strategies to keep the ranks strong in Clay County.

“My role as sheriff is not just crime fighting, it is strategic planning to ensure future sheriffs and deputies inherit a well-functioning, well-equipped office that is ready to tackle crime in the modern age. That means proper training, tested protocols, and reliable technology. So far, we have made this possible with support from the county government. I will continue to build a strong relationship with our county commissioners to ensure emergency services are at peak performance.”

Will is the proud husband to Jennifer and loving father to three adult children. He enjoys spending his free time serving in various community organizations and finding ways to enrich the local community.