Press Release: Sam Turner announces bid for Boone County Commission

Local businessman Sam Turner has announced his candidacy for District 1 of the Boone County Commission. The district covers the southern portion of the county, including southern Columbia. A conservative Republican, Turner will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August 2024.

“Boone County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. The first district, in particular, has seen a large portion of that population increase. We must have a local government that is ready to equip local employers and hardworking members of the community for success. As a commissioner, I would ensure families know that their tax dollars are being used efficiently to maintain infrastructure, combat crime, and keep Boone County on the road to prosperity.”

A Boone County Farm Bureau board member and Pachyderm member, Turner is active in the community. He also serves as a board member of the Southern Boone YMCA and regularly works with the local FFA chapter. Sam and his wife, Samantha, are the proud parents of two children and hope they—along with all the county’s young children—inherit a community that is full of opportunities to learn and grow. They also attend The Crossing Church in Columbia. As owner of Turner Ag Solutions, Sam is familiar with the struggles small businesses are facing today. It is rapid inflation and overbearing government policies that have compelled Sam to run for public office.

“As a 7th generation Missourian, I want to see a future where hard work continues to be rewarded in this state. I am striving to return to the commonsense principles of responsibility and self-governance that our nation was founded upon. Now is the time to reject Bidenomics and all the bloated bureaucratic nonsense that comes along with it.”

Turner is a self-proclaimed fiscal conservative. His priorities are keeping living costs low, improving infrastructure, and supporting family farms and businesses by cutting red tape. He has expressed his strong disapproval at attempts to raise taxes and supports freezing property taxes for senior citizens.

“I was raised to believe that less government is the best government. As a commissioner, I would ensure the role of government in our daily lives is limited to updating our roads and other core infrastructure, funding our law enforcement who keep us safe, and keeping our county an affordable place to call home. Beyond that, I hope to increase government transparency and hold government accountable in all it does. I look forward to meeting with voters and earning their support in the coming year.”

Sam Turner has retained Axiom Strategies to serve as consultants on his campaign.