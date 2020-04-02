Missouri political leaders tackle coronavirus: Live interviews with The Missouri Times

As the state continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, lawmakers placed a moratorium on legislative priorities, businesses shuttered, and unemployment claims skyrocketed.

The Missouri Times is meeting with political leaders and lawmakers across the state to bring you almost daily updates on how the health crisis is being handled. As of Thursday, more than 1,800 Missourians have tested positive for COVID-19, and 19 people have died.

April 2: DESE Commissioner Margie Vandeven with Scott Faughn

All 555 public district and charter schools closed by March 19 — but those closures vary. While some are shuttered through the end of the month or even the end of the school year, others are scheduled to resume within a week, Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Margie Vandeven said.

However, if the governor’s social distancing order is extended past April 6, it’s likely schools will have to remain closed.

March 31: Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft with Scott Faughn

On the final day of filing, the Secretary of State’s Office made sure to implement social distancing as candidates came into the building.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft praised the governor for his executive order moving municipal elections from April to June.

“As much as possible, we wanted to show that we’re gonna get through these turbulent times,” Ashcroft said. “We need to be the stability.”

March 30: DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams with Scott Faughn

Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Randall Williams said Missouri is focused on promoting social distancing and testing to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

Williams broke down the differences between testing done by the state and those done at private labs — from the criteria to be eligible for tests to how long it takes to receive results.

March 27: Senate Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden with Scott Faughn

Majority Floor Leader Caleb Rowden said he “feels good” about the Senate’s decision to adjourn early ahead of the legislative spring break. And he’s working with multiple entities, including Boone County and Cole County health departments, to get the legislature back to Jefferson City to pass the supplemental budget.

“This is unprecedented and uncharted, and you’re making decisions most people never thought they’d have to make so there has to be a little bit of grace extended there in those moments,” Rowden said.

March 15: DHSS Director Dr. Randall Williams with Scott Faughn

After the governor declared a state of emergency, Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Director Dr. Randall Williams said the state is broadening its scope of resources to respond to coronavirus.

Missouri is “incredibly well prepared, but you will see us as we move forward, we will constantly evolve to situations on the ground,” Williams said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: For up-to-date information on coronavirus, check with the CDC and DHSS.