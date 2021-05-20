National Biodiesel Board hires Parson’s former legislative director

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The National Biodiesel Board (NBB) hired Jeff Earl, former legislative director for Gov. Mike Parson, as its new director of state regulatory affairs.

“Biodiesel generates multiple benefits, including cleaner air and jobs — particularly here in the Midwest,” Earl said. “I am excited to join the NBB team as we work to spread the word about the proven benefits of this fuel. Biodiesel is good for the Midwest, and it’s good for our country.”

In his new role, Earl will engage in technical analysis of biodiesel-related issues and form relationships with legislators, state regulatory bodies, and environmental organizations. He will operate from NBB’s Jefferson City headquarters and cover the organization’s midwest region.

NBB CEO Donnell Rehagen said Earl’s experience in administration, policy, and economics would be assets to his work with the group.

“Jeff is an exceptional addition to our team,” Rehagen said. “As more states look for immediate solutions to lower their carbon footprint and improve air quality, Jeff can use his background in legislative development and implementation to support biodiesel and renewable diesel policy efforts throughout America’s heartland.”

Earl began his tenure as legislative director for the Parson administration beginning in 2019 after two years as deputy legislative director. Prior to serving in the Governor’s Office, Earl worked for the Missouri Department of Corrections as the legislative and constituent services director as well as the senior legislative advisor to former Auditor Tom Schweich.

Under a 2018 mandate from Parson, no employee of the Governor’s Office is allowed to serve as an executive lobbyist until the end of the administration they served under.

Biodiesel has been rising in popularity, as renewable fuels made from soybean oil, animal fats, and recycled cooking oil become more and more commonplace. According to the group, 30 states have considered policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, including Missouri; the legislature considered a biodiesel tax credit this year, though the attempt failed to make it across the finish line.