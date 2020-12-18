Santa Claus cleared to spread Christmas cheer

Missouri Department of Agriculture approves livestock movement permit for 9 healthy reindeer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Today, Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Missouri State Veterinarian Dr. Steve Strubberg approved livestock movement papers for nine reindeer. Mr. Santa Claus from The North Pole applied for the permit this week, providing proof of the healthy herd through a Certificate of Veterinary Inspection signed by licensed veterinarian Dr. Hermey Elf.

Team leader Rudolph underwent additional testing to prove he’s the most famous reindeer of all. Although mischievous, Mr. Claus will be coordinating his deliveries to nice boys and girls with his scout elves sitting atop many Missouri shelves.

“I’m excited to see so many deserving children receive the Christmas cheer they are longing for,” said Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn. “Although we know that each family’s Christmas may look a little different this year, Santa and his team of elves have worked hard to prepare for the season. We’re excited to do our part to make sure the holidays can be celebrated across Missouri.”

Loading...

Missourians are urged to provide Mr. Claus with plenty of milk and cookies for his long journey as he moves across the world. The permit approves Mr. Claus, his sleigh and nine reindeer for flight starting the night before Christmas, with a few exceptions for early deliveries.

“Our goal in the Animal Health program is to facilitate the movement of healthy animals in a timely manner,” said Dr. Steve Strubberg. “As a veterinarian, I also recommended to Mr. Claus a healthy diet of Missouri grass hay for the reindeer’s long journey. I encourage Missouri farmers & ranchers to put some hay out for the reindeer on Christmas Eve in addition to their milk and cookies.”

Reindeer approved for flight: