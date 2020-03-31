Saundra McDowell files to run for governor, challenging Parson

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Air Force veteran and former state auditor candidate Saundra McDowell has filed to run against Gov. Mike Parson in this year’s gubernatorial race.

McDowell, a Republican, ran for state auditor in 2018, securing 44.6 percent of the vote before ultimately losing to Democrat Nicole Galloway. She served in the Air Force and has worked as a lawyer and a political consultant.

“At the urging of people I respect, I filed to be your 58th and 1st female governor of Missouri,” she announced on social media. “I will bring strong and wise leadership for changing times.”

McDowell did not respond to a request for comment from The Missouri Times.

McDowell joins the race against fellow Republicans Raleigh Ritter of Seneca and Rep. Jim Neely from Cameron. On the Democratic ticket are State Auditor Nicole Galloway, Kansas City resident Eric Morrison, and St. Louis residents Antoin Johnson, Jimmie Matthews, and Robin John Daniel van Quathem.

McDowell’s previous campaign was marred with controversy over past legal and financial matters, as well a question of residency. She does not have an active campaign committee with the Missouri Ethics Commission as of Tuesday afternoon.

Tuesday was the last day to file campaigns. Click here for Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s comments on how this year’s filing process has been different.