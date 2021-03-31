Capitol Briefs: House passes bill establishing Limb Loss Awareness Month

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri House unanimously passed a bill Wednesday dedicated to raising awareness of individuals who have lost limbs.

HB 404, sponsored by Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, would designate April Limb Loss Awareness Month in Missouri and encourage citizens to spread awareness of limb loss and limb difference. Aldridge, who was born with one leg shorter than the other and uses a prosthetic, said the recognition would be important progress.

“Today was an amazing day for individuals who have lost a limb. As someone with a prosthetic, it was emotional to have every representative support my bill to name April as Limb Loss Awareness Month,” Aldridge told The Missouri Times. “This bill is one step closer to making sure that we not only recognize people with a disability but also ensure that we provide affordable health care to those who need accessible options to get around.”

The bill passed through the Health and Mental Health Policy Committee in February and the Consent and House Procedures Committee earlier this month with several witnesses speaking in support.

An attempt last year, also sponsored by Aldridge, passed through the committee process and was placed on the perfection calendar shortly before session was derailed in March.

Aldridge previously told The Missouri Times he hoped to increase awareness by sharing his story and those of others using prosthetics with Missourians.